5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Chase Dimond

“Our sole mission is to get people excited about discovering the world. That’s anywhere from your local state, another country, as well as another continent.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chase Dimond. Chase has spent the past few years building his own businesses, as well as working with fast growing startups. Most recently, he has been building and growing The Discoverer, an email series with over 400,000 subscribers. Prior to working on The Discoverer, Chase has founded multiple companies (one which was acquired), worked for a few venture-backed startups in Los Angeles, and recently finished a 6-year board term for The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. Chase is extremely passionate about building businesses and getting involved with causes that have a positive impact on society.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

After being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when I was 13 years old, I made it my personal mission to raise awareness for the disease and help others who have been diagnosed. I developed a passion for marketing at this point in my life, as I did a ton of learning and experimenting with online platforms, where I could share my story to raise awareness and money for the disease. I got extremely involved with the main non-profit that is working to find a cure. I recently finished a 6-year board term with The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. Additionally, I do weekly 1-on-1 calls where I help mentor newly diagnosed high school and college students.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I am working on a travel email series that allows me to talk to hundreds of travelers, locals, and remote workers each week. These conversations have provided me with some of the best travel insight and knowledge. We have an upcoming edition on Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, so I recently booked a flight there for the end of October, after learning about the adventurous activities to do there. Coincidentally, I was looking at one of my coworkers calendars, and he had the same idea. Not only that, but we are going to be on the exact same flight on the way there and we never once spoke taking a trip there.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

The Discoverer sends emails that transport you to the world’s most unique destinations. Our mission, plain and simply, is to inspire discovery.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The entire model of our business is based on bringing goodness to the world. While we realize that our community won’t get to visit every place we feature, at the end of the day, our sole mission is to get people excited about discovering the world. That’s anywhere from your local state, another country, as well as another continent. We have heard from tons of our community members that we have helped them learn interesting things about both well-known and off the beaten path destinations around the world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

Know when to act swiftly, but also know when to be patient. Things always take longer than expected to come to fruition. Don’t let this get to you. Rather, use it as motivation. There’s always something you can be working on. At The Discoverer we have a lean team, so in the beginning, getting a full fledged website up took much longer than we thought it would. We quickly learned that instead of just sitting around and waiting for the website to be finished, that we could throw up a simple landing page and begin marketing the concept. This change in mindset allowed us to build up our email list to about 200,000 subscribers prior to launching the full site. Someone’s potential and cultural fit are more important than what’s on their resume. Far too often we judge potential hires on what they have on a silly piece of paper. We made this mistake, like most other companies do. We passed on a candidate who didn’t fit the mold on paper and ended up hiring someone that was perfect on paper, but not as great in reality. That person ended up leaving the company within the first few months. Thankfully, this candidate we originally had passed on was extremely persistent and we ended up giving him a chance after we got tired of him continually reaching out. He is still on our team today and has been an amazing team member. Be clear and upfront about company policies. After our first 6 months of being in business, we realized that employees were confused about paid time-off. We never created a manual or had any conversations with the team about vacation time or sick days. Everyone ended up working most holidays and worked while on vacation, due to a lack of clarity on what the company policy was. Use every opportunity to learn something new. Often in startups, it is commonplace to take on roles that you never signed up for. You have to be willing to take on responsibilities as they arise. This year alone I learned an insane amount of new skills. I took on learning photoshop to create a logo and edit photos, as well as learning SQL to work in our database solution, and so on. Balancing user experience and monetization is easier said than done. We constantly find ourselves at a crossroads between prioritizing user experience and making money. So far we have erred on the side of putting our users first. We have left a lot of money on the table doing this, but we are focused on a long-term play and have been fortunate to have enough self-funding to do so. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for most startups. It is paramount to have on-going discussions about these things.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I love this question. I would want to meet the founders of TheSkimm. As someone building an email-centric business, TheSkimm is the poster child in the industry. The community and brand they have built is phenomenal. I would love to chat with them about their vision for TheSkimm, the business model as a whole, and their outlook on life and business.

Yitzi: This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!