5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Whitney Linscott, Founder of Bracket Dating

“Don’t You think that actually getting folks on dates and meeting in person is goodness in itself?”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Whitney Linscott, founder of Bracket Dating, the first tournament based dating app

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Yes, I’m excited I have read a ton of the “5 Things” and I think they provide valuable insight for someone who might consider embarking on this crazy little journey they call a “start-up”.

I was born and raised in the rainy Pacific Northwest so I was naturally drawn to the warm sun and fun of Arizona for college. After college, I began my career in commercial auto finance which progressed through climbing the corporate ladder for 10 years. After a decade in “safe” job I was ready to take a big risk. I have never been married, no kids, a little in savings and my only responsibility is to a French bulldog named Napoleon. There is never a perfect time to take a leap of faith, but this was about as close as one could hope to get. Having been single for so many years I knew exactly what was available in the online dating market. I knew if I was struggling with it other people must be struggling as well, so I decided to go all in on a new dating app concept and Bracket Dating was born.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

I live in Texas, founded a dating app and my name is Whitney. That last sentence is also true for the founder of Bumble. When people hear my name and “dating app” they go “Oh, are you Whitney Wolfe? I love Bumble!” Sadly, I inform them I am not the magnificent Whitney Wolfe, but I quickly let them know there is another dating app they should try.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We are the first tournament based dating app. Yes, a tournament, like March Madness. Each day a dater will start with 16 potential matches and through rounds of head to head eliminations narrow it down to just one person they would like to talk to for the day. The “winner” will also receive a notification that all the other daters were eliminated because the selecting dater thought they were so awesome. Everyone feels like a winner on Bracket.

We love the apps on the market and what they are trying to do, we were just finding they were not particularly effective when it came to actually getting on dates. We wanted to make a dating app that was not only fun to use, but also got daters to engage and go on dates. By forcing daters to eliminate all but one potential date that naturally breeds an additional sense of investment in that person. When you swipe right on 100 profiles it doesn’t really matter if you talk to the person or not because there are 100 more profiles to swipe through. We believe keeping the gamification and fun factor high, while adding scarcity, is a winning combination for a dating app.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

You don’t think that actually getting folks on dates and meeting in person is goodness in itself? Kidding. Our motto is “Having Fun. Doing good” and our launch party benefited CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for abused and neglected children. We will continue to partner with local charities as we grow.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. Nobody cares about your idea, regardless of how brilliant you think it is.

NDA’s and patents are all the rage because once the public finds out about your brilliant idea it will undoubtedly go viral and someone will instantly become a billionaire. Not so fast. I thought a tournament based dating app was so brilliant that it would undoubtedly takeoff once the word started to circulate. I had a proper marketing strategy in place, but I wasn’t going to need it because this app had “viral” written all over it. Reality check – I’m glad I had a marketing strategy in place. It’s going to be really hard to get attention on your idea if your concept is new to the market, too. Dating app? Sure, everyone knows what that is, but what the heck is a “tournament” dating app.

Now there are obviously certain ideas that call for NDA’s and patents, but if you are in the idea stage it’s probably better to share your idea so people can challenge it and improve it.

2. Everything takes longer than you think it will, so double your time estimates and while you’re at it just double the budget, too.

We all do our best to accurately predict the future and timelines, but the reality is there are always going to be issues and delays. Just bake in some extra time up-front and if you get done early, great. Things are always going to cost more than expected, too. I thought the app would be done in March and so I budgeted that we would release in May. We didn’t launch until July. This stuff happens.

3. Goodbye social life.

I knew a startup was going to require extended hours, but I was good with time management and would still have time for dating and my friends. Right? Wrong. When you have a startup, things are flying at you from all directions, at all hours of the day, 7 days a week. Your developers in India might be releasing a new version of your app that you need to approve at 2 am. That investor might have time to chat at 4 pm on Sunday. The media might be able to Skype with you at 5 am on Friday morning because she is 3 hours ahead of your time zone. It never stops. Just as you are hopping out of the shower for a much-deserved night off with friends, boom, urgent email that needs a response in the inbox.

4. There will be a lot of humble pie along the way.

You are going to be wrong, a lot. You are going to do dumb things and you are going look silly. Learn from those experiences and get comfortable with being uncomfortable. I was good at my corporate America job and do you know why? Because it was the same every day, stagnant and not challenging. If you are doing everything right you are playing it too safe. I have had too many missteps to count. I didn’t know Facebook had to specifically give dating apps pre-approval to advertise. I didn’t know what a “pre-money” valuation was when I was talking to investors. I didn’t know when you launch an app on iTunes it can take up to 24 hours to hit the app store so you should probably make it live before the date you have advertised it will be live. Whoops. I looked silly, but I learned and I grew.

5. It takes a little faith.

Yes, not the most scientific or proven theory, but critical. You are going to have to take those leaps of faith more often than you want and it won’t be comfortable, but you have to trust it’s all going to work out as it’s supposed to. Notice I said as its “supposed to” not necessarily as you wanted it to or thought it would. We were shooting our promo video and it required quite a few people which we had worked hard for weeks to secure. Unfortunately, several of them backed out at the last minute. We had to make a decision to call the whole thing off or plow forward. We decided to have a little faith. The day of the shoot I reached out to several people on Facebook I had never met asking if they wanted to be in a promotional video (without pay) and by some miracle they agreed and were filming with us several hours later.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.