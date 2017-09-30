5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Brandt Beal, Founder of Indur

“We want to put people in the “driver’s seat” of their health. Our current healthcare system is broken and has been overtaken by politics, bureaucracy, insurance companies and overworked and undertrained physicians.”

I had the pleasure to interview Brandt Beal. Brandt is the Founder and CEO of INDUR. Founded in 2017 following Brandt’s own misdiagnosis from trusted medical professionals, INDUR was created to help discerning men and women improve their health and appearance through direct access to laboratory services; wellness insight; and, healthy, effective supplementation and skin care solutions.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Brandt: If you’re like most people, getting a blood test is probably the last thing you think of when you set out to lose some excess fat, gain muscle or just get healthier. It was most certainly the last thing on my mind when I sat out to transform my body and health several years ago. At 32, I found myself in the worst shape of my life. Things were hectic both professionally and personally and I failed to make healthy eating and exercise a priority. I woke up one day and set out to make some important changes. My health became the top priority.

Six months into my new habits I hit the habitual plateau and it felt like someone hit the “pause” button. I stopped seeing results from diet and exercise and had constant fatigue. Like most people in the digital age, I turned to Google to figure out what was going on. I stumbled across an article about blood testing and wellness and was immediately intrigued. After a couple hours of research, I devised a list of about 15 blood tests and immediately called my primary care physician to get an appointment.

You should have seen my doctor’s face when I presented my blood test wish list. After a little debate as to why I was wanting them, he finally agreed to order them. I received a call several weeks later to schedule an appointment to go over the results. After two doctors appointments (and two co-pays), a month of waiting, and fifteen blood tests, the only advice he could give me was. “Everything Looks fine. You certainly aren’t dying.” Well, I was fairly certain I wasn’t going to die but I was looking for a lot more than “looks fine,” especially from a well-known and respected physician. I left frustrated only to get even more frustrated when I received a bill the next week for $2,500 after my insurance had denied the blood tests claiming them as exploratory and unnecessary.

Turns out things weren’t fine. After turning to Dr. Google and talking to a few friends in the nursing profession, I uncovered some pretty serious imbalances that were slowing my progress in the gym and causing significant fatigue. Turns out I was insulin resistant, had hormonal imbalances, was overtraining, had low omega 3 levels, low vitamin D levels, and had elevated cortisol levels from adrenal fatigue. While many of the biomarkers fell within the lab’s normal range, they were still low or high enough to cause noticeable side effects. After working to optimize my blood results I started looking and feeling like a completely different person.

This personal experience is how the idea for INDUR was conceived. I believe that we all deserve to have access to the tools necessary to understand what’s happening in OUR bodies. We need to be in the driver’s seat of our health and not let an ineffective healthcare system take control of our health. Doctors are extremely important but far too often they focus on reactively treating problems instead of proactively optimizing health so that problems never occur. It’s how they are trained and how insurance companies allow them to operate. I was having a conversation with a nurse practitioner recently and he indicated that in their practice they won’t order the types of comprehensive panels INDUR offers because they know insurance providers will deny them and the patient will be left with a large bill.

This is why we must take an active role in managing our health.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Brandt: When we first launched, I met with a very nice lady who wanted to share her experience with INDUR. She immediately started talking about her menstrual cycles. I’m sure my eyes were huge because it was certainly an eye-opening moment. I soon realized this was the new normal!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Brandt: We want to put people in the “driver’s seat” of their health. Our current healthcare system is broken and has been overtaken by politics, bureaucracy, insurance companies and overworked and undertrained physicians. INDUR is changing that by giving people direct access to standard and advanced blood tests as well as a personalized lifestyle recommendation program that will allow them to objectively know what is going on inside so they can make better decision about nutrition, fitness and lifestyle changes. Along with early disease detection, we are helping people effectively reach goals like losing weight, building muscle, reducing stress and improving their sex lives.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Brandt: We are here to change the landscape of healthcare and we are changing lives by allowing people to have more control of their own health. Our customers are telling us that they feel better than they’ve ever felt in their lives. They are getting off prescription medications, achieving fitness goals, sleeping better and have a better overall understanding of their own body. When someone loves the way they look and feel, that gives them an incredible boost in self-confidence. The fact that we have something to do with that is inspiring and motivates us every single day.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Brandt:

Prepare to be Broke. You might have to reacquaint yourself with ramen noodles. Money will likely be tight for a while. I went from a nice 6 figure salary to ZERO 18 months ago. Your Business Plan Will Change. We live in a world that changes incredibly fast. Be nimble and ready to make necessary tweaks to your plan. When I look back at our original business plan its defiantly different especially in regards to digital marketing. We're in a business environment where things change on a dime. Stay Ahead of Technology. Remember Blockbuster? Always keep that in the back of your mind. Don’t let innovation put you out of business. With every decision I make, the first thing that I consider is how could future technology change this. Raise Adequate Capital. Life is expensive and starting a business Is expensive. Money doesn’t solve all problems but it makes things easier. What I thought was enough wasn’t. I wasted about 6 months’ time due to being undercapitalized and in a startup time is just as valuable as money. Don’t Obsess Over the “Exit” People who love what they do, want to make a difference in the world with their company don’t focus on the “Exit Strategy.’ I love doing what I’m doing and because of that selling my company is the last thing I’m thinking about.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.