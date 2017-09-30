5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Kris Beevers, CEO and co-founder of NS1

When you’re starting a new company, the urge to fill out your roster as fast as possible can be great. That said, I’ve learned it’s important not to just hire for the sake of hiring. Make sure that each and every hire is the perfect person for your team. And early on, hire when it hurts – don’t be too eager to expand the team, because every new hire introduces complexity and process.

I had the pleasure to interview Kris Beevers. Kris is the CEO and co-founder of NS1. NS1's intelligent DNS and traffic management platform, with its data-driven architecture and unique Filter Chain routing engine, is the first DNS technology to address the needs of today's distributed, dynamic, and automated application architectures. NS1's purpose built software and services are trusted by the largest internet and enterprise brands, including customers like LinkedIn, The Guardian, Dropbox, Weight Watchers, Salesforce, and many others.

Thank you for joining us. What is your “back story"?

I’m an internet infrastructure geek who is also a serial entrepreneur. I have a few degrees in computer science and a background in robotics.

Prior to starting NS1, I built content delivery networks, cloud, bare metal and other infrastructure products at a company called Voxel, a New York-based internet hosting company that sold to Internap in 2011.

Before Voxel, I also started a wood products company that initially began with the goal of building hurricane-proof housing, and eventually focused on new insulation materials.

Oh, and in between those companies, I also spent a couple of years living on a boat in Singapore and sailing around the Straits of Malacca.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Back in June we hosted a dinner in San Francisco for customers, prospective customers and representatives from a number of tech companies.

The joke in the room was that if something happened to the restaurant we were in, the whole internet would go down – because of who was in the room. We were sitting there with the operators of 20 or so major internet companies.

This was a group of people who wouldn’t necessarily all be gathering together in one place usually, so I was a bit awestruck to just look around and realize who had come to talk with us about the future of the internet.

So what does your company do?

If you’re spending time on the internet each day, you’re probably interacting with NS1 behind the scenes. We provide a core function of how people interact with the websites and applications they use. We’re a software company that is a leader in what’s called DNS and internet traffic management.

To put it simply, NS1 maps the domain names you type into your browser into the underlying infrastructure that serves the content and applications you use every day, enabling your browser and apps to connect to that infrastructure. We constantly collect data to make traffic routing decisions that optimize your online interactions with our customers, ensuring you, as an internet user, get an optimal experience. From a business perspective, this is an essential role for any online company – if your online business isn’t available or your business’s website is slow, that’s a big problem.

Our customers range from smaller, regional or niche sites to household names such as Yelp, LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Imgur. If you’re using any of these sites or hundreds more, then you’re interacting with our services.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We’re really proud to be a top New York City startup and to be helping to grow the tech ecosystem here in NYC. Helping others begin to build their businesses is something I particularly love. When I look back to our previous company – Voxel – one of the things that made that company is so great is that, from the 50 or 60 people at Voxel when the business was sold, five or six different startups emerged. Those companies are all growing quickly and contributing to the New York City tech ecosystem. Contributing back to the local startup community and doing what we can to help grow it is really important to us.

I spend a lot of time with early-stage founders working on building new businesses, and one of my major goals for NS1 is to build a culture of learning that ultimately results in a new flock of companies founded by people from NS1’s team as they move ahead in their careers.

And from a more company-focused standpoint, with NS1 we are solving critical internet issues that affect people’s lives everyday. It’s part of our mission to bring this core internet protocol, DNS, forward into the future, and keep it working for everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me “Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

· Go on vacations: I didn’t take my first vacation until about two years after starting NS1, and I was terrified something would go wrong and I wouldn’t be around to fix it. Ultimately, despite all my worrying, everything turned out just fine. But this experience helped me learn that sometimes, you have to disconnect yourself from your business in order to help it grow and scale to a new level.

· Trust your team and give them responsibility: While taking the aforementioned vacation, this was a key thing I learned. When I removed myself from my company, even just for a few days, it gave the rest of my team the opportunity to take on new responsibilities and prove to themselves – and me – that they could flourish.

· If your startup is successful, it’s a marathon, not a sprint: Take time for your family and for yourself. NS1 is a mission critical, 24/7 business that’s growing at an incredible clip – if we can manage work/life balance, so can you.

· Be picky in hiring: When you’re starting a new company, the urge to fill out your roster as fast as possible can be great. That said, I’ve learned it’s important not to just hire for the sake of hiring. Make sure that each and every hire is the perfect person for your team. And early on, hire when it hurts – don’t be too eager to expand the team, because every new hire introduces complexity and process.

· Treat your remote employees like first-class citizens: Invest in the technology, the travel and other resources your remote staff needs to be successful and feel connected to the company. You can be frugal in some areas, but supporting your far-flung staff isn’t one of those.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?