5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Shari Buck Co-founder at Doximity

This week we had the pleasure of interviewing Shari Buck, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Doximity. According to an inaugural study conducted by Crunchbase, only 17 percent of venture-funded companies have a female founder or co-founder. In a world where women in both leading and technical roles are scarce, Shari started her entrepreneurial journey unfazed by these facts. With Jeff Tangney and Nate Gross, Shari co-founded Doximity in 2011 with the goal of building a free, secure social network for physicians. At Doximity, Shari leads all R&D and has broad experience in mobile software design, development, QA, and user testing.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

About 10 years ago, my dad was managing my grandmother’s end of life challenges. She wanted be independent at 83 years old and insisted on living in the house that she had raised her family. She was thousands of miles away from any of her children and she started to show early stages of dementia. Eventually, she was on a walk by herself and slipped, breaking her hip. At that point my dad realized she couldn’t live by herself any longer. He moved her to Phoenix to be closer to him so that he could take care of her. In doing so, he took on the burden of transferring my grandmother's care to her new doctors in Phoenix. He had to be with her at every doctor appointment and review my grandmother’s medical history just to make sure that the new doctors had the correct information and to ensure she got the proper care.

As my father was going through this struggle, it made me think that something as common as moving medical records from one place to another shouldn’t be this difficult. And it also occurred to me that there are people who don't have others by their side who can take on such a burden. While the health care system is improving, there are aspects of the system that are fundamentally broken, particularly when it comes to these routine and simple things like moving to another city or state, and finding a new doctor.

This was right around the time I was at Epocrates and working with Jeff, my co-founder and our current CEO. Epocrates was his previous company which Jeff led to an IPO. We knew that we wanted to make an impact on healthcare. Starting small, we set the goal of making the best medical directory so that you could find the doctor who treated your patient before, or reach out for a referral to close the gap in patient communication. Ultimately we wanted to make it a little easier for doctors to provide the best health care – and so, Doximity was born.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Early on we set out to achieve 100,000 users on our network. In hindsight it was a huge motivating factor that gave us something to work towards. I still recall the day when we finally hit that goal. There were about 15 of us in the office, each of us refreshing the dashboard every five seconds, anxiously watching the numbers. When we hit the 100,000 user mark, we looked up at each other, shouted, patted ourselves on the back, and went straight back to work.

We eventually realized our initial back-patting was a lame way to celebrate such a monumental achievement. So, we decided we would commemorate this success by making a human pyramid (scheming off the show $100,000 Pyramid). The way we saw it, a human pyramid symbolized work required by each team member in order to create the bigger picture. So, we made a little 100k sign and built a four-level pyramid. I think the picture may still be on Instagram.

When we reached 400,000 users – we attempted a five-level human pyramid. We failed that time. Although deep down I knew we could do it. Fast forward to a year later at a company offsite, it all came together. It was the last day and everyone was beat after three days of meetings. At breakfast a colleague reminded us of our five-level pyramid failure. That morning, the magic happened. It was a surreal 15-minutes of teamwork. We recruited people to be in the structure, while others strategized on a game plan. The execution took about 30 seconds, photo taken, and it was done.

This is now a tradition at Doximity. Each year, we get together at our annual offsites and we attempt to add another level. People share videos of different strategies, while others just stand around to see the spectacle. I won't say how many levels we reached, but it's pretty impressive. This group does not back down from a challenge and the best traditions happen organically. Our next pyramid will commemorate the 1 million user mark – which we are working towards achieving before the new year.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Doximity is a medical social network, which helps physicians and related clinicians connect and better communicate with colleagues. Because our membership is specific and starts with an online resume, one way to understand us is like a hybrid between LinkedIn and Facebook. More specifically - we provide a HIPPA secure platform for doctors to communicate, refer patient cases, recruit other doctors for their practice or health system, and stay educated with highly curated medical news and peer reviewed articles.

Our network was initially built with the needs doctors in mind, first and foremost. Clinicians have specific needs compared to an average social network user. In fact, the majority of our product decisions are inspired by our very own member groups – Medical Advisory Board, Fellows, Panelists & Ambassadors, with real doctors telling us what they need.

This physician first ethic has a lot to do with our success, and the fact that we currently have over 70% of all US doctors on Doximity, and 90% of all fourth year medical students are members.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are now six years into our business, and we’re doing really well. In fact, we were named the fastest growing tech company in Silicon Valley according to Deloitte in 2016. As such, we felt this would be the right time to give back through direct philanthropy. Keep in mind that Doximity’s mission is all about improving patient care by helping doctors.

As context, there are only so many hours in a day that a doctor has, and sadly, most of those hours are used to complete paperwork. Additionally, there are a lot of under-served populations outside of the U.S. who aren’t getting the medical attention they desperately need. This year, we are launching the Dox Foundation, which will empower doctors to do what they love by funding medical missions abroad. Doctors will be able to submit applications to the foundation for charity medical missions, and we’ll evaluate those projects, and act as a source of micro-funding to pay for the travel for these projects. As an example, a team of doctors might want to go to India to do cleft palate repair surgery for children whose families can’t afford it. That’s the sort of thing we’d like to sponsor so that doctors have a consistent place to go to get funding for this type of effort.

Our hope is that we will help doctors do what they love, which is to provide care to patients in need. At the same time, we feel these medical missions can actually help with physician burn-out, which is a serious issue in the medical community. It’s not a fashionable topic, but physicians operate under tremendous stress, and we’d like to do whatever we can to help support them.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Startup" and why.

Define what the measurement of success is early on. In the start of any project, initiative, or company -- knowing what success looks like is the most important thing. Keeping a clear focus on what you’re working towards will act as the guiding light to your success.

Hire people to replace you. As a founder or early entrepreneur, you’re passionate about your company and its vision and success. You have your stamp on everything and because of that, it’s hard to give up control. But hiring really smart, motivated, individuals who have the same goals will help your company scale. You’re multiplying your own value by hiring the right people. At the same time, you can’t be shy about parting ways with people who aren’t achieving their goals. If there’s one thing that drives a team’s morale down the fastest, it’s working with people who aren’t contributing to the team’s success.

Mission and culture really matter. When you hire smart from the beginning, you define who you are and what’s most important to your company. But every step along the way, you need to continuously support that. Because as you grow, the people who helped define that culture won’t be touching every aspect of the business as they did when you were a smaller team. Keeping the culture alive is a really big part of a company's brand and employee’s happiness.

Think big, start small. While it’s great to have a large vision and to be forward-thinking, it’s important to focus on one small piece of that vision first, in order to make sure your vision is accurate. There’s a lot of course correction along the way, but you need to make sure you’re investing in products that people love to use, and bring value in their daily lives.

Brevity is crucial in this new world. You have to make an impact with what you say and the longer-winded you are, the more likely your message will get lost. Brevity will always be the soul of wit, to paraphrase Shakespeare, but in today’s world, it’s also the cornerstone of success.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she may read this.

I would love to sit down with Sheryl Sandberg, the COO of Facebook. She is such an inspiration to women in tech, but also to anyone interested in making an impact in today’s world. The way she handled her personal adversity, and to come out the other side the way she did, it was just so brave and admirable. I've followed her career closely and I just think she’s fascinating.