5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup: Adam Honig Co-founder and CEO of Spiro Technologies

“At different points in my career, people have looked beyond my credentials lacking an MBA and took a chance on me. So I try to pay that forward in life by giving other people the opportunities to try things they haven’t ever done before. “

I had the pleasure to interview Adam Honig. Adam is the co-founder and CEO of Spiro Technologies the maker of an AI-powered CRM. Adam has been a founder of three other companies which resulted in two IPOs and successful mergers. He is best known for speaking at various conferences including Dreamforce, for pioneering the 'No Jerks' hiring model, and for flying his drone while traveling the world.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Answer: I think I’m one of those people who was a natural born salesperson. When I was a kid, I was always involved in some type of business, whether it was raking leaves, printing up t-shirt to sell, or shoveling every sidewalk in Long Island. I didn’t recognize any of these odd jobs as a “business venture”, but thinking back on it, I definitely had an entrepreneurial spirit since childhood. I went on to college with a desire to study...philosophy. After all my teenage hustling, I think my father was in shock and disappointment that I didn’t choose a business major. Four years later, much to my dad’s dismay, I graduated with a degree in Philosophy. In those days, as is probably still true today, there aren’t many jobs out there for someone who majored in Philosophy. Necessity led me to a consulting gig, which I quickly realized I was terrible at, but on the flip side, learned I was great at talking to people. I hooked up with a bunch of engineers who wanted to build their own company and needed someone to do the talking for them. I was the sales guy for them, and thus spawned my first company.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Answer: I have a great email story for you. Spiro had been out of beta for about a year at this time, and we were steadily building our user base. To attract new leads to our website, we put out a quiz on social media that asked “Salespeople, do you have your shit together?” The quiz was designed to draw people in with a humorous tone. In theory, after they answered all the questions, they would be added to an email campaign based on what group they fell into (Shit is together, Shit is sorta together, Shit is not together, etc.).We have built out a 4 part email sequence that would highlight how Spiro could help those salespeople whose shit wasn’t together. Our quiz went live and the results were amazing! We had 7,000 people take the quiz and become part of our prospect database. High fives all around. And then… shit hit the fan, so to speak. I accidently sent EVERYONE in our email database one of the emails that said “You don’t have your shit together”. I’m talking, everyone! Not just people who took the quiz, cus that would be bad also. But our entire database, customers and all! Needless to say, I quickly sent out an apology - we got our fair share of unsubscribes, but we also had a surprisingly positive response from people saying that we really got their attention.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Answer: The simple answer is that Spiro helps make salespeople and sales managers more successful. We do this providing an Proactive CRM powered by artificial intelligence. It updates itself, allowing salespeople to stop wasting time on data entry and instead focus on selling. We help sales managers by giving them the tools to gain insight into what their reps are working on, and allowing them to manage their team more efficiently and effectively.

Mainly we sell to mid-enterprise B2B companies that want an easy-to-use insanely great CRM.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world

Answer: The main way I think I bring some goodness to my professional world is by mentoring and developing talent. As I mentioned earlier, I don’t have the traditional business training or any formal business background. Most of my knowledge has come from learning from the people I work with, or learning just by doing. At different points in my career, people have looked beyond my credentials lacking an MBA and took a chance on me. So I try to pay that forward in life by giving other people the opportunities to try things they haven’t ever done before. I love mentoring people and trying to positively contribute to their professional growth. I feel proud of some awesome talent I’d like to think I helped shape. Many people who have worked for me have gone on to start their own successful businesses, or become CEOs and Partners at great companies.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Startup" and why.

Answer:

Don’t hire a CEO from outside your industry. At my first company, we grew from 1 million to 15 million in the first four years. We were doing really well and dreamed of taking our new company public, so we recruited the CEO of one of our Fortune 500 customers to be our CEO. The problem was, he was from a totally different industry, and really didn’t understand the nuances of our business. We butted heads over how I should be running the sales team, but he didn’t budge from his “other industry” thinking, and we ended up not only missing out goal, but having our stock depreciate i value by 75%, wiping out over 200 million dollars in value for the company’s shareholders. Don't underfund the sales team! This is a lesson also from my first company, as we didn’t amp up our sales headcount in proportion to the growth we were benchmarked to hit. We were chronically understaffed. The bottom line is if you want to grow, you gotta sell, and you need salespeople for that. Be careful of who you start a business with (especially if they’re a jerk!) At my second company I worked with a guy straight out of Horrible Bosses. He operated in a my-way-or-the-highway mode on everything and alienated most of our sales team. If you want to run a good business, you have to have good people. Don’t start up a company with a jerk. They are just bad for morale and will bring the whole ship down with them. This terrible experience lead me to what I now call my “no jerks hiring policy” that I personally stick to with all my company hires. It always takes longer than you think. This was a valuable lesson I learned while at my third company. We started it up with guns ablazing. Our goal was to go public within 4 to 5 years. We were confident, well staffed, and running smoothly, until… life. There are just things you can’t control in this world - the stock market crashed, 9/11 happened - this all halted our business growth. 13 years later we did sell, but success takes patience and longer than you think. Be sure to make it fun! I recently learned that fun stuff is just better. When you start a company, you have to be prepared to dedicate all of your time and energy to it. It becomes your life. So why not enjoy the process as much as you can? At Spiro, we created our CRM to come with 7 different humorous personalities (some that drop the occasional 4 letter word),all in hopes of adding some fun into the day to day life of salespeople.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.