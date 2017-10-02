5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Monica Royer, Founder of Monica + Andy

“I was excited at the thought of a digitally native vertical children’s brand with exceptional customer service at the core.”

I had my daughter Bella in 2010. I had spent so much money and time prepping for her but I hadn’t brought anything to the hospital for her to wear. She was so tiny when she arrived and the clothing they gave her in the hospital was stained and way too big for her. I immediately began shopping online and was surprised at what I didn’t find. When shopping, it was a struggle to understand the fabrics and it felt like major brands I came across had a “kids” product category as an afterthought. I had watched my brother, Andy Dunn, build Bonobos over the previous 5 years and really felt there had to be a better way. I was excited at the thought of a digitally native vertical children’s brand with exceptional customer service at the core. I took the leap and left my job. For the first three years, I built the brand while also juggling being a stay-at-home mom. I worked during nap times and after bedtime and slowly worked on building our first collection and sourcing fabric that was both soft and organic. As a new mom, I felt like a mommy outsider and never felt like I was “in the know.” With that in mind, I wanted to build a brand that helped other expectant parents who might be feeling the same way and be their first mom friend. I wanted someone to give me the inside scoop, so I thought there had to be an opportunity for a brand to fill that void. I didn’t intend for it to be but those first three years really helped to incubate the brand. The way the brand has evolved extends much beyond clothing and into the relationships we are building with our customers. Many times, we meet expectant parents before the arrival of their little one and start forming our relationship there. We provide them support and content as a soon-to-be parent and become a trusted resource and place they feel comfortable. In our Lincoln Park Guideshop, we have moms who shopped with us pregnant and a few years later we have their toddler at our milk and cookie bar post music class taking their first steps. I felt so lonely in my first few months as a mom and didn’t feel like I had any real mom friends to turn to. Our Guideshops are a safe mom space where you can nurse, change diapers and meet other moms.