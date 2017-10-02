5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Monica Royer, Founder of Monica + Andy

“I was excited at the thought of a digitally native vertical children’s brand with exceptional customer service at the core.”
I had the pleasure to meet Monica Royer. Monica is the founder, CEO and main mom behind the scenes at Monica + Andy. After her daughter was born in 2010, new mom Royer looked everywhere for a cohesive collection of quality, organic baby clothes married with exceptional customer service. And when she couldn’t find it, she decided to create it. Monica + Andy is committed to making things better for moms and babies. From the layette experience that anticipates the needs of expectant parents to the innovative product design and in-store classes that foster community among new parents, Royer has woven a thread of thoughtfulness throughout her brand. As founder and CEO of the digitally native vertical brand, Royer is focused on driving new innovation and designs while growing the business. In addition, she is committed to guiding and inspiring other female entrepreneurs in their business endeavors. Born and raised in Chicago, she is a graduate of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Prior to launching Monica + Andy, Royer spent 10 years working in the pharmaceutical industry. She has been featured on CS Magazine’s “Trendsetters of the Year” list and Crain’s Chicago Business “40 Under 40” list.
Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?
I had my daughter Bella in 2010. I had spent so much money and time prepping for her but I hadn’t brought anything to the hospital for her to wear. She was so tiny when she arrived and the clothing they gave her in the hospital was stained and way too big for her. I immediately began shopping online and was surprised at what I didn’t find. When shopping, it was a struggle to understand the fabrics and it felt like major brands I came across had a “kids” product category as an afterthought. I had watched my brother, Andy Dunn, build Bonobos over the previous 5 years and really felt there had to be a better way. I was excited at the thought of a digitally native vertical children’s brand with exceptional customer service at the core. I took the leap and left my job. For the first three years, I built the brand while also juggling being a stay-at-home mom. I worked during nap times and after bedtime and slowly worked on building our first collection and sourcing fabric that was both soft and organic. As a new mom, I felt like a mommy outsider and never felt like I was “in the know.” With that in mind, I wanted to build a brand that helped other expectant parents who might be feeling the same way and be their first mom friend. I wanted someone to give me the inside scoop, so I thought there had to be an opportunity for a brand to fill that void. I didn’t intend for it to be but those first three years really helped to incubate the brand. The way the brand has evolved extends much beyond clothing and into the relationships we are building with our customers. Many times, we meet expectant parents before the arrival of their little one and start forming our relationship there. We provide them support and content as a soon-to-be parent and become a trusted resource and place they feel comfortable. In our Lincoln Park Guideshop, we have moms who shopped with us pregnant and a few years later we have their toddler at our milk and cookie bar post music class taking their first steps. I felt so lonely in my first few months as a mom and didn’t feel like I had any real mom friends to turn to. Our Guideshops are a safe mom space where you can nurse, change diapers and meet other moms.
Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company ?
The most interesting thing to happen since I launched the brand is less about the actual product or what we make, but how our team does it. That is where the real story is.
Yitzi: So what does your company do?
At the core, we make clothing for babies and kids while providing our customers multiple channels to experience the brand. We have guideshops in Chicago and the Upper West Side of NYC where we hold art, music, yoga and story time. We host layette classes and new parent meet ups and provide a space for pregnant women and new moms to connect with doulas and lactation consultants. We also connect with new and expectant parents by providing them tools and resources in boxes shipped to customers.
The five things I wish someone had told me before I launched my startup
- Life only becomes harder, not easier. You go from being busy all the time to being busy ALL THE TIME. As I try to balance being a mom and CEO there are times when my daughter and my company both need me. The job strains every personal relationship that you have. Example: I’m three years into launching my company and I have yet to go on a vacation. There is no such thing as a day off. I don’t really see myself totally unplugging or taking a vacation for at least another few years. That’s the truth.
- There is no life outside of work. Work is life. Running a startup feels like constantly running a marathon. On the weekend when I do have time I want to spend it with my daughter or recharge my battery. You have to take good care of yourself if you want to manage a team. Socializing is something as mom and CEO I don’t get to do as much as I’d like. The truth is I feel like I miss out on getting to build a lot of friendships over time as work feels so all encompassing. There is a give and take. Example: From the minute I drop my daughter off at school and every other minute I don’t spend with her, I’m working. I use commute times in the car to take quick meetings and I’m typically emailing until midnight and up again at 3am making notes to myself.
- You will never love anything you do more. It becomes your life purpose I live, eat and breathe the brand. In a great way it infiltrates every part of your life. Example: I realize that even though it’s not intentional. almost every human interaction I have outside of family somehow leads back to the brand. Those moments snowball and suddenly almost every minute of every day, the brand is with you and becomes a purpose and driving force in everything that you do.
- No one knows what the F we are doing. We are all just winging it. In a start up, you think you will get to a point where you feel like you know what you are doing. When you started, you assumed all the people that had been around for awhile knew what they were doing. Once you have been at it for a bit you realize people assume you know what you are doing ( and you don’t ). Example: I realize now that I don’t have any major answers. Especially in digital, everything is changing on a day to day basis. There are no blueprints to follow
- You need a support network to survive it and a few exceptional mentors This is the biggest key. In my case, it starts with family. My parents, my husband and my brother have been HUGE support for me. I literally couldn’t have done this and been raising my daughter without their physical and emotional support. As far as mentors, my brother Andy has been by far my biggest. Bobby Yazdani of Cota Capital and Sandy Grushow have been incredible as well. Example; My parents live in the same condo building as us and they help me with my little girl every day. Without their support I wouldn’t have the time I have needed to build the brand. This is a fact.
Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.
The person I would most like to meet are Oprah Winfery and Michelle Obama. Oprah because I feel like she was a real pioneer and she turned herself and her brand into pure magic. Growing up she just seemed like an icon to me. Michelle Obama because she had such huge job to do and seemed to still have time to raise her girls and be an incredible mother. I would love her advice on how she did it.
