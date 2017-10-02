5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Craig Bloem Founder and CEO of LogoMix

“Don’t pivot too often. Startup pivoting is all the rage today, but changing focus too much can kill your business. Improving your product or service is great, but few startups have the resources -- much less the team -- required to frequently drop one idea and successfully focus on another.”

I had the pleasure to interview Craig Bloem. Craig is an accomplished entrepreneur and marketing authority. He’s the founder and CEO of LogoMix , an online logo maker that serves more than 35 million users worldwide. He is also co-founder and former vice president of marketing and business development at Performable where he helped lead the company’s sale to HubSpot. Prior to Performable, Craig was vice president of marketing at HubCast and vice president of business development and marketing at BuyerZone, helping lead its sale to Reed Elsevier. You can read more about his work on his Inc. contributor page.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been interested in entrepreneurship. Before starting LogoMix, I had been a part of a few different startups. The last startup I co-founded, Performable, was successfully sold to HubSpot. From these experiences, I knew firsthand how hard it is to get a business off the ground. It’s crazy, chaotic, terrifying, and exciting -- all at the same time. You’re trying not to fall flat on your face, while also trying to make a name for yourself.

That’s where I got the idea for LogoMix. Making a logo is one of the first steps in building a brand for a small business. I wanted to make it easy and inexpensive for small businesses to create a brand identity and get off the ground. After launching our logo maker, we’ve grown into providing other branding and marketing products. With so much for business owners to worry about, branding shouldn't be one, and that’s where we come in.

I also decided to bootstrap my company, which sets us apart from many other startups. Bootstrapping has brought with it some unique worries and stress, but it’s also given us the freedom to do what’s best for our customers -- not for investors.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

When I first launched LogoMix, it was a before-and-after-work side project. It was just me and a close friend with an idea. As we started to grow, and I made my first hires, we leased desk space in a shared workspace in Boston.

This place was filled with distractions. These distractions included employees from other companies flirting with my team, band rehearsals during work hours, and people walking barefoot in the kitchen and restrooms.

We constantly battled to reserve conference rooms. Fortunately, our marketing manager was close with the workspace office manager, who would pull strings when we needed a room. For all the innovative startups that worked in this space, the room booking process was surprisingly low-tech. You had to write your meeting reservation on a whiteboard on the door. Because space was tight, people would simply erase reservations to book their own. Cue lots of drama.

Lastly, there was zero privacy in this place. One of the companies would frequently reprimand their employees in the open space. Occasionally, these conversations would turn into screaming matches.

Every day was a circus.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

LogoMix is a one-stop branding shop for small businesses. Our technology provides customers with easy-to-use tools to design and purchase identity products starting with an amazing logo. Customers can then put their logo on business cards, pens, polos, t-shirts, and a website. Our platform enables them to promote their business both online and offline -- all at a reasonable price.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I designed LogoMix to support small mom-and-pop shop businesses. Our typical customer is a business of about 1-5 employees. I’m talking about the house of pizza down the street or the maid service that comes to your house once a month. That’s who we want to help. Our products are affordable, they’re truly high-quality, and our customer service team is phenomenal. We really set small business owners up for success.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Don’t spend too much money on marketing. Many startups spend too much to acquire each customer. While a high customer acquisition cost (CAC) could make sense if those customers generate consistent, long-term revenue (like in a subscription-based business), most startups can't afford to indulge in high CAC..

We made this mistake with our business card product and almost went out of business. We had a great logo product that customers loved. That made us feel the need to scale quickly. In the process we started paying too much for each new customer, though, so we had to pull back our marketing fast and cut our staff by approximately 20% to get back on track. If we had kept going and not made changes, our company would have failed.

2) Don’t lose sight of the small picture. Everyone loves to talk about staying focused on the big picture, but in a small business, short-term results matter most. Focus on the long term and you can quickly run out of cash. Revenue and cash flow matter a lot more than, say, branding, especially at first. (If your company goes out of business, who cares that you built a great brand?)

Stick to short-term metrics that lead to long-term success. Focus on daily sales. Focus on weekly revenue. Set targets that ensure you can stay in business. Monitor your results and take decisive action whenever you fail to meet a target. You will never get to enjoy the long term if you fail in the short term.

At LogoMix, we focus on measurable monthly results. Our revenue, customer retention, and product margin goals are set in monthly increments. At the same time, we spend about 2 percent of our time working on long-term projects that will not impact the business for years to come.

3) Don’t pivot too often. Startup pivoting is all the rage today, but changing focus too much can kill your business. Improving your product or service is great, but few startups have the resources -- much less the team -- required to frequently drop one idea and successfully focus on another.

One of the best examples of this is the story of Yahoo. An article published in Reuters says it best:

‘But for one retreat exercise, everyone was asked to say what word came to mind when a company name was mentioned. They went through the list: eBay: auctions. Google: search. Intel: microprocessors. Microsoft: Windows.

Then they were asked to write down their answer for Yahoo.

“It was all over the map,” recalled Brad Garlinghouse, then a Yahoo senior vice president and now COO of payment settlement start-up Ripple Labs. “Some people said mail. Some people said news. Some people said search.”’

If you pivot too often, you’ll dilute your products and your brand until one day, no one will really understand what you do anymore. That’s never what you want for your company.

4) Get out of your own head. When you’re trying to run a business, undefined challenges are constant. You will always be afraid of not having control over the ultimate success or failure of the business. This is not the type of fear you overcome. Instead, you have to learn to cope with it and use it as a motivator.

At one point in my company's history, we were heading towards financial disaster. So bad, we were on our way to going out of business within months. It was tough, but I managed to get our my head, stop worrying about the outcome, and stop wallowing in the bad decisions that put us in this horrible predicament.

I got to work on a plan and then executing relentlessly to save the company. Since then, I’ve turned LogoMix into a high growth business.

5) Hire passionate Swiss Army Knives. Many entrepreneurs look for experience and credentials. I do too. But I really look for a great attitude and the ability to learn quickly. At a startup your business will change and what you hired a person to do may suddenly not be what you need.

Also remember that skills are irrelevant when not put to use. Experience is irrelevant when it doesn't benefit other employees. Plus, the smaller your business the more likely you are to be an expert in your field, so transferring your skills to others is fairly easy. But what you can't easily transfer is motivation, enthusiasm, a great work ethic.

Always focus on attitude and cultural fit. You can overcome a lack of skill, but you will never overcome a poor attitude or a poor fit. In my experience, people rarely do exactly what they expected when they were interviewing.

For example, my current content manager was hired to run our blog, improve our content, and manage our PR. Since starting, she’s been involved in much more than that. The role has extended to assisting with email campaigns, paid Facebook ads, global content management, and international SEO. But she’s passionate about writing, global marketing, and creativity and is ready to jump in wherever she can learn something new. Always look for adaptability and an eagerness to learn.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. I am amazed by the discipline and principles by which these two businessmen have lived their whole lives. The legacies both have built are incredible.

Ben Horowitz. I’m inspired by what he’s created and the ways in which he did it. He also loves rap music, like I do. Way back in 1996 when Netscape first started up, I exchanged a few emails with him and Mike Homer to try and get a job (to no avail).

I’m a huge fan of his book, The Hard Thing About Hard Things. There’s nothing easy about running a business. Horowitz addresses all sorts of challenges head-on, from demoting loyal friends to firing to controlling internal politics. This book is a must read for all entrepreneurs. Horowitz’s book taught me how to make decisions, sell them to others, and stick behind them -- independent of the outcome. It drastically changed my leadership style.