5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Jason Baudendistel Founder of Wibbets Inc

I had the pleasure to interview Jason Baudendistel. Jason is an Amazon #1 Bestselling Author, Empact 100 nominee and serial entrepreneur that grew up on welfare. After some time as a senior marketing executive at two different technology startups – one which received a buyout offer of 800,000 dollars Jason Has founded or cofounded 6 different companies, written two books and mentored and strategized with countless clients on digital marketing, social media, web technologies and business strategy. Previous clients include Dell, Financial Bin, Go By Truck and Lemonesse. Jason specializes in helping companies use LinkedIn as a strategic marketing tool and training corporate teams on how to leverage LinkedIn.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"? (If you share an inspirational or aspirational backstory, we will be able to publish this interview in Thrive Global as well as Huffpost)

I was born into welfare raised by a single mom opportunity was an afterthought in this world. I was homeless briefly as a child and we lived in our car. At 18 I joined the military frankly because I had no clue how else to have a prayer of escaping poverty. After 4 years of honorable service I was horrified to discover that most companies only want veterans for inexpensive help or a tax break. I decided if no one wanted to give me a decent chance I would create my own future. I joined my first two startups to get a controlled taste of entrepreneurship and at Dynamictivity saw a 800,000 dollar buyout offer be presented. I felt like I had arrived, I had won the lottery I could do no wrong. Ah to be young and naive. I got sick, my wife got sick, the consulting practice I had started did not have lead generation systematized, leads dried up and my finances went off a cliff. I got defrauded, I went bankrupt and I decided I had nothing left to live for. I took our SUV I aimed it at the median made out of concrete on the interstate and I felt a brief moment of peace as I crashed into it. Whatever higher power you believe in had a different plan. I am still here. I woke up with the police at the passenger side door, pissed that I couldn't even kill myself correctly. I spent 72 hours on suicide watch and now I will build my vision. I am still here and building has to be the reason why.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

The most interesting is the day I decided to hire outside consulting help I learned the hard way not to trust everything at face value as the consultant took my money, never issued a refund and never did any work for me. Disappointing but lesson learned vet everything before you make a purchase.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Wibbets Inc is a business services and software development company focused on serving the booming cannabis industry. We are also working on a cannabis social network and alternative energy project.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Right now we are building a non profit division of Wibbets Inc called prosperity international to help disabled veterans use entrepreneurship and technology careers as a bridge to a better life.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Have working capital saved

Anything you can't do on your own you will need freelance help and they don't work for free.

2. No one sees your vision like you.

This is your baby, no one else get's what it's purpose is. If you find a employee who even somewhat does never let them go.

3. Family support is everything

If your family is not on board with the sacrifice this requires don't do it. You will need their support when the going gets tough.

4.Have faith in yourself.

I don't care what higher power you prescribe to in order to survive entrepreneurship you need to believe that you can move mountains on your own.

5. Focus on growth and business sustainability

Investors won't touch you anytime soon, don't waste the time or energy. Build a customer or client base and make sure you have a compelling brand.

