5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Scott Moody CEO of K4Connect

“As for bringing goodness to the world, not only am I not the judge of that, it is not a matter of my bringing goodness, but more about paying back for the many blessings I have had. Simply put, I owe.”

Recently, I had the pleasure to interview with Scott Moody, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Client Advocate for K4Connect, a technology company that creates solutions to serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities. K4Connect is a leader in the senior-tech market, and integrates the latest in smart technologies into a single responsive platform, enabling smarter living environments and healthier lives. In our discussion, Scott explains his inspirational story on the inception of K4Connect and how they are aiming to serve the underserved. Previously, Scott was the Co-Founder and CEO of AuthenTec, where they raised $70M in venture capital, took the company public and was acquired by Apple in 2012. They remain the only public company acquired by Apple and their technologies form the foundation of the Touch ID.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

To be honest, I never intended to start K4Connect, nor, I am embarrassed to say, when we did found the company, I never thought we would be serving older adults and people living with disabilities. After the last company I co-founded was acquired, I swore I would never work again and double swore I’d never do another startup, they are just so much work and I was one burnt out puppy.

Nonetheless, it was on a trip to Rwanda with a micro-finance organization I supported that I met someone named Jennifer who inspired me to start another company. Jennifer first went to Rwanda right after the genocide to open an orphanage, ended up opening several and years later, found herself owning a small coffee and bake shop where they employed battered women who they trained to be bakers and then could eventually return to their villages and open their own bakeries. To be honest, when you meet someone who was doing so much good in life, I was just embarrassed. For all the things that I thought I was doing to help others, it all so grossly paled in comparison. So when I got home, I spoke to my wife Katherine about doing more, that I was no longer burnt out, that I still had energy left (since I am in fact long past the puppy stage). That said, since I don’t know how to do much, the thought was that maybe we might get lucky again with another startup and could use the proceeds from that to help others. That was the sum total of my thoughts behind starting another company, having no idea what that company would look like. And then my now co-founder, Jonathan Gould, who I had grown to admire through other avenues, literally texted me two weeks later, simply stating, “Would you be interested in starting another company with me?”

Soon enough we were working on some new technologies focused on an IoT software platform that was a lot less expensive than others out there and materially easier to scale and use. Interesting enough, we did not pick an end market, the idea being that if we in fact delivered on the technological vision, the platform itself could be used across multiple end markets, whether home, enterprise, SMB, we even designed for hotels. We did this for two reasons. For one, on a personal level, if I was going to work this hard, I wanted to swing big, but we also liked the flexibility of the platform. Folks often talk about entrepreneurs taking risk, whereas I like the idea of flexibility, of managing risk, knowing that if one market did not work out, a pivot to another would be far easier.

And then I met Eric, who had originally reached out to me as an advocate for the homeless. After his sharing his advocacy over coffee one morning, I learned that he had MS and we talked about how our technologies could make a difference in his life. A week later, Jonathan and I set up another coffee with Eric and as I started the discussion, Eric stopped me and simply said, “Look, let me tell you guys why I’m here today. Right now I’m using a cane, but I’m not really sure how much longer that’ll last. So when I wake up in the morning, the way I look at my day is I figure I have the energy for about a thousand good steps in my day, and how I use those steps defines the quality of my life. And you guys can make my life better.” On a personal level Yitzi, if I felt called to start another company on a trip to Rwanda, which I know sounds weird to some folks, I knew why that very second. Eric left, Jonathan and I talked and by the time we left the coffee shop that morning, we knew we would focus exclusively on serving those living with disabilities and older adults. For all of us at K4Connect, it was the perfect melding of market and mission.

2) Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Well, I am not sure I would classify it as a funny story, but a couple years ago, not long after meeting Eric, I underwent surgery for a brain tumor. In a way, looking back at least, it was a blessing as it really gave me the opportunity to “walk in our clients shoes”. I was fortunate in that it was benign, but the recovery was problematic and as I went thru some difficulties, I just kept thinking, “what does a poor person do”? I had money, I had insurance, I had a caregiving spouse, but so many don’t have all these blessings. It was that experience that led me to expand our mission, which is to “Serve the Underserved”. I had always thought of that as being to serve those that are technologically underserved, which is very true for the 1.5 billion people in the world today that are over the age of 65 or living with a disability. But since my little head thing, we expanded that mission to serve not only those that are technologically underserved, but also so often economically underserved.

3) Yitzi: So what does your company do?

At K4Connect, we create solutions that serve and empower older adults and individuals living with disabilities by enhancing their lives through the latest advances in smart technologies. Our “connected-life” platform, the K/Platform, brings together smart home automation, connected health and wellness technologies, as well as communications and social functionality into a single, easy-to-use application, designed specifically for those we serve. Our various products, all built on top of the platform, enable simpler, smarter living environments and healthier, more connected lives.

4) Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Umm, I don’t know that I see it exactly that way. First, I have never thought of myself as successful, and while I like to think AuthenTec was successful and that K4Connect is on its way, it is wholly a team effort. Like I wrote in a blog post some time ago, I believe CEO’s get far too much credit for what is a team sport and I consider myself blessed to have worked with some truly smart and wonderful people. To clarify, I am not being modest; between the two companies we have about 250 patents. My name is not on a single one.

As for bringing goodness to the world, not only am I not the judge of that, it is not a matter of my bringing goodness, but more about paying back for the many blessings I have had.

Simply put, I owe.

5) Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Well, it is probably good that someone didn’t tell me some of these things, I might not have helped start either AuthenTec or K4Connect, but here a few things I would impart for those considering their own startup:

1. A startup is like a marathon, no an ultra-marathon, but you have go at a sprinter pace, the only variation being how steep the hill is in front of you on any given day. It’s crazy hard and from the start, you have to understand your why – why in fact you are doing this. It is the why that gets you through those tough days, weeks, quarters, or even years. In the end, the reality of the idea of an “overnight success” is that it often takes a really, really long time!

2. Don’t believe your own BS, or that of others. First, you have to understand everyone is hyping his or her company. Do you really think that everyone actually lives the life they show on Facebook? It’s the same with startups, they only tell folks the good stuff. The zoo in the back room, well, not so much. Outside, share your holistic vision in all its grandeur. Inside, keep plugging all those holes, because there will be plenty of them!

3. It’s all about the team. I don’t care how smart you are, or likely how smart you think you are, it takes a team coming together to make it happen.

4. That team includes your investors, look for those that can truly add value, that know what they are doing. Fact is that they can help make your company a success or they can squeeze the life out of it, and you.

5. This is not the most important thing in your life. For me, that is God and family, bar none. Your family has to buy into the idea of your doing a startup, since they will be affected too. As they say, it doesn’t do any good to win the battle if you lose the war.

6) Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.