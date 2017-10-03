5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Robert Tallack, CEO of ConversionPoint Technologies

“14 years ago, along with my father Kenneth (a 9th Degree Black Belt), I started the Karate Kids Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization that provides free martial arts programs to disadvantaged youth.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Robert Tallack, CEO of ConversionPoint Technologies. ConversionPoint Technologies is a high-growth, eCommerce technology company that empowers direct-to-consumer performance marketing.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Robert: I was raised by a family of entrepreneurs. My father is a pioneer of the martial arts and fitness industries in Canada. He conceptualized the storefront karate school in Canada over 40 years ago, which since became ubiquitous across North America.

At the age of 10 my father moved my family to Japan to study marital arts and Japanese language full time. I spent four years living in Japan attending elementary and middle school. We lived all across Japan, but one place in particular stands out, and that is Okinawa because it was the birthplace of karate. It had a particular magic for me and I believe its where my passion (not just my father’s influence) ignited.

Travelling and living abroad as a child gave me unique insight on how to live ‘outside the box’ and make things happen that others find impossible. My parents embodied that example as they did just that and showed us with a real-world example that anything is possible when you focus your time and efforts.

Growing up under a martial arts master father gave me a unique level of discipline and focus. During my competitive martial arts career I won three world championships. This led me to also become a professional UFC fighter and set a world record (which still stands) and can be seen on YouTube. In my late 20’s I decided I wanted to transition what I learned into business, so I sold my martial arts businesses and looked to building and selling internet marketing and technology companies.

Over the last eight years I had the chance to build and sell two companies, learning along the way, each time making the companies bigger and stronger.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Robert: The story of “inamountable.” It’s now a regular word in our corporate vocabulary. You might be scratching your head because it isn’t really a word. Shared experiences and trials become part of who we are as a team. Inamountable is a funny example of that. Our executive team was New York to meet with a potential acquisition candidate. We took them out to a very late dinner and drinks. We found out at the last minute that we could make an extremely early morning meeting with a large blue-chip investment banking group. Needless to say, our team was a bit fuzzy that morning. About halfway through the pitch, I was struggling to find a word that I felt encapsulated the amazing opportunity (yes that would have worked too) we had as a company. What came to mind? I blurted out “We have an inamountable opportunity!” and everyone’s face froze. Inside I was kicking myself. My colleague turned to me and exclaimed “That’s not even a word!” The room erupted in laughter and it totally broke the ice. Needless to say, this lives in our corporate lore and is used often with much humor in tough situations.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Robert : ConversionPoint Technologies is an e-commerce customer acquisition platform. Our technologies are used by brands, agencies and marketers looking to acquire customers online.

How we got here is an interesting story. In a nutshell, we’ve been there and feel the pain of e-Commerce marketers everywhere. The ConversionPoint story began as a necessity for our own direct to consumer marketing efforts. What we needed simply did not exist. We were tired of piecing together platforms that didn’t communicate or learn. As our technology stack progressed in areas like media optimization, CRM and fulfillment, we saw a way to integrate them into an end-to-end solution that would change the way companies could market their products and drive conversions.

We have scaled the business from launch in July of 2016 to over $70 million in (estimated) revenues for 2017.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Robert: 14 years ago, along with my father Kenneth (a 9th Degree Black Belt), I started the Karate Kids Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization that provides free martial arts programs to disadvantaged youth. We have a partnership in place with The Boys and Girls Clubs which help us reach children who need the character building programs we provide. Our goal is to empower the children with life skills they need to excel in life including confidence, discipline and focus. Through my travels, connections and good fortune in business, I’m able to keep feeding this passion and see those good works continue for the next generation who will someday enter the workforce.

Additionally, on our corporate side we actively seek charities to partner with. We have an announcement coming out soon which will help a charity increase their online e-Commerce presence. I wish we could tell you what it is now, but we’ll have to wait on that one! It has become part of our corporate DNA to take what we offer and find ways to use it for good, not just profit.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Robert:

1) The first thing is “It is going to take way longer than you think.” Launching my first startup when I was 20, I figured I would be retired when I was 25 based on my projections. I had the idea that things would move as fast as I work or as fast as I wanted them to, and man was I wrong. Everything you work on is going to take way longer than you think and much longer than you want, but if you stay focused you will eventually reach your goals.

2) Double your expenses and cut your revenue in half – This is a classic mistake when doing pro forma projections. Think “Under promise and over deliver.” Keen entrepreneurs will always be over optimistic on revenue and lenient on costs. I have made that mistake many times and when I look back on my previous companies your initial projections are always off. I kept this in mind when we first started ConversionPoint and I’m very proud to say that we actually BEAT our projections! We beat our year 1 revenue projections by 12% and are on track to beat year 2 by the same margin. Our banking partners say we are the first and only company they have ever seen that actually beat their projections, so I guess I learned the lesson.

3) Hire slow, fire fast - this is so true! As a CEO, you know when someone needs to be fired. It is never a pleasant decision but sometimes it is necessary. In the past I had an employee who just wasn’t performing. We had gone through all the coachable techniques and it was evident that nothing was improving. I still waited because, well, nobody wants to fire someone. I eventually had to face the reality that in a startup environment there is no room for poor performance. This is a lesson I’ve carried with me. Anytime I have delayed firing someone (or helping a manager fire someone) it has never improved the outcome. When you know someone needs to go, make it swift and follow the direction of your HR department!

4) Business is like a UFC fight - I have a unique background being a former professional UFC fighter. I find business to be very similar to a UFC fight, for a few reasons. A UFC fight is all about preparation, training, good coaches and handling pain. Business, especially startups, are the same thing! An entrepreneur must follow similar tenants if they want to be successful in running a business. You must be prepared, you must have the right skills, you need great advisors and mentors and you must be resilient. This leads me to my last point…...

5) Don’t listen to the naysayers – With any startup, there are bad days. There can be very bad days when everything you’ve planned for seems to blow up and everyone is telling you you’re your idea won’t work. Never ever give up. I wish someone had told me to cut out the noise. Luckily for me, I had my martial arts background to fall back on. This is what I would tell new startups. If you don’t have the tenacity to deal with pain, struggle and down cycles you should keep your day job. Startup teams must be tough, agile and durable.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Robert: I have 2 choices!

Elon Musk because of his ability to withstand challenges, see the future and build incredible value during his lifetime. Here is a fun fact, both Elon and I went to Queens University in Kingston, Ontario Canada.