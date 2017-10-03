5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: David Waring co-founder and publisher of Fit Small Business

“The fact that you can start a multi million dollar business with just a few dollars is awesome and is revolutionizing the global economy.”

I had the pleasure to interview David Waring. David is the co-founder and publisher of Fit Small Business, a rapidly growing website that reaches over 800,000 small business readers a month. Prior to starting FitSmallBusiness.com, David served as a top executive at Forex Capital Markets LLC, which he joined as an initial employee and helped grow to a publicly traded company with over 700 employees.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I began my career in finance when I moved to NYC from a small NC town out of college. My first job was with a currency trading firm, where I joined as the 9th employee. That business ended up being very successful and when I left 7 years later there were over 700 employees.

Because the company was growing so quickly I was able to hold a variety of senior management positions at a very young age. This is where I caught the entrepreneurship bug. The company acquired their customers through internet marketing so this is also where I was first exposed to content marketing which I have built my career on since then.

After leaving that firm I started my first company which was an online trading community. That business was successful but I ended up having to leave after a falling out with my business partner.

This was a tough period in my life but a humbling one that I needed and I learned a lot of lessons that helped me start my most recent successful business.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

I think the most interesting part of our story is that all we needed to start our business was a domain name, a hosting account, and a free wordpress theme. This brought our initial expenses to around $10 a month. We didn’t have any employees and we worked from coffee shops.

The fact that you can start a multi million dollar business with just a few dollars is awesome and is revolutionizing the global economy.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We provide how to article to small business owners via our website. The difference between our publications and others is that we focus on real business owners who have employees and not on early stage or idea businesses. We have found that this audience requires a different type of content that we have been successful at providing.

We monetize by forming partnerships with product and service providers that we believe in.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are lucky in that the business that we operate every day has a positive effect on the world. Small business owners are at the center of the economy so by helping them we are in our own small way helping the economic wellbeing of everyone who is a part of that economy.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. It's a marathon not a sprint, there is no such thing as overnight successes.

In my experience both in my own business and others I have been witness to, it takes 2 to three years to build a successful business.

2. Hiring well is the most important thing you can do, so make sure you have a process and spend the appropriate time on it.

We learned this the hard way. A bad hire is worse than having no one at all and a good hire is worth many times more than an average hire.

3. Same goes for training which is the second most important thing you can do after hiring well.

I learned this lesson while at my first job. We were growing so quickly that if we had not formalized and spent a lot of time on training things would have fallen apart.

4. When founding your company before you have any employees to hire and train the most important thing to do is choose a good partner/partners and draft a solid operating agreement outlining how disputes will be handled and who is responsible for what.

I didn't have this in my first startup and I got burned.

5. While successful business is 99% execution, if you get the 1% idea phase wrong the other 99% doesn't matter.

We got the idea wrong initially and spent a year and a half spinning our wheels.

