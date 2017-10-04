5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Ayah Bdeir Founder & CEO of LittleBits

As a long term goal, we’re working to bring STEM/STEAM learning to every child, so that they can be tech-literate and prepared for whatever the future will bring.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ayah Bdeir, founder & CEO of littleBits, who is also an engineer, interactive artist and one of Forbes’ “10 Most Powerful Arab Women.” littleBits is an award-winning technology startup that breaks down powerful technology and makes it understandable with easy-to-use and infinitely creative electronic building blocks that snap together with magnets. After being a member of Disney’s 2016 Accelerator Program, the company recently launched its Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit, allowing children to create their own Droid and bring it to life for the first time ever!

Thank you so much for joining us. What is your "backstory"?

My background is in engineering. I originally wanted to be an architect, but my parents and teachers said I owed it to myself to be an engineer because I was good at Math and Science. I found engineering to be pretty dry and boring, and it wasn’t until I attended the MIT Media Lab that I realized you could combine engineering with art and design and prototyping tools to create really amazing things.

I created the prototypes for littleBits while I was making my own interactive art with electronics to help me iterate faster, and right away I started seeing interest from fellow designers. I realized that it could be a really powerful way to make electronics and complex technology FUN & accessible to anyone - without needing an engineering degree.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was headed to speak at TED in 2012, and wanted to give out tiny littleBits kits to the TED attendees. It was very short notice, so in the spirit of being scrappy, our supply chain manager visited our manufacturer, took kits off the assembly line and grabbed 3 Bits from each kit to use in the TED goodie bags. Unfortunately this was miscommunicated to the manufacturer, and they ended up shipping those incomplete kits! So one week we started to get multiple calls a day from people yelling that they had half a kit and no power Bit! It was a customer service nightmare at the time, but we can (almost) laugh about it now.

So what exactly does your company do?

littleBits creates electronic blocks that empower kids to create their own inventions - anything from a sibling alarm to a wireless doorbell to a droid that delivers candy.We are on a mission to inspire kids to be inventors and get excited about STEM/STEAM.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

On a small scale, we have a program called Together Tuesday, in which we donate the money we would normally use for team lunch once a month to a school or organization in need, selected by a vote.

As a long term goal, we’re working to bring STEM/STEAM learning to every child, so that they can be tech-literate and prepared for whatever the future will bring. We’re partnering up with huge companies like Walmart & Disney to do this at scale, and we're creating educational content to support STEAM educators in the classroom - videos, lessons, handouts, etc.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why?

a. Hardware is hard! It really requires more attention and iteration than software to develop, and more upfront costs to manufacture, and longer lead times.

b. Success doesn’t happen overnight. Developing a new category, inventing something that never existed before, it takes real time. You will make progress and when you get close to something happening you will feel it and become so energized you won’t be able to stop.

c. Explore different markets. We didn't have an education team at the beginning. Then we started seeing organic growth in education - teachers who were buying littleBits out of pocket and bringing it into their classrooms, developing lessons around it and convincing their administrators to implement it elsewhere. Now we’re in thousands of schools, and we’ve hired an education product team to design product and content for the classroom, and a general manager of education to oversee inside and outside sales teams.

d. Don’t over-extend yourself! I get a million invitations for talks, panels, networking events, etc. and I’ve learned that I need to just say no to most of them so that I have time to actually run the company and strategize for the future.

e. Keep inspiration close at hand. There are always going to be highs and lows, so you need to really celebrate the highs and create reminders of them, so that you can push through the lows. We’ve created a gallery at littleBits of our favorite fan letters from kids around the world (some of them include crayon drawings of their inventions), and it really helps to remind us of why we are here.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.