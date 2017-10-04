5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Lexi Montgomery Founder of Darling Web Design

When I opened Darling, I was very risk averse. I only took small risks and didn't fail much. It took a lot longer to gain traction that way. When I started taking a lot of risks and failing a lot more, I learned from my failures and grew faster. If I started over, I’d just fail faster and sooner.

I had the pleasure to interview Lexi Montgomery. Lexi is the Founder of Darling Web Design, a digital agency that specializes in scaling & creating a profitable web presence for businesses. After experiencing countless innuendos and more than her fair share of sexism, Lexi decided to incorporate it into her brand. Darling's provocative branding challenges the status quo of the male-dominated tech space.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and had a humble upbringing. Money was tight, which led to my parents bickering about finances and eventually bankruptcy. When I was 12, I got the opportunity to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and my parents couldn't afford it. I was determined to go, so I started making handbags out of Kool-Aid jammers and other household knickknacks. I sold them to my parents' friends and boutiques around St. Louis and made thousands of dollars. One day my dad accidentally threw away a trash bag full of hand-sewn purses ready to be delivered. I crumbled and cried my little heart out. That was my first brush with entrepreneurship.

My career in tech started with a food blog I created when I was first learning how to cook. The blog had some mild success and led to a few acting opportunities in Hollywood (I went by Lex Montgomery). In LA, I had a lot of opportunities but very little creative freedom as an unknown actress. I dreaded auditioning and found myself staying up late to blog, design websites, and research marketing trends when I should have been rehearsing for auditions. Ultimately, I decided to focus full-time on web development and marketing which led to Darling Web Design.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Shortly after I started the company, I attended an event with a client. It was a ritzy, private yacht tour, and I felt very out of place. Everyone wore suits and spoke French as I meandered around in my overalls, Converse, and laptop backpack. My client was conversing with another business owner and stopped to introduce me as I was walking by. He mentioned that I was a web designer & marketer. Before I could even speak, the business owner suggested I become an escort because "they make good money." I laughed it off, my client told me he was “so sorry,” and that insult became a huge catalyst for my business. Like Frank Sinatra said, “The best revenge is massive success."

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We help business owners scale their companies through web design, digital PR, and search engine optimization services.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I speak at female-centric events, blog, mentor, and moderate a community of women on the topic of femininity. Learning to embrace being a woman - instead of pretending it’s not a huge barrier to entry in business - has been a great challenge. I share my experiences in business with women across several platforms to empower and teach them to use femininity to their advantage.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1 "You will solve every problem you're determined to solve.”

Early on, after several months of unsuccessful door-to-door sales, I learned of an upcoming event that would be a game changer for Darling. It was an opportunity to connect with some of the most successful business owners in Miami. I could barely pay my rent at the time but I was determined to take advantage of the opportunity. In an act of pure faith, I committed to sponsoring the food and alcohol for 100 guests.

I picked up a phone and tracked down several local, under-marketed businesses. I sold them on a great marketing opportunity and the event turned out wonderfully. Through this experience I learned a valuable lesson: there’s always a solution to every problem, you just have to look hard enough to find it.

#2 "Everything takes longer and costs more than anticipated."

I was developing a site for a client and set what I thought was a generous deadline. Then he started renovating his apartment, lost his best employee, and went on vacation all within the same month. Due to being unable to get feedback from my client, we had to push the deadline back.

#3 "You'll learn more from your failures than anything else, so fail fast and fail often."

When I opened Darling, I was very risk averse. I only took small risks and didn't fail much. It took a lot longer to gain traction that way. When I started taking a lot of risks and failing a lot more, I learned from my failures and grew faster. If I started over, I’d just fail faster and sooner.

#4 "Business owners are regular people.”

I met the owner of a distillery at a chamber of commerce event. He seemed incredibly interested in Darling and we exchanged emails. We set up a meeting to discuss his company's marketing, and when the date arrived, he never showed up.

I used to think business owners were better, had more money, and maintained better relationships than "regular people." Now I realize that some do and some don't, but at the end of the day they are just average people who chose to start a business instead of work for one.

#5 “Your responsibilities will only increase.”

Awhile back I hired a contractor in New Jersey to acquire leads for our SEO services. He worked relentlessly but was only able to get a couple semi-interested replies. I realized that wasn't the best use of capital because I didn't even have a system for him to follow. I felt bad breaking it off because he was such a hard worker and a nice guy. As a business owner, you're responsible for taking care of your own family, your clients, and your employees. With every new milestone comes new responsibilities.

