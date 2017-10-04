“I have a goal to leave the world a little better each day than when I woke up.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound, the fastest growing Housewares Company as named by INC Magazine and recipient of the Corporate Vision Small Cap CEO of the Year and The Next Great Consumer Brand presented at NASDAQ.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I worked most of my career in department store retail, eventually working my way to Senior VP of Home for Macy’s. About 10 years ago, I was at the Henry Ford museum in Dearborn, Michigan watching my kids experience decades of great American inventions. At that moment, I knew that I wanted to take my expertise in product development and retail and help ordinary inventors, designers and creatives bring their own ideas to market.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

Getting into the consumer product business is one of the more challenging roads one can embark on. I didn’t expect that securing a brand name would be the most agonizing task of our launch process. For over six months, my creative team and I brainstormed brand names. It was so challenging to gain consensus and inevitably when we did, there were no available domain names or trademarks. Early on in the process, someone suggested using my last name, Dash, as the brand. I was dead-set against it despite my team suggesting it several more times. Well into the process, I returned from a trip and was treated to a presentation for the new brand that the team insisted that I would love. They dimmed the lights and began a multimedia show… A DASH of Color. A DASH of flavor. Healthy food in a DASH. I loved it! We secured a domain, filed for protection and Dash was born. A few months later we added the tagline “Unprocess Your Food” and suddenly we had a voice for healthy living. Just 5 years later we were honored at the NASDAQ as a Next Great Consumer Brand.

Just this month, we launched the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System on IndieGogo and have raised over $83,000 in backings to-date (surpassing our initial goal of $10,000 by over 800%). I’m excited to share that the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, which can make Cold Brew in as little as 5 minutes, will begin shipping this November – just in time for the holiday season. In addition to the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, an array of new Dash products from StoreBound will hit shelves exclusively at Target next month – these include the Compact Air Fryer, Arctic Chill Blender, Vacuum Blender, Everyday Stand Mixer, Smartstore Hand Mixer, and Mini Maker Waffle.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We make cool stuff for the home! StoreBound is a product innovation company that develops branded housewares including small appliances and kitchen products and distributes through top-tier retailers like Crate & Barrel, QVC, HSN, Target, West Elm, Urban Outfitters and many more. We manage design, manufacturing, quality control, technology, sales, marketing, finance, logistics and customer service. Our team of industry experts rely on our large social media following as well as tools like crowdfunding to ensure that what we’re developing is on point to meet the rapidly changing needs of the consumer.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have a goal to leave the world a little better each day than when I woke up. Achieving this goal takes on so many forms in a typical week. My family comes first and next is my team. I start by treating the team like family. It makes me feel great to not only create a work environment where people can be passionate and excel, but one where they feel their family lives are both valued and prioritized. From there I look for opportunities to make an even bigger difference. For example, whenever there are natural disasters we look to donate products centered on food prep and cleaning to help people displaced bring back some of the basic comforts of home. Finally, and most importantly, is our mission... To inspire people to improve their wellness and bring more happiness & control to their lives.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

First, building a consumer product company takes a mountain of money. I was sure from the outset that taking money from a private equity firm before I built something sustainable would be the end of my control over my own destiny. I didn’t realize at the time how challenging it would be to navigate the financial aspects of a growth business and I learned so many lessons along the way that I wish someone had taught me in advance.

Second, build your support network by surrounding yourself with the best and brightest.

Third, working in a large company, I often compromised on hiring decisions. I wish that someone would have told me the amount of time I would need to spend recruiting and the importance of never settling when making a hiring decision. I quickly learned that you have to hire people better than you in every position and then make sure they have the tools, resources and inspiration to deliver excellence every day.

Fourth, I tend to be very well organized, but I wish someone would have told me the importance of building a digital data room from the outset. Going back to the beginning to build this important asset isn’t a fun (or productive) way to spend nights and weekends.

Fifth, don’t trust the experts - or anyone for that matter. Almost every time we sign up for a service or bring in a contractor who passes him or herself off as an expert in their field, the results are disappointing. I’ve learned that we have more expertise and passion than anyone on the outside and that my team alone is best positioned to drive our results to new heights.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.