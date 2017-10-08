5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Fred Stevens-Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Rainforest QA

“Boards are useful. The accountability they create has been invaluable for us as we have scaled. It’s really hard to hold yourself and your team accountable to growth targets you know are arbitrary. But once you create a board, you have to impress and justify to them the work that you’re doing. That creates real urgency and accountability that would be impossible without some outside forcing function. Get a board, and get one early.”

I had the pleasure to interview Fred Stevens-Smith. Fred is the CEO and co-founder of Rainforest QA, responsible for shaping the company’s business direction and company culture. Fred was accepted into Y-Combinator in 2012 at the age of 24, where he and Rainforest co-founder and CTO, Russell Smith, conceived of and built the current iteration of the company after talking to fellow startups about their most pressing pain point — Quality Assurance testing (QA). QA — an unsexy but necessary step to product development — is still very manual, with teams spending days, if not weeks, clicking through software and apps to find bugs and test functionality.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Most of the greatest companies were built by people from ‘nontraditional’ backgrounds, and I’m no exception. I was never the lemonade stand guy. I’ve always been more interested in technology and what it can do. I started doing video editing when my family got our first iMac at 15, and that led me deep into the world of design, typography, aesthetics and when I came out the other side 2 years later I had taught myself to code and started a fledgling business selling website design and build to local businesses. My dad was my first customer, and that led to referrals and more business. I thought of all this as a fun hobby, and went to University for Economics. I thought I’d be a banker. A chance internship at a search engine startup in Berlin changed all that. Three years later my co-founder and I were on the plane to Mountain View to pitch YC. And the rest is history!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

At the end of YC there’s a thing called Demo Day. It’s a carefully constructed feeding frenzy of investors and mostly 3-month old startups. We pitched on stage and after that descended into the pit of hungry investors. Towards the end of the day a very famous angel investor heard our pitch and asked us if we had plans for dinner. Of course we lied and said no, and he invited us to discuss our business and idea over dinner. Bear in mind at this point we were fresh off the boat from England, with the majority of our perception of California coming from Red Hot Chili Peppers records and The O.C. So a big limo pulls in and we get in the back, all the while thinking ‘wtf is happening’. He then proceeds to direct his driver to the Four Seasons along back roads while asking us first year computer science brain-teaser questions. Things got weirder from there. The dinner was with his wife and young son, and in retrospect I think how we interacted with the son was probably the core test of the evening. Turns out it’s pretty hard to make polite conversation with a 5 year old while trying to both pitch an investor and not piss off his wife any more than she already was by having the family dinner crashed by two punk entrepreneurs. In the end he didn’t invest!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

We are making QA just happen for software teams. QA is the process of finding bugs before your customers find them. To do this we have built a kind of Uber for QA, where you press a button and we send a large volume of vetted testers from all over the world to check your app for bugs. We have been extremely successful so far based on our usage of software and machine intelligence to upend an industry built on charging for human time by the hour. It’s both deeply nerdy and crucial to the future of the software industry.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I want to caveat this by saying that I am not focused on bringing goodness to the world at this point in my life. I am focused on success and generating wealth through building a fantastic business. Most entrepreneurs who would tell you otherwise are liars, and I don’t want to oversell the goodness of what I spend my time on.

That said, I think the goodness we do bring to the world at Rainforest is all about running our company as we wish broader society would run. Every single Rainforester embodies our core values of No BS, Be Weirdly Passionate and Always Be Caring. We have a hard-charging culture that is very focused on success and achievement, while also being a place that people really love to work. We are rigorous and thoughtful about equality and autonomy. Anyone in the company can ask me anything on stage (and they often do) and we will discuss it as a team. We try really hard to counteract the destructive misogynist and xenophobic narratives that are a core part of American society today, through our actions.

What makes me the proudest is when friends of mine and sometimes strangers reach out to me to say how impressed they were with the professionalism and openness of people on our team. We strive really hard to be accepting and curious about things we disagree with, and ultimately I will be remembered mostly by the people I work with every day.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

Not necessarily in this order:

Emotional rollercoaster. Being a founder is an emotional rollercoaster. We’ve all heard this phrase but you can’t truly know it until you’re in it. For most of the first 5 years my emotional state wildly fluctuated between “I’m the king of the world rainforest is going to be the best company in history” and “I’m terrible i should be fired we’re never going to succeed”. This is the true loneliness of being CEO, that the job is to insulate everyone that works with you from these ups and downs. And of the 85 companies we started alongside in YC, about 10 of us are still going strong. And when I think about why the other companies failed, it always comes down to one simple thing - the founders gave up. No matter how they represented it - couldn’t raise money, couldn’t find product market fit, couldn’t hire the right people etc - it comes down to the founders giving up. Now don’t get me wrong - enduring this rollercoaster is crazy hard. We all think we can do it. The reality is you have no idea until you’ve lived it. I wish I had known that so much of success was enduring this rollercoaster to give your team the space to solve the hard problems you’re working on. Boards are useful. The accountability they create has been invaluable for us as we have scaled. It’s really hard to hold yourself and your team accountable to growth targets you know are arbitrary. But once you create a board, you have to impress and justify to them the work that you’re doing. That creates real urgency and accountability that would be impossible without some outside forcing function. Get a board, and get one early. Trust your gut when it comes to hiring. This is another thing that everyone says, but it’s really so true. As humans we have deep instinctual pattern-matching that happens in our subconscious without us even realizing. We form judgements of people in a split second when we first meet them. This is often really damaging because your biases can drive your behavior. But it’s invaluable when it comes to hiring, as long as you control for those biases. Every time I’ve hired someone that I had second thoughts about, or talked myself into hiring someone, we’ve ended up firing them for poor performance. There’s another test while you’re evaluating a hire that I really like that I stole from Mark Zuckerberg. It’s pretty simple: would you work for this person that you’re hiring, if the tables were turned? You can dodge and weave around all kinds of issues and talk yourself into hiring almost anyone if the business really needs someone in that role. But this is such a great test because you can’t bullshit yourself. You know whether you’d work for that person or not. Trust your gut. Define your values. Probably the most important one. There’s lots of talk about culture in Silicon Valley. There are ‘good’ cultures and ‘bad’ cultures. But per usual, that oversimplifies reality. Culture is simply a mirror that reflects back the combined personalities and values of everyone that works with you. The only tool you have to change culture is hiring and firing. To verify this see the vacuous ‘culture statements’ from large companies who started thinking about this too late. So you have to hire the right people for the culture you want and fire the wrong people. To do this with consistency and demographic diversity it’s not enough to say ‘this is our culture and lets hire people like this’. You need to articulate your desired culture in terms of values, and then grade every single candidate (including your investors) against those values. You can only have 3 values because 3 is the max your team will remember. And if you never ever hire anyone that doesn’t embody your three core values, you’ll build a cohesive culture that is also diverse (if you focus on that as well). Probably expanding on one of the above. :-)

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

I’ve been lucky to have the support of some of the best investors in the world, and through them I have access to most of the business and tech leaders I could ever want.