5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: MaryEllen and Brent Reider, Creators of the Yarlap

I had the pleasure of interviewing MaryEllen and Brent Reider, co-founders of the company that designed and sells the Yarlap – an FDA-cleared device to tone and re-educate the muscles of a woman’s pelvic floor. In the simplest terms, the Yarlap is like a super-duper Kegel machine for pelvic floor muscle tone which is integral to a woman’s overall well-being, including (1) bladder control, (2) posture and (3) sexual response.

HP: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

MaryEllen: My father designs medical equipment, including the Yarlap and similar devices used by the National Healthcare Systems of Europe and Great Britain. He is an author and referee for medical and scientific peer review journals and his work on the importance of pelvic floor muscle tone and how women can do something about improving it has been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Brent: MaryEllen Reider is Yarlap’s Operations Manager. She keeps us steered in the right direction.

Several years ago, I learned how a weakened pelvic floor wreaked havoc on women. Incontinence alone is a surprisingly large problem, affecting about 40 million American women; and it’s not just older women, but also young mothers and collegiate athletes. Nearly half the money spent on incontinence goes into landfills in diapers, $3 billion for drugs and over 200,000 pelvic sling surgeries with a 15% “complications” rate. Did you know women with urinary incontinence have a higher incidence of depression?

A senior executive in US healthcare once asked me if a non-surgical, non-narcotic solution was truly possible because incontinence was affecting every aspect of her life, leaving her socially and professionally isolated. Her life was control by hourly trips to the toilet. She scheduled business meetings to last no more than 50 minutes; at 50 minutes, she would leave – no time for casual conversation. Her colleagues thought she was avoiding them, and she knew this affected her advancement. She felt alone and heartbroken. This anxiety affects millions of American women so, we decided to empower these women.

HP: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

MaryEllen: The Yarlap is FDA-cleared to treat incontinence, but some of our customers are also very enthusiastic about its effect their sexual performance. Customers often call to tell us they have bladder control but what is truly exciting is when a woman in her 80’s calls to report she has regained the ability to control their pelvic floor muscles; hold and release. Then she says, “Ah, to be orgasmic again.”

Brent: Her enthusiasm is wonderful. In a recent article I state the female orgasm is essential to a woman’s health because it energizes pelvic muscle tone, “Role of Pelvic Floor Muscles in Female Orgasmic Response.”

MaryEllen: A lot of people ask if it is awkward talking about such personal issues with my dad. The answer is “No, you want information from the best possible source.” The expert happens to be my dad. Empower yourself, get the facts from the best source.

HP: So what does your company do?

MaryEllen: We empower women. With knowledge, women know they can choose to treat the symptoms (diapers, drugs or surgery) or treat the problem – Yarlap.

Naturally, during exercise, your brain sends an electrical signal to your muscles telling them when to contract and when to relax, but most women who try to tone their pelvic floor muscles with Kegel exercises find it difficult to perform them exercise correctly. So they turn to the Yarlap to strengthen their pelvic floor – in as little as 20 min a day. Yarlap sends an electrical signal to the pelvic floor muscles with three programs to build strength and three programs to massage and relax. The comfort level is controlled by the user while Yarlap with AutoKegel tones the muscles safely, effectively and discreetly.

HP: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

MaryEllen: Improved pelvic floor muscle tone, and understanding its importance empowers women and gives them a sense of well-being they can feel, including bladder control, posture and sexual response. The muscles of the pelvic floor help hold organs in position and help direct the weight of the body in a musculoskeletal arch from the spine to the heels. If the muscles of the pelvic floor weaken; the organs shift, which places pressure on the bladder and results in what is commonly known as stress incontinence – leaking when you cough. In addition, we believe a weak pelvic floor causes the normal downward weight of the body to push out of line, straining the back muscles and putting an uneven load on the thighs and knees (regardless of age or weight) and the pain may reduce mobility. Atrophied muscles can contract spasmodically causing urge incontinence or “overactive bladder.” Atrophied pelvic floor muscles may also lead to a loss of muscle control, both can be regained using the Yarlap.

HP: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

MaryEllen:

#1. Focus on the tasks that are high value to your success. Identifying these task(s) are the issue. Set aside time each day to focus on long range goals – don’t get caught-up putting out fires daily and lose focus on long range planning.

Brent:

#2. Don’t be seduced by the allure to do more. The safest and most effective device is one that is easy to use. After starting Yarlap, we learned it’s best for the user if it doesn’t transmit wirelessly to a phone or satellite. Sometimes less is best.

MaryEllen:

#3. Make sure each board member can contribute more than cash. In our case, the board’s experience with distribution, customer support and legal protocol has been invaluable. In starting Yarlap, we learned from a shareholder our phones should be staffed with women who are specially trained to listen.

Brent

#4. Everyone in your supply chain must be reliable. Prior to starting Yarlap, I had 30 years manufacturing overseas. Much to our surprise, the best place to manufacture the Yarlap is in Great Britain.

MaryEllen:

#5. Don’t work so hard that you have no time to listen. Building a company can feel like fighting a dragon with a pool noodle. No matter how tired or busy, listen to your customers, employees and suppliers! This is why our packaging looks like a book. No one steals books.

HP: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

MaryEllen: I want to have lunch with Oprah Winfrey. She is influential in women’s wellbeing and female empowerment. I would love to share ideas and listen.