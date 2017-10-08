5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Linden Tibbets, CEO and Founder of IFTTT

“What we’re building at IFTTT opens up new possibilities for every type of business, from tech behemoths like Google to Kickstarter projects and nonprofits. Those new possibilities translate into a better experience for every person who interacts with the digital world.”

I had the pleasure to interview Linden Tibbets, CEO and Founder of IFTTT. IFTTT empowers people to do more with the services they love. IFTTT works with over 550 apps and devices, from social media and voice assistants to smart home products and business tools. Applets bring these services together to create new experiences of all types, from automating simple tasks to transforming how someone interacts with and controls their home.

What is your "backstory"?

I’m a 7th generation Texan from Dallas, but something always drew me to the Bay Area. I was a typical 80s computer kid with the dreams to match: video games, LucasArts, Pixar. California was clearly the place to be. In fact, I was so certain I was going to move out here that I didn’t apply to universities anywhere else! Luckily, it worked out, and I’ve been here for sixteen years. I studied computer engineering and did end up working briefly in video games, but I quickly became obsessed with the idea of designing experiences that had impact in the real world — not just virtual ones. That led me to the idea for IFTTT.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

One small detail that tickles me is the story of our socks. In the Bay Area, tech startup t-shirts are a huge cliché. We wanted to do something different for our first company swag items, and everyone submitted ideas. My personal favorite was shower curtain liners, but, for some reason, those never made it into production. One suggestion was IFTTT socks, and we went with it. I’m 6’9” and usually end up with pants that don’t quite reach my shoes, so I admit this solution worked pretty well for me! I always get compliments on my IFTTT socks, and our employees and investors all sport them too. People on social media are always asking if they can buy some. Since then, I’ve seen quite a few companies jump on the sock bandwagon, so let it be known: We started the trend.

So what does your company do?

IFTTT stands for “if this, then that.” The idea for it came from a simple observation: In the physical world, we have almost unlimited amounts of creative control over how our stuff works together. In the digital world, we don’t have the same kind of power and flexibility. And our world is becoming increasingly digital.

At IFTTT, we see this as a huge injustice. Why shouldn’t you be able to take all of your apps and devices and use them in a more flexible way? So we empower all of your apps and devices to talk to each other. You can visit IFTTT.com or download the app, and turn on simple commands (we call these Applets) such as:

· Have your porch lights turn on automatically when your Domino’s pizza is out for delivery.

· Let your Amazon Alexa coordinate with your Google calendar to keep you on schedule across systems.

· Have your coffeemaker start brewing when your Fitbit senses you’re awake.

There are thousands of options, and you can even build something custom. Every Applet is designed to make your life a little smoother. We work with over 550 apps and devices, from social media and voice assistants to smart home products and business tools. We’re building a world that works for you.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I truly believe that we’re unlocking the future of the information age. Your voice assistant will only become a personal assistant when it can access the rest of your life and act on your behalf. Your fitness tracker will only help you build healthy habits when it can influence your whole ecosystem. Your home is only truly smart when it can respond to the wider world outside.

What we’re building at IFTTT opens up new possibilities for every type of business, from tech behemoths like Google to kickstarter projects and nonprofits. Those new possibilities translate into a better experience for every person who interacts with the digital world.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my start-up" and why?

1. Lead by listening As a CEO, you can never know everything about how your business works. Instead, listen to the people who are closest to your products and your problems: your teammates and customers. Before I learned this lesson I took the company down a few dark alleys. We survived to tell the tale, but every second in a startup counts! So I try to use more of those seconds to truly listen.

2. Never stop learning Every year I find myself doing something completely different. Sometimes every month, even! Programming, interior decorating, contract negotiation — even pack mule (no small feat when your office has four flights of stairs). As a startup CEO, if you’re not doing a completely different type of job every few months, you’re either running in place or headed for trouble.

3. Mixing honesty with positivity is hard, but worth it

Growth doesn’t happen on its own, and that goes for both businesses and people. The best growth happens when you realize you have an opportunity to change. As a CEO, you have to realize what needs to change, communicate it clearly, and get the entire organization excited about it. Mixing honesty with positivity helps neutralize defensive reactions and helps everyone get excited about these opportunities and the work that goes into them.

4. Invest in your team, but don’t forget to invest in yourself

At IFTTT, we definitely invest in the team with competitive salaries, perks like catered lunches and team events, and — most importantly — the opportunity for meaningful work. But in the early days, I was more focused on team needs than making sure I didn’t burn out myself. I wish someone had told me to take a vacation, think about how I like to work, and take time to reflect on what is meaningful to me. Last year I learned to ride a motorcycle and this year I am learning to surf. I try to learn one new non-work related skill every year. No one wants to follow a leader who isn’t in it for the long haul and taking care of himself accordingly.

5. The only safe choice is taking big risks

Startups don’t get rewarded for playing it safe. We’re supposed to be the nimble, creative risk takers. The biggest challenge isn’t whether to take a risk or not, it’s where to place your bets. Of course, more than anything, a startup is a big bet on yourself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.