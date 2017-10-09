5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Jean Canzoneri and Thomas Pasquet Co-Founders of Ogury

“We are now and have always been “user centric” and our business is based on the principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, accuracy. We want to show users recommendations for products and services that they actually want to see, not just spam them with useless ads.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jean Canzoneri and Thomas Pasquet, successful entrepreneurs and co-founders of Ogury, the leading mobile data platform that provides the most comprehensive view of mobile user behavior globally. Jean is a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded BeeAd in 2009 and sold it to Ebuzzing for over €25M in 2012. Jean is also a business angel for numerous other start-ups and is a hip-hop enthusiast. He is currently CEO of Ogury, a mobile data platform that provides the most comprehensive view of mobile user behavior globally. Thomas Pasquet started his career in the motion picture industry, producing several short films through his own production company, Nemrod Productions. While at Grenoble Business School Thomas met his business partner Jean Canzoneri and together they created BeeAd, which was sold to Ebuzzing Group for over €25M. He is currently COO and Co-founder of Ogury, a mobile data platform that provides the most comprehensive view of mobile user behavior globally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thomas: I think the best way to describe our backstory is to refer to it as a “love story” – I met Jean in Business School and I consider him my “second wife.” Instead of building a family, we have built businesses. Which are kind of like families I suppose!

Jean: When we met in 2009, we saw there was a rise in “pre-rolls” – online video advertisements that play before the start of a featured content – and most of what we saw was not innovative or interesting. We thought we could do better and wanted to create videos that actually added tangible value for end users and for media and advertising companies.

We designed and developed an outstream format advertising solution and founded a company called BeeAd, which allowed internet users to actually choose the ad they wanted to watch before accessing content. BeeAd was very successful and went on to become the largest video advertising company in France. Eventually we received an offer from a competitor to buy us in 2012 and it was an offer we couldn’t refuse!

Thomas: But that’s not the end of the story of course. After the sale of BeeAd, we formed our second business together, Ogury. (Fun fact about Ogury – our name is a twist on AUGURY, which means a sign of what will happen in the future or an omen.)

We created Ogury because we saw companies like Facebook taking a huge share of ad revenue in mobile advertising and thought there was an opportunity for a start-up to develop a credible alternative. Facebook’s insight into the online habits of 1 billion people results in quite an advantage in the ad market.

Our ambition for Ogury is to have the same kind of reach, with 1 billion people, but even more data on these users.

As a result, we went back to our former investors and raised $1.5 million in funding to develop a technology that would allow us, after a clear opt-in from the user, to observe complete user behavior on the device/smartphone level.

Ogury’s technology relies on “signals” coming from a user’s device and lets us see what websites a user is visiting, which apps they are using, what is the make of their device, what cellular or data service they are using, etc. Our technology allows us to know every page, every app that users look at and we can do this just by integrating with one app on a user’s mobile phone. We currently have visibility into thousands of apps across over 400 million user profiles across 120 countries.

Jean: We can’t reveal the “secret sauce” of how we get our information, but I can assure you the process is entirely transparent and is an explicit opt-in from an end-consumer perspective. We can use this large amount of data to help our clients – advertisers and publishers – do really any kind of targeting. The possibilities are endless.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Thomas: - I moved first from France to London for my first business and then founded another start-up while I was in London. My wife and I had a daughter when we first moved to London, and later on she got pregnant with our second child. At 5 months pregnant, I told her what every woman wants to hear – Hey honey, we’re moving to the US!

One of the most interesting – and probably to some, though not my wife, funniest – things to happen was our search for an OB GYN in the US. This, of course, is a very personal choice for any woman and well…we didn’t have a lot of time, as most of them don’t accept new patients after the 4 month of pregnancy. We also had to adapt to the health care system here which is different from the UK, which was different from France... At one point we wondered if maybe I would need to deliver this baby because no doctor was really the right fit! But I’m happy to say it worked out in the end – we found a good doctor and my daughter was born healthy and happy. (and American!)

What does your company do?

Ogury is a mobile data platform that provides the most comprehensive view of mobile user behavior globally. Ogury collects raw data signals from mobile devices, after a user explicitly consents, and translates these raw signals into meaningful data with proprietary machine learning technology. Ogury’s technology is unique - it has 1st party behavioral data on a device level, and is not available anywhere else .

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Ogury's vision is to make mobile data work seamlessly for everyone, especially the end user. We are now and have always been “user centric” and our business is based on the principles of fairness, transparency, accountability, accuracy. We want to show users recommendations for products and services that they actually want to see, not just spam them with useless ads. Our end consumers are always our first priority and our opt-in policy demonstrates our respect for their privacy. This policy is still best in class practice compared to any other company in the ad tech space.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1 – Don’t do it alone! It’s always better to have a partner, someone you can trust and you don’t want to be alone, in the dark, in the middle of ocean by yourself…

2 – Don’t let anyone get you off track with regard to your product or business plan. People have their opinions – listen only to what your gut tells you.

3 – Don’t waste time networking until you have a workable/viable product. When you go to “networking” events, you’re not building your product… Focus first on selling, innovating and building and then maybe then you’ll have time (and a reason!) to network.

4 – Focus on the “right fit” when you are recruiting - don’t add someone to the team that you have any doubt about. We always say “If there is a doubt, there is no doubt.”

5 – Be persistent! Nobody is waiting for you with a big check in their hands – you will need to hustle, again and again – to get noticed. Also, having good luck helps!

