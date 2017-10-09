5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Elliot Schrock, Founder of Thryv, Inc

Success will be more stressful than failure. With failure, you have an intense, momentary pain, and then it’s on to the next one. With success, the pressure just keeps mounting, and the greater the success, the greater the pressure. People rely on you as the business owner, they make huge financial decisions based on the assumption that the business will continue to be successful – and when you’re in charge, you know what a continuing challenge that is.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Elliot Schrock, the founder of Thryv, Inc. Elliot is a former math professor turned mobile app entrepreneur whose apps have millions of downloads and whose many satisfied clients range from individual innovators to Fortune 500 companies. Thryv is pushing the boundaries of app and website development by using AI to help its developers become more efficient and write better code.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up the only child of a lower middle class family in Tucson, Az. When I was young, we relied on food boxes from the local church to get by, but my parents believed in my education and did a ton for me on a limited budget. They taught me that there is no boundary to learning if you are curious, persistent, and creative about your educational resources. My very first taste of entrepreneurship was figuring out how to build solar generators from cheap parts in middle school and selling them to my fellow Arizonans, turning our most abundant resource into profit just by doing some reading and tinkering. Coming from a more humble position has taught me that you have to take every opportunity that comes your way if you want even a chance of your hard work paying off. The opportunities I’ve seized have taken me on an fascinating path to where I am now, with unexpected but valuable lessons at every step of the way.

I knew, from the time I was in 7th grade, that I was absolutely, positively, going to go into the NSA. As it turned out – not so much. When I discovered at the end of college that my dream career didn’t fit my personality at all, I decided to continue my education by getting a graduate degree in math. During that program, my roommate suggested I enter an entrepreneurship competition, and when I won, it set my feet upon a new and exciting path that it turned out I had been preparing for all along.

I majored in math and physics and spent the rest of my time in the theater. While it may not be immediately obvious how those things apply to entrepreneurship, I have found that working late into the night on an interesting problem set taught me the kind of persistence you need for the sometimes demoralizing work of building a business. My acting background has helped me again and again, in everything from pitches and presentations to keeping my composure on stage to fix bugs live in front of 800 people for a winning hackathon entry.

I am really bad at letting go of a problem, and if I am determined to solve it, I can’t quit attacking it until I have it right. My relentless pursuit of my passions would not have gotten me where I am today if I was not open to adapt and pivot as new opportunities presented themselves and new ideas surfaced that were more compelling than those that came before. Working hard for my dreams has always been essential, but if I had not been able to consider other ideas, I would not be where I am today. The same philosophy that got me here has also helped me when deciding on my business ventures and knowing when to keep pushing and when to alter my direction.

The bottom line is: I learned to constantly balance steadfast pursuit of my passions with flexibility for new ideas. I learned to take advice but also when to reject advice. I learned to never give up and to know when to move on. It’s a nearly impossible balance to find, but if it were easy, everybody would be successful at it.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

One of my first apps ever was a charitable trivia game that would donate a milliliter of water to those in need for every correct answer. It was growing slowly, but there weren’t a ton of features so it wasn’t terribly viral. My business partner called me one day and told me that the server was down, could I take a look at it. When I did, I discovered more demand than the servers could handle. Suddenly, it seemed, the app was getting 1,000s of downloads and the servers were struggling with the load. At the same time, all the support emails I was receiving for the server issues were in German. It was bizarre! As it turned out, I was able to use my faltering German to figure out that the app was featured on a German television show for international water day, and so all of a sudden it was a hit in that country. For years afterwards whenever anyone asked me if I built any apps they knew, I’d say “Nah, but I have one that’s huge in Germany!”

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Thryv, Inc. does a ton of things! But it breaks down into two main categories: tech consulting, and developing products. We focus on mobile apps, but have been investing heavily in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence of late. We build mobile apps, websites, tools, and IoT products for our clients and ourselves, as well as conduct code review, training, and reduced-bias job candidate evaluation. We also do a lot of pro-bono advising of startups that are pre-funding – so we love to hear from everyone!

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I work really hard to make Thryv the kind of company I wish all companies were. We strive to be good to our clients and good for society.

To be good to our clients, we never sell them anything they don’t need and we’re forthright about whether they even need our services. I have personally talked potential clients into working with other providers because they don’t need our level of expertise.

To be good for society, we focus on fairer hiring practices in tech, both for ourselves and by offering services to other companies looking to hire more qualified people through bias reduction. Moving standard interviewing practices away from irrelevant mind-puzzles and bias-laden “fit” considerations allows us to learn about people’s passion and ability to do the actual job they are applying for, which in turn can really help create a more diverse workplace. For example, previous studies have shown that blind auditions lead to less sex-biased hiring and more women musicians in orchestras. Similarly, there are many ways that you can “blind” tech interviews to be less biased and hire more diverse, qualified programmers without letting unconscious bias get in the way.

Finally, I personally make sure I’m devoting at least 10% of my time to teaching and mentoring. I teach a variety of classes for groups like Girl Develop It and General Assembly because I think tech is a wonderful industry to work in, and I want to make sure everyone has not just access,, but also the opportunity to thrive.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Success will be more stressful than failure. With failure, you have an intense, momentary pain, and then it’s on to the next one. With success, the pressure just keeps mounting, and the greater the success, the greater the pressure. People rely on you as the business owner, they make huge financial decisions based on the assumption that the business will continue to be successful – and when you’re in charge, you know what a continuing challenge that is.

2. No one will care as much about your product as you do – and that's ok. I still struggle with this. It’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it’s really hard to deal with when you’re working 20 hour days and your employees/contractors – well, aren’t. On the other hand, it means I never have to worry about people stealing my ideas and I can get good feedback from whomever I please.

3. Choosing the right co-founder is as important as choosing the right spouse. You’re probably going to be spending more time with your co-founder anyway (and one hopes your spouse is ok with that). You want their skills to complement your skills, but you don’t want to be so different that you never agree. It’s a tricky balance to find! But it’s ridiculously important. Co-founder divorces are potentially worse than actual divorces: it’s often contentious, and it can destroy so many lives (yours, your co-founder(s), your employees, maybe even your investors). In some ways, you’re dividing the child you created together. Better to avoid all that altogether!

4. Everyone knows 90% of startups fail. I wish I knew, though, how long that process takes. Even success takes 5 or (more likely) 10 years. And failure is mostly indistinguishable from success for most of that time. That’s hard on a person. No one wants to live on ramen for that long! And there isn’t really anything you can do about that timeline. There’s so much to do! You’re crafting a beautiful, complicated thing, and it’s not like you can get 9 women in a room and have a baby in a month.

5. Entrepreneurship isn't glamorous. Everyone just thinks you’re unemployed. There’s so much bluster around startups that unless you’ve done something they’ve heard of people will just quietly assume you’re living in your parents’ basement and working on ‘that app idea.’ And worse, it’s completely obnoxious to disabuse them of that notion. It’s a lose-lose situation! (Socially, at least.) So it’s vital you go into entrepreneurship for the right reasons: my mother always told me you don’t become an artist because you want to, you become one because you need to – and the same goes for startups. You have to have an internal drive to change a big problem that you see, and be willing to go through hell to get it done.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.