5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Layla Masri of Bean Creative

I had the pleasure of interviewing Layla Masri, founder of Bean Creative. When Layla Masri accidentally founded her digital agency, Bean Creative, in 1997, she was armed with an enormous first generation cell phone and a modem. Twenty in years later, she’s working with A listers in the entertainment, education, corporate, and non-profit worlds building Webby-award winning websites, apps, games and interactives.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I began my career working in advertising right out of college as an ad copywriter in 1995, both with in-house and ad agency roles. Then came this thing called the world wide web, and as a 20-something who had grown up with computers at school and an Atari (which I still have, by the way), I inherently knew that the so-called “information superhighway” was going to completely upend the world of marketing.

The problem was, none of my bosses really got it, so while I taught myself to code (in Notepad, no less!) and made my first websites as freelance projects, my higher ups still weren’t interested in the opportunities that creating websites for our clients would bring.

The fact that I ended up getting laid off when said agency downsized 20% of their staff was a blessing, even though I was two months away from getting married and had just bought a house (gulp!). The good news is that I was making a rather paltry salary at the agency, and was starting to make some actual coin from website freelancing, so I gave myself a challenge: see if I can replace (and better yet, exceed) what I made at my “real job”.

So, in 1997 at the age of 25, I became the first official full-time employee of Bean Creative. As most small businesses so, I first worked all the friends and family contacts first, and then our big break was landing a job with National Geographic to create a site for their new National Geographic Channel. I will never forget endless hours trying to scale back these amazing gif animations we made of animals for each section header because they took forever to load over a modem!

Once we had a “name brand” client, people took us a lot more seriously than when we did a website for a tree trimming company. That plus the fact that there were fewer competitors in the space 20 years ago, we were able to grow and establish an incredible reputation for bespoke websites, apps and games in the areas where we are most passionate: education, entertainment, non-profit, environmental initiatives.

If you told me that I would be considered an old schooler in the digital agency world in my 40s, I wouldn’t have believed you!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

I was invited to meet with the head of digital for Harper Collins Children’s Books, who had a few possible projects they wanted made into an app. The executive handed me a manuscript and asked if I’d ever heard of the singer “Weird” Al Yankovic. I had to hide my excitement because Weird Al is one of my favorite artists and I pretty much would have paid THEM to work with him.

They asked Bean Creative to submit some ideas for an app that aligned with his new children’s book -- some were completely zany, like letting kids give a gorilla a massage -- and he ended up like them all. The most surreal moment of that project was sitting in a big board room in New York having a project kickoff meeting with Weird Al discussing app games like snail racing.

Not only was it a creative dream to work with him, but together, we won a Webby for best app that year and got to walk the red carpet at the big NYC gala.

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Bean Creative delivers digital dynamite, creating bespoke websites, apps, games, and educational interactives for some of the top national brands and Fortune 500 firms. Since 1997, our studio has been renowned for its rare marriage of both front-end usability and back-end technical wizardry for clients such as PBS KIDS, Verizon, National Geographic, Random House, Dr. Seuss, American Red Cross, Library of Congress, Smithsonian museums, National Park Service, and comedic music legend “Weird” Al Yankovic.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Some of the most rewarding clients we have worked with have been in the education space. Making websites and apps that teach kids how to read, to be kind, to learn geometry, to explore the Underground Railroad, to be good to the environment. We’re currently working on a large interactive project for with the Library of Congress to teach kids how to research the facts using primary sources. Knowing that kids, parents, teachers and classrooms across the globe have been empowered to make themselves and the world a better place because of the work of the Bean Creative Team gives me goosebumps.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Charge more.

If I told you that there was web designer that charged $50 an hour, or $250 an hour, who do you think is better? The one who charges $250.00. Perception is everything when making the sale, and having fewer clients paying more is vastly better than the opposite.

While we all pay the bills, taking on a ton of small jobs just mires you in a ton of churn to keep those projects moving a long, and takes your eye off going after the big ones. I’ll also add that there an inverse relationship between the amount of respect and partnership you receive in a project that pays less. Folks on a tight budget are VERY focused on every last cent which can translate into a lot of hand-holding that will kill your profitability.

2. Work less.

I'm not saying don't hustle, or put in the time when needed, but take a break on the weekends, take a proper vacation and don't be tied to work so much that you're a constant ball of stress. My best strategic planning comes when I'm chilling out, on a hike, or doing something completely unrelated.

I’m a big sucker for magazine articles on tech and business advice, so taking the time to read absorb ideas from other places can also bring me to killer a-ha moments that I wouldn’t have otherwise come across chained to my desk or my email all weekend.

3. "Exposure" doesn't pay the bills.

Don't get blinded by the big name client affiliation if it's not a good financial or skill set or cultural fit for your organization. I'll admit that as soon as I got my first marquis client 20 years ago (National Geographic), it opened doors, but we don't need big names now to cement our worth. Often those clients are counting on you to just start drooling and then they trying to leverage that to get a steal.

I’ll admit I’ve been burned a few times by the star power of a brand that turned out to be a real headache of a project. Then you only begrudgingly want to mention them in your pitches anyway.

As a corollary, don’t fall for the offer to slash your pay in return for stock, shares, app revenue, or other incentives, especially if you aren’t given control of the promotion and marketing.. If they can’t pay you what you’re worth now, it’s unlikely they can do it later.

4. Get professional help.

Yes, you can enter bills into Quickbooks, or crib a contractual document from the internet, but you need to protect your time and your business. Hire an accountant. Hire a lawyer. Find a part-time CFO to help you really understand your books. Get your company name trademarked --you'd be amazed how many "Lima Bean Creative" and "Coffee Bean Creative" folks I've had to go after over the years. Really.

When we first bought our office building 15 years ago, I tried to scrimp and mow the yard myself at first. Who wants to see the president of an agency doing landscaping?! I found a service after the 2nd week.

While these things cost money, they cost you time if you’re doing them yourself, and you’ll probably pay someone a lot less than your billable hourly rate to get these things done well.

5. Don't judge your success based on others.

I started my digital agency in 1997 at the age of 25. As a young woman in tech -- someone who could program websites as well as market them -- I got more looks of disbelief that I ran a tech company than I could keep track of.

I also grew my agency through the tech boom (and tech bust, and recession...) and found it super hard not to compare my boutique agency size to that of my competitors who exploded in size, earnings, got acquired. The grass truly is not always greener. Many of those folks are gone, and we just celebrated our 20th anniversary.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?