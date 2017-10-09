5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup: Matt Howard, Co-Founder and CEO of EatStreet

You need to find people who have been there, done that and absorb all their knowledge. Asking for help is intimidating, especially for younger entrepreneurs, but hearing real-life experiences goes a lot further than nearly anything you can find on a bookshelf.

Matt Howard

I had the pleasure of interviewing Matt Howard, co-founder and CEO of EatStreet. EatStreet is an online food ordering and delivery company that connects people with more than 15,000 restaurants in over 250 U.S. cities. Howard has led EatStreet’s operations and sales from the get-go, providing the strategic guidance and vision that’s attracted nearly $40 million in funding.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

The entrepreneurial bug is something that’s been in me for years. And, it’s really my dad who instilled that desire to create and build a successful business from scratch. He’s a machinist in Wisconsin. When my dad’s factory closed down 15 years ago he jumped in and started his own machine shop. I was able to witness, firsthand, that hard work is the backbone of success. My dad put in the hours, stuck to his plan and grew his business into a highly successful operation. I think we’re doing the same thing at EatStreet thanks to that same attitude and approach.

That work ethic was put to the test early when we launched EatStreet as juniors at University of Wisconsin – Madison. We saw how difficult it was to order food online and get it delivered without tagging on a bunch of fees and navigating hard-to-use websites. While my co-founders handled website development, I had to get out and sell restaurants on the idea of partnering with a few college kids who had a vision to make food ordering easier. I knocked on dozens of doors, got turned down, but ultimately began signing restaurants thanks to persistence and long hours.

As restaurants came on board, we set out to expand beyond Madison. With investment support from Gener8tor, an accelerator based in Wisconsin, we expanded to several other cities and ultimately nationally. But, each investment pitch, each restaurant partnership and each major decision requires that hard work my dad instilled in me at a young age. It has a lot to do with where I am today.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

A couple of years ago, we started a partnership discussion with a company that bought another online ordering service and needed help expanding. Well, after a few months of negotiations, they decided to cut online ordering from their business plan. So, they gave us their business.

I don’t mean they gave us a few accounts. They gave us everything – company assets, all revenue generated – but we had to absorb everything into EatStreet in 72 hours. We did it but it was one of the most stressful, thrilling things I’ve done since founding EatStreet.

What’s amazing is no matter how much you plan ahead, you can’t predict everything and this is a perfect example. We thought it would be a minor partnership, but ultimately, we got a business for free that was worth, at a minimum, $1 million.

Matt Howard

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

EatStreet is an online food ordering and delivery platform. We focus primarily on what we describe as Tier-2 markets. A good point of reference to describe most of the cities we serve are “college towns” and smaller metro areas such as Milwaukee and Tucson. Of course, we also serve major markets such as Atlanta and Boston, but we really believe we can best serve those cities that our competitors aren’t as concerned about.

The EatStreet platform is available online and as Apple and Android apps. Our priorities are customer service and user experience, which is why the mantra behind everything we do is to help people go from hungry to happy.

Earlier this year, to improve upon customer experience, we completely redesigned our website and apps, and also made the decision to bring delivery in house. We purchased assets from Philadelphia-based online delivery company Zoomer, which allowed us to move quickly into the delivery world. We’re currently running delivery in several cities and will continue to expand it to other markets, offering customers a world-class experience from the point of hunger to when the food arrives on their doorstep.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a Wisconsin-based consumer tech company, we’re raising large venture capital rounds and building a progressive, sophisticated tech product, proving that we can build a sustainable business in the Midwest. This is critical; we need more tech companies to be successful in this part of the country in order to attract investors and talent.

We’re also helping mentor early-stage entrepreneurs through the Gener8tor program in Madison, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. By doing this, we’re helping push the Wisconsin startup ecosystem forward and bringing attention to Madison as an incubator for tech startups.

Also, we support restaurant owners by taking care of all their delivery orders regardless of where the order originates. We’re also reshaping the delivery-driver model by offering our drivers W-2 employment status with plans to offer stock options and health benefits in the near term.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Connect with experts early and often

You need to find people who have been there, done that and absorb all their knowledge. Asking for help is intimidating, especially for younger entrepreneurs, but hearing real-life experiences goes a lot further than nearly anything you can find on a bookshelf.

Try your best to find a base of these experts locally. Here’s why it matters: You’re going to hit problems. An uncomfortable amount of problems. You need a sounding board and different perspectives. It’s amazing how people who have survived something have an entirely different outlook – and better solutions – than those who are in the middle of the chaos.

2. Don’t dismiss accelerators

It’s not easy to consider giving up equity in the company you’ve built from the ground up. It’s one reason we were reluctant to the idea early on. But ultimately, aligning with an accelerator was one of the best decisions we made.

When we met the team from Gener8tor, we had already launched in three cities – Madison, Milwaukee and Iowa City – and we were looking to replicate that model quickly on a national level.

There’s no way you’re going to be an expert in every aspect of your business. Example time. We didn’t know how to effectively recruit a strong sales team to serve markets nationally. Gener8tor did. And they helped us do it aggressively and quickly. The result was quicker, more efficient entries into new markets, which accelerated the growth we needed.

3. Culture will change

One of the best things about starting a company is being your own boss. You set the attitude, you set the stage for things like dress code, work ethic, company parties – you know, all the little things that make up that thing we all love to talk about. Company culture.

But startups evolve, and so do their cultures. Here’s what we’ve learned: Don’t try to prevent culture from evolving. Just be self-aware, so you can help it along in a way that keeps it true to your mission and vision, while ensuring the team is happy, too.

As you grow, structure and scale are inevitable. It’s not a bad thing. Instead, adapt. The best way to do that is to listen to your employees. Then take action.

For instance, we used to throw big company parties, where we rent a bar and push the fun into the wee hours after excruciatingly long work weeks. Now, our staff prefers to go do a brewery tour or maybe mini-golfing. That’s a small example but it goes back to listening. Do that, and your culture will thrive.

4. Staying alive beats best practices

A million business articles will give any entrepreneur a million best practices for starting a business. Ignore those. OK, don’t ignore but know when to trust your gut in order to stay alive.

In the early days, when EatStreet was still BadgerBites.com, it would’ve seemed like a pretty great idea to get a designer to make the website look great and to improve usability. Given our focus on user-experience we wanted to incorporate this best practice. But then we wouldn’t have had the money to put toward acquiring diners with fliers and coupons, and we would’ve delayed our launch. A delay, or lack of those coupons, would’ve tanked us.

Similarly, it would’ve been best practice in the early days to bring in specialized staff for things like human resources, marketing, etc. But with that come costs. We erred on the side of overvaluing the risk of over-spending because we wanted to maximize short-term survivability. This may go against some best practices, but it was the right move. If you aren’t around in six months, it doesn’t matter if you have all the right people for all the right jobs.

5. It’s going to be harder than you think

We thought we were going to be at $100 million in revenue in just a few years, and EatStreet would be more like an interstate, filled with fast-flowing food feeding millions on a monthly basis.