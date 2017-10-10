5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Start-Up: Sama Jashnani CEO & Co-Founder of DownToDash

Don’t be afraid to ask: Initially, I felt awkward asking people for help and thought it was a sign of weakness. Gradually I realized that the startup community has a lot of encouraging people who want to see you succeed. Everyone knows exactly how hard it is and if you ask people for advice, connections or anything else, you will be surprised at how much they will help you.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sama Jashnani. Sama is the 25-year-old CEO & Co-Founder of DownToDash, an app that connects people based on what they are down to do, such as workouts, sports, eating, traveling and other activities. She has been a speaker at New York Advertising Week and has been featured in Forbes, Huff Post, Inc. Magazine and other popular publications. While in college, she co-founded a social enterprise to empower rural women to deliver in-home salon services. Subsequently, she got a full scholarship for her Masters in Marketing and Strategy at Warwick Business School. Prior to co-founding DownToDash, she co-founded a jewelry e-commerce platform called Jewels By Samaya and worked at Mullen Lowe Lintas Group.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

When my co-founder and I were at university, there were so many times we wanted to form a group to play basketball and we could not find enough people. Also, there were so many times we had to cook alone because our friends were busy. Lastly, when we came to New York, we initially found it difficult to meet people around us and make new friends. A survey by CBS News shows that almost 72% of Americans suffer from loneliness, and most of them experience this feeling of loneliness almost once a week. Also, 88% of people who move into new cities find it difficult to make new friends. Besides that, there are people with, maybe, three groups of friends from work, college and high school that still find it difficult to meet people with whom they can share specific activities. Therefore, we created a solution for all of them!

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company

At a friend’s party, I met two girls who were talking about a Bootcamp class. They were excited about how they discovered the class and met each other on 'this really cool app.' So I asked them what the app was called and they said 'DownToDash, you should download it!'

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

DownToDash is a mobile app that connects people based on what they are down to do like workouts, sports, eating, travelling and other activities. Users can create a specific plan (example: play Tennis on Thursday at 5 pm) and other users can swipe down for the plan. Popular social media apps show 'stories' in the moment or after something happens, DTD shows what people are planning before it actually happens. The app allows users to discover events, classes and activities that are going on around them and connect with people who are down for the same. We also offer advertising partner packages for companies.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Social media and technology have been blamed with helping to create loneliness, isolation and depression. We are making social media social again and using technology to foster real-life interactions. We also host free practical and hands-on entrepreneurship workshops to foster entrepreneurship among students and young professionals. We try to help people wherever we can and give them the advice that we never received.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my Start-Up" and why.

1. Learn to live in the present: With a startup, it is very difficult to predict what will happen. You have to be prepared for ambiguity, so stop trying to foresee the future and focus on your tasks at hand. You just have to get used to the pressure and uncertainty because it is definitely going to be a part of any founder’s journey.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask: Initially, I felt awkward asking people for help and thought it was a sign of weakness. Gradually I realized that the startup community has a lot of encouraging people who want to see you succeed. Everyone knows exactly how hard it is and if you ask people for advice, connections or anything else, you will be surprised at how much they will help you.

3. Delegation of authority is essential: Being a founder can be very exciting and we tend to feel like no one can do a piece of work better than us. But it is essential to delegate our work to the right people. Not only does it allow us to focus on what's most important, but it also motivates employees and interns and makes them feel more important.

4. Your network is your net worth: Connections are everything. Most of the small goals that I achieved was through some connection. Strategic partnerships have been one of the most important parts of the marketing strategy for DownToDash. Attending networking events and joining entrepreneur organizations or programs is crucial. The connections I have gained by being a part of Young Entrepreneur Council, ELEVACAO (Accelerator for women entrepreneurs) and WeWork (co-working space) have greatly benefitted me.

5. It's alright to fail and get rejected: We are bound to make mistakes. Failure is actually an opportunity to learn and makes you stronger. When you fail, you just have to reflect, reinvent your strategy and find the courage to try again.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would love to meet Mark Zuckerberg. I am a huge fan of the Facebook story and would love to learn more about the strategies he used throughout his journey with Facebook.