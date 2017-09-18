“Use what you know about something to start your business – the knowledge gives you instant credibility and the passion will keep you going.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Janet Case From Proxio. Janet is an internationally recognized real estate expert who began her career as an investor at 18. Today, she is an expert on everything from weatherizing old houses to creating collaboration technologies that change how large agencies and builders market and sell their properties, making what used to be a very localized industry a global one. Her insight and experience led her to create Proxio; a company with products that have changed the way we see real estate from the inside out. Janet offers a global view and her insight on how real estate is changing, and how important it is for large organizations to work together and make their global operations much more local.

Yitzi: “What is your “backstory”?

Janet: I have been a real estate investor since I was 18. I love the real estate industry – the properties, the people, the purpose. My first fulltime job, working in a federally funded program for weatherizing old houses for low income and elderly people in Bangor, Maine, led to my first start-up, a residential energy conservation company. Later, after completing a BA in economics at the University of Maine and graduating from business school at Stanford, I went into international high tech marketing for a few years (electron devices and semiconductor test and measurement equipment). I was working at an Internet start up when the “dot com bust” occurred and the company folded. I decided that real estate was counter-cyclical, so I took a job running a real estate association in the San Francisco Bay Area and before long, I was running two of them. The associations were the owners of the local MLS system, so I learned about how that part of the industry works. This gave me the base knowledge for starting Proxio, which my partner and I launched in Europe in 2008.

Yitzi: What led you to start your company?

Janet: In 2005, I took a vacation in southwestern France and—because I love real estate—I spent some time looking at properties posted for sale in the windows at local brokerages. I ended up falling in love with and buying an old farm on 27 acres, and in the process, I realized that the methods of marketing and searching for real estate in France were very, very inefficient relative to those in the U.S. Since I had been a buyer and a seller of real estate many times over, and had also worked so closely with agents, I knew there was pain all around. I wanted to solve that, and make the whole process more efficient for everyone, by creating a platform for networking and sharing inventory without the barriers of language or location.

Yitzi: How has the real estate industry changed over the past 30 years?

Janet: Back when I started investing, and even in 2001 when I started running the real estate associations, the business was largely local. The agents were strongly attached to their brokers’ brands, and everyone did business in English. Since then, all of this has changed. Now, multicultural agents advertise to their target markets in their own languages; agents are branding themselves and weakening their ties to the big brands; and non-local buyers and foreign purchasers have become an enormously important part of the industry. Both brokerages and builders need to adapt to this new reality, and at a minimum, they should provide the tools agents need to market globally, and in multiple languages. Competition for the best agents is fierce, and brokerages are competing to attract and retain them; Tools like these are differentiators that helps agents succeed in securing listings and selling properties for top dollar.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone had told me when I first started” and why?

1. Starting a company is hard, and if you don’t love your industry and have a strong vision, you may well burn out – so follow your passion, not just the future money.

2. Especially for women and older entrepreneurs – it’s necessary to have the financial capacity (through savings or an employed spouse) to keep going during the start up phase, since most companies take longer than you think to become self-supporting, and outside funding is not easy to get for non-traditional founders.

3. Use what you know about something you love to start your business – the knowledge gives you instant credibility and the passion will keep you going.

4. Take multicultural marketing seriously. According to the US Census, 20% of US families speak a language other than English at home.

5. Harness the power of personalization. It removes barriers and brings us closer together.