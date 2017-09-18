5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: with Howard Love, Investor, Author

“Money doesn’t solve your problems. Whether it’s in business or in your personal life, money doesn’t really help that much. In general, money creates as many problems as it solves.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Howard Love. Howard is a life-long entrepreneur who has founded, co-founded, funded and managed startups for over 30 years. He is the Founder & CEO of LoveToKnow Corp., one of the largest US digital media companies, whose web properties include lovetoknow.com, yourdictionary.com, trails.com, and golflink.com. He is the author of the award-winning Amazon bestseller “The Start-Up J Curve.”

Yitzi: Hello Howard. Thank you for joining us. So, what is your "backstory"?

Howard: I was lucky enough to grow up in a family that talked about business regularly. My father, grandfathers and uncles were a combination of successful businessmen, CEOs or entrepreneurs. So I always wanted to go into business from a very early age and I was fortunate to have the opportunity to watch successful practitioners. By the time I got to college I really wanted to go to work rather than continue studying, so I started my first company while at Colgate University with a good friend of mine. We were a classic entrepreneurial team: My partner was the tech guy who did all the coding, and I did “everything else,” whatever that happened to be. That company (eventually called Inmark Development) started out doing research on trading systems for the stock and futures markets, but we didn’t have a financially viable model, so we needed to try another angle. It only made sense to make use of our skills and assets. Around this time the first IBM PC was introduced, and we bought one and decided to make a packaged software product for individual investors that we could sell. That was to be my first experience at what I call a morph, which is a fundamental shift in the business product or strategy. Our first packaged software product did OK but still was not enough to create a sustainable company so we morphed again and got original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing deals with many of the large quote vendors that sold real-time information to Wall Street. Then we morphed the business one more time and actually ended up selling software development tools. That company eventually merged with another company and did an IPO in 1996, after which I began angel investing and doing more startups.

Looking back at this initial business years later, as well as many others I had helped start or invested in made me realize that most companies had gone through near-death experiences and morphed into companies and products that didn’t look anything like what was in the original business plan. In fact, it was rare for a company to stick with the business plan and execute it as it was first conceived. Further, I realized that if you dug into the individual history of many well-known start-ups, as well as those in our own portfolio, this pattern was common indeed. Eventually that realization led me to the concept of the Startup J Curve, which I wrote a book about.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Howard: The person I admire most (aside from my family members) is Warren Buffett. Aside from his established credentials as one of the greatest investors of all time, he sets an incredible example for character, integrity and clear and original thinking. And what’s amazing is that he shares all of his methodology, indeed he teaches it, so it’s all there to learn from. Studying Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger has made me a much better investor as well as startup founder. They understand the essence of business and investing better than anyone and I recommend that people take the time to study everything they’ve written or said.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Howard: Through my book I’ve tried to share my 35 years of being an entrepreneur and angel investor and to make it a lot easier for aspiring entrepreneurs. I know as well as anyone just how hard startups are, but knowing and understanding how the journey unfolds should help almost every founder. The most common comment I’ve gotten, which you can see in the reviews of the book is: ”I wish I would have read this book sooner”!

Additionally, at my digital media company, LoveToKnow Corp, we work to “Improve people’s lives through better information”. So through our Trails.com site, we are providing detailed information about hiking and other outdoor opportunities. YourDictionary.com helps people better understand the English language and its usage. GolfLink.com seeks to make golf more fun and accessible. And LoveToKnow.com gives women the information they need to run their lives. This year we’re launching new Spanish language initiatives on both YourDictionary.com and LoveToKnow.com!

Finally, across our company, almost everyone works from their home in a flex work environment. That model worked so well, that my venture partner, David Hehman, and I helped Sara Sutton-Fell start a company called FlexJobs where we are enabling more professionals to work from home. That means that moms and dads can be closer to their kids and their needs. Also, working from home means that folks can avoid the time, expense and stress commuting, not to mention the environmental benefits. The model has been a huge hit and allowed us to attract incredible professionals from around the country. And Flexjobs, under Sara’s very capable leadership, has gone on to be a blockbuster and is changing the nature of work in the country and improving people’s lives through better work/life balance.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Success is hard. The journey to success is way harder than I ever would have imagined. That’s OK with me, but my advice to others is to expect it to be hard and prepare for that. Startups don’t follow a straight line to success, and the dip in the J Curve that represents the “long cold winter” predicts that. Expect it and embrace it. Success takes a very long time. Sure we all read about the person who gets lucky or “gets rich quick”. But that is really a false narrative and it’s much better to assume that it is never going to happen to you. Paradoxically, if one takes the longer view and is dedicated to the long and adventurous journey, then the odds of success go up dramatically. The average successful startup takes 10-15 years. Success is a marathon, not a sprint. Money doesn’t solve your problems. Whether it’s in business or in your personal life, money doesn’t really help that much. Every entrepreneur I’ve met really thinks that their #1 problem is raising money. It’s just not true. While you may need some small amount of money, the much more important problem is creating that product or service that people love. In general, money creates as many problems as it solves. Make failure your friend. Failure teaches much better than success, so be thankful when something really bombs and learn from it. Embrace failure, learn from it and move on quickly. If you try and avoid it, you are likely wasting time and money. The quickest way to success is to fail quickly. It’s all about the people. Getting the right people makes all the difference in the world. When you don’t have the right person in a position, it’s just really frustrating for everyone involved and that is not fair to either party. When you have the right person for a position, it’s joyful indeed and life should be joyful!

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might read this, or we might be able to introduce you.

Warren Buffett would be a great lunch because he has two qualities I greatly admire: wisdom and humor. And yes, I would probably ask him for a stock tip!