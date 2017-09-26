5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started: With Godard Abel, Executive Chairman, G2 Crowd

Entrepreneurship is all heart and soul! Yes being smart helps but perseverance and authenticity pull you through the tough times! You can't outsmart a business. You need emotional fortitude to survive as a leader and pull teams through challenges.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

I have been building technology companies since 2000. My first company BigMachines became a leader in cloud CPQ and was acquired by Oracle after an arduous entrepreneurial adventure. My next endeavor, Steelbrick, was acquired by Salesforce after just two years. I am currently building my third venture, G2 Crowd, to bring transparency to the business marketplace. My three ventures have created over a thousand jobs and an estimated one billion dollars in equity value to date. But I still treat every day as "day one".

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

As entrepreneurs I admire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for their incredible ability to take big risks, innovate and build multiple industry and world changing businesses in parallel.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Across our three ventures, we have accelerated the careers of more than a thousand professionals. We have hired many professionals with raw talent over the years. As members of our team we’ve empowered them to achieve success. These professionals find meaning and fulfillment in their work lives, in turn bringing goodness to their family and community.

We have also embedded philanthropy as an important function of G2 Crowd. With our G2 Gives initiate we are supporting a variety of not-for-profit initiatives. Currently we are supporting schools in Chicago, such as the Chicago Tech Academy and building safe homes in Haiti, with New Story Charity, for families displaced by the 2010 earthquake.

On the latter I was inspired by Marc Benioff and his 1/1/1 model at Salesforce. They acquired my previous company, Steelbrick, and I was fortunate to experience, first-hand, the amazing impact embedding philanthropy can have on a company!

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1). Your one year business plan will take 10 years! I started my first company BigMachines at the tail end of the dot com era in 2000. We had amazing Angels, such as John Sculley (former ceo of Apple and Pepsi), and thought we could go public in one year! Instead it wound up taking a decade of twists and turns, including near bankruptcy in 2003, before we finally had meaningful success at BigMachines!

2). Sales execution trumps strategic planning. Before starting BigMachines I had been a McKinsey Consultant and achieved a Stanford MBA. But I learned the hard way, after three years of missing sales targets and almost going bankrupt, that as an entrepreneur you really need to be great at sales! If your customers don't buy, the brilliance of your product does not matter.

3). Entrepreneurship is all heart and soul! Yes being smart helps but perseverance and authenticity pull you through the tough times! You can't outsmart a business. You need emotional fortitude to survive as a leader and pull teams through challenges.

4). Building companies and teams can be like parenting. You have to love all your kids but align your family. And sometimes ensure the siblings don't kill each other! Each company starts like an infant, often crying at night and in need of constant nurturing. As kids and companies grow up you gain more time to pursue your hobbies. At the beginning it's all consuming survival!

5). It's always day one. As Jeff Bezos emphasizes at Amazon, building a business is always about looking forward and building on what you have already accomplished. The feelings of anxiety and urgency about moving forward never goes away and others judge that you "achieved success." The journey really is the destination!