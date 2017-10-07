5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before Launching My Startup: Michele Romanow Co-founder of Buytopia and SnapSaves, and Panelist on Dragon’s Den

“Everyone knows start-up life is unglamorous, but I never imagined you would be cleaning toilets and stalking a fisherman in New Brunswick. Be prepared to do everything and anything to keep your startup moving forward.”

I had the pleasure to interview Michele Romanow. Michele is a serial entrepreneur who started three companies before her 28th birthday. She is the co-founder of Buytopia and SnapSaves, which was later acquired by Groupon. She is also the co-founder of Clearbanc, an online financial service for freelancers and entrepreneurs. Additionally, she serves as the youngest dragon on Dragon’s Den, Canada’s version of Shark Tank.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"? (If you share an inspirational or aspirational backstory, we will be able to publish this interview in Thrive Global as well as Huffpost)

I’ve always been persistent. In Grade 5, I felt my bedtime was too early, so my parents encouraged me to survey my classmates for comparison. The results of this survey said that my bedtime was the latest in class, but I still argued that I should go to bed later. Persistence is a key part of entrepreneurship – no matter whether you’re trying to go to bed later or negotiating a new business deal.

In college, I studied civil engineering, but I knew early on that wouldn’t turn into my career. I figured out pretty quickly I would be better at building businesses instead of bridges. When I was 19, I got my first taste of entrepreneurship after opening a zero-waste café on campus. I entered several business plan competitions to try and raise funds and, while I didn’t win all these competitions, this experience showed me I could be successful as an entrepreneur.

After getting my MBA, a group of us realized the potential business that was caviar. To get our business off the ground, we learned how to process fish and make caviar. Here I was with an MBA –going fishing and making caviar! Then the recession of 2008 came and luxury products like caviar were the first to go. Our business was over, but I still view the venture as a success because of the lessons I learned.

Since then, my entrepreneurial drive pushed me to start multiple other companies. They’ve each taught me lessons in leadership and in business. I’ve been able to apply these lessons to my current venture as an investor on Dragon’s Den, where I provide constructive criticism and invest in other entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

Clearbanc launched a partnership with the Canadian Entrepreneurship Initiative and Sir Richard Branson this summer. While Branson and I we were speaking on stage with Ruma Bose at the Canada2020 conference he managed to have the makings proper cup of English tea brought out to us and he made me a cup of tea on stage. He pulled me up onto the coffee table for a dance in front of the entire conference. Branson's energy is infectious, he keeps things interesting and unpredictable!

Yitzi: So what does your company do?

Clearbanc is a Toronto-based fintech company founded in 2016. The company offers financial services tailored for entrepreneurs, self-employed freelancers and independent contractors. We provide revenue-based financing to help growing online-enabled businesses, such as vacation rental and e-commerce businesses.

We founded Clearbanc with the knowledge that the economy is moving in a self-employed direction and that financial service institutions aren’t set up for it. We saw the growth in companies like Uber and Airbnb, and we wanted to support those entrepreneurs. With Clearbanc, these hosts, drivers and other freelancers can grow their businesses backed by proper financing.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As an investor on Dragon’s Den, it’s my goal to be approachable and helpful. I try to keep my ego in check and give the entrepreneurs a genuine shot. I enjoy giving these entrepreneurs personalized advice on how to grow their business and, if I see potential in their business, I’m even able to invest in them.

I understand that entrepreneurship is scary as a profession. I’m still starting companies and I still consider myself to be an entrepreneur, so I’m able to relate to these people coming on the show looking for investments. Not too long ago, I was doing the same exact thing. There’s a lot of ways to help a person and their startup without giving them money. Sometimes I’m able to help someone just by suggesting another entrepreneur as a potential mentor or helping them make a new connection.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me Before I Launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Everyone knows start-up life is unglamorous, but I never imagined you would be cleaning toilets and stalking a fisherman in New Brunswick. Be prepared to do everything and anything to keep your startup moving forward.

2. Timing is everything. We could have never predicted the financial crisis would kill our caviar business, but it led to the couponing extravaganza that helped shape both Buytopia and Snapsaves.

3. I had to force myself to stop planning and just get doing. I built this massive business plan for the caviar business that became outdated as soon as we started, so sometimes you just shouldn’t wait to launch.

4. That also led me to see that all of my innovation will come from iteration - it wouldn't come from one big idea. Innovation comes from trying tons of different things and finding one thing that works. That's where you will find success.

5. Take time to have fun and work with people you love, it's a marathon not a sprint.

