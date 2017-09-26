5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: With Paul Rabil

“Having grown up with learning differences, accessing extra time on tests and receiving tutoring, I felt like lacrosse was so impactful to my development as a student athlete that I wanted to deliver that same opportunity to those who otherwise may not have it. So, we work with schools that specialize in educating children with learning differences, fund lacrosse programs, and contribute scholarship aide. “

I had the pleasure of interviewing the world's most recognized lacrosse player, Paul Rabil. Paul plays for the New York Lizards and Team USA. He's won championships at all levels of competition, including League MVPs, a World MVP, and MLL Championship MVP. Beginning with a Facebook page in 2009, Paul's grown his audience into a broad multichannel digital network of more than 600,000 fans and is considered one of the world's most tech-savvy athletes, according to SportTechie. With a youtube channel as his core focus, Paul launched a podcast to discuss high performance lessons from the most prominent athletes and influencers in sports. Rabil Companies oversees and operates a video content business called the Paul Rabil Experience; Rabil Events, which hosts multiple properties that include the Rabil Tour, the Defensive Academy and Goalie Training; and Rabil Ventures, his investment arm. Established in 2009, Paul and his family created the Paul Rabil Foundation, with a mission to assist children with learning differences by funding scholarships and building lacrosse programs at partnered schools.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

Thanks for having me, Yitzi. My backstory begins with two loving and humble parents, an older brother, and younger sister. Growing up, I played multiple sports and stumbled onto lacrosse at age 12 when my neighbor gave me his old stick he was no longer using. I fell in love with a game that encompassed my favorite aspects of the other sports I enjoyed: the contact of football, speed and quickness of basketball, hand-eye coordination of baseball and hockey, and endurance of soccer. I kept my stick by my side at all times, ramped up my skill and athleticism through hard work and practice, learned how to be resilient through losing, and figured out how to be a good teammate through caring. I was fortunate to play college lacrosse at our sport’s most historic and accomplished institution, Johns Hopkins University, then was drafted to both Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League. Fast-forward to today, I’m humbled and honored to play for the US Men’s National team.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Pro lacrosse players don’t make the same wages as NFL and NBA players. I think there’s actually a fairly large discrepancy. So, to be a full-time pro athlete in lacrosse, you need to develop other income streams, but ideally do so by “keeping it in the game.” I’ve become an entrepreneur by necessity, creating a media business where I’m highly active across social platforms, have an interactive YouTube channel, and a sports business podcast called Suiting Up with Paul Rabil. I’ve built and sold a video content subscription-based business called the Paul Rabil Experience, launched a youth sports vertical, called Rabil Events, and am partner at an early stage investment company, called Rabil Ventures. I suppose what’s interesting about all of this is that it’s non-traditional for an active pro athlete to be so driven by business. Some think it would be distracting, but I look at it as a source of energy and fulfillment.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In 2010, my family and I started the Paul Rabil Foundation. Having grown up with learning differences, accessing extra time on tests and receiving tutoring, I felt like lacrosse was so impactful to my development as a student athlete that I wanted to deliver that same opportunity to those who otherwise may not have it. So, we work with schools that specialize in educating children with learning differences, fund lacrosse programs, and contribute scholarship aide.

Another passion of ours is supporting inner-city lacrosse programs. At every event we host, we scholarship kids to attend who otherwise would be unable to afford it. Here’s the way I look at bringing goodness to the world: it’s a collective effort in sharing, and I’m eager to help others who want to unify.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

Broadly speaking, each of our projects are exciting and focused on two areas. First, we want to ensure our efforts are contributing to the growth of lacrosse – for both genders, at the youth, HS, college, pro or international level. Next, we want to create meaningful enterprise value for each of our businesses. This requires us to be thoughtful and pursue partnerships with other strategic operators and investors.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Be present. I meditate every day, as well as before games. If you don’t meditate, you can take yoga classes, go on walks, or other forms of exercise to work on your mindfulness – both spiritually and personally. We work really hard and care deeply about what we do, but high performance, positive action and creativity are most often derived from a calm mind.

2. Be inclusive. Especially when we’re young, we tend to flock towards people that look, act and think like us. Broadening your exposure to others is one of the most valuable things you can do as a person and professional.

3. Invest in speaking and writing. Whether a leader on the field or in the boardroom, these skills are crucial. Your ability to articulate or spell your message clearly and effectively will help you achieve meaningful milestones.

4. Listen. This should probably come before speaking and writing! I often remind myself, “there’s a reason you have two ears and one mouth.” More importantly, listening is the primary way we absorb information and learn. It’s how we can improve, respect others, and satisfy our intellectual curiosity.

5. Be nice. It’s free.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Wow. This feels like a genie in a bottle question!

I’d love to go to breakfast with Jimmy Iovine. From humble beginnings, to the grind and grit of his music career, his emotional intelligence to rebound from failure and loss, starting a record label, and successfully crossing over into hardware, I can’t think of many others who have been as graceful in their respective roles on both sides of the glass door as Iovine. Humble and driven. Love that.

Yitzi: Paul, this was such a pleasure!