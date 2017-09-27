5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: With YouTube Star Jenn Im

“I try my best to spread positivity and self-love. There’s even more pressure to look pristine and perfect with the age of social media, but I like to keep it real in my videos. I chill out with no makeup, keep things candid, demonstrate that it’s okay to be yourself and always keep an open mind.”

Hi had the pleasure to interview Jenn Im. Jenn is a Korean-American fashion and beauty vlogger, best known for her YouTube channel, ClothesEncounters. At the age of 26, her channel has reached approximately 2.0 million subscribers and over 190 million views.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

- I started my channel, Clothes Encounters, in 2010. Honestly I was going through a mental and life rut (all my friends had left for college and I stayed back at a local community college) and filming Youtube videos became my little escape. I loved being able to showcase my style and fashion in an approachable way. There’s something so therapeutic about creating something, sending it offline and instantly feeling connected to all the people who watched it.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

- In 2015, I had the opportunity to go to Bonaroo which is a music festival in Tennessee. I had never been there before and obviously knew no one. I was catching the Slayer set late in the evening and a subscriber came up to me. We instantly hit it off and we head banged through the entire set together. I’ll never forget that night. Some people like to say that the Internet is making our generation more anti-social, but I see it as a force to joining us together and a new way to make friends.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

- I try my best to spread positivity and self-love. There’s even more pressure to look pristine and perfect with the age of social media, but I like to keep it real in my videos. I chill out with no makeup, keep things candid, demonstrate that it’s okay to be yourself and always keep an open mind.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. Keep a good support group. - You become the people that surround you so choose them wisely. Be around people that listen to you and care for your best interests.

2. Water off a duck’s back. -. In the social media space, you are gonna be bombarded with opinions you didn’t ask for. Appreciate the positive ones. Take the constructive ones to heart. Let the negative ones roll down like water off a duck’s back. There’s no point clinging onto the negativity or else you’ll just drown

3. Be particular with your time. - You only have so many hours in a day. Choose it wisely and balance it with time with loved ones and a hobby that doesn't have to do with work.

4. If you don’t know how to do something, find someone who can do it better. - It’s impossible to know how to do everything. Obviously it’s important to fine tune your craft, but if it’s taking you too long to figure out something crucial in your work, you should hire someone who can do it better than you. For example, creating thumbnails for my YouTube videos always took me so long and I was never satisfied with them. So, I hired a graphic designer. Things are running much smoother now with my graphic designer I can just focus on creating a better video.

5. Always ask. - This is still something I’m working on today. If you don’t ask for something, chances are you won’t get it. People can’t read your mind.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you

- Michael Singer - I just finished reading The Untethered Soul and it caused a huge shift on how I perceive my thoughts. I would love to pick his brain and learn more about awareness and mindfulness.