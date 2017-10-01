“My first real business, Positivity Pack, is a box full of 5 different items to surprise a friend or treat yourself, with an anonymous or signed message inside. At its core it’s a difference-making business, but 10% also goes to charity each month that our community of over 200,000 chooses”.

I had the pleasure of interviewing James Corneille, CEO of SMX and social media star.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

James: Thank you for the opportunity! So I grew up around tech since a very young age. My father owned a computer repair shop and I used to go there every day after school so I naturally took an interest. Tech & entrepreneurship go together in this day and age extremely well, so it made sense to explore the combination further.

I figured awards were the best way to get my name out there, then I slowly started to realise my true passion lies in entrepreneurship and also making a difference in the world. Entrepreneurship allows me to make a difference in the world but on a global scale.

I started a few businesses, all of which were all either minor successes or complete failures. Eventually a few hit. One of the main reasons I’ve amassed a large following is because people wanted to support and see how a young entrepreneur was making a difference in the world.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

James: The most interesting story for me personally and one that I think about often, was confronting my biggest fear right at the beginning. It was my first business meeting ever, and it was with a business college. I had to travel for a few hours so that was new to me too.

Once I got there, there were around 30 people around my age as well as the head of the college. I went around and introduced myself, got to know a few people and then the head of the college asked me if I would be comfortable going on stage to speak.

I wasn’t told I was going to be asked to do this and I remember my response being something close to: “That is literally the only thing in the world that scares me and I hate the idea of doing it but as an entrepreneur, it only makes sense to take every opportunity I get, to grow my business and also to grow as a person”.

You might be thinking that it doesn’t sound like a big deal but fear changes for each and every person, and any type of fear can be just as bad as the other. I was absolutely horrible at public speaking, and a smaller crowd is much worse than a bigger one.

I went on stage, explained that I was extremely nervous but that I wanted to grow so that’s why I agreed to do it. I expected a few smiles or laughs of encouragement but got neither, which surprised me a bit, as that was my whole “break the ice” plan!

I explained my story, stumbled over some words, blanked a few times but I got through it. I answered a few questions at the end and then walked off. The meeting ended in successful sale too!

This just shows that comfort zones are meant to be expanded. Entrepreneurs grow alongside their businesses, and to date, that is one of my favourite memories.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

James: My first real business, Positivity Pack. It’s a box full of 5 different items to surprise a friend or treat yourself, with an anonymous or signed message inside. At its core it’s a difference-making business, but 10% also goes to charity each month that our community of over 200,000 chooses.

That as well as volunteer social media marketing for Make-A-Wish, focusing on getting them donations and volunteers has been an amazing experience. I get to see all the messages of people offering to help out or saying they’re going to donate which is just amazing that I’ve been able to do that for them and actually track the difference I’ve made.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

James: I admire Gary Vaynerchuk’s hustle, a lot – he literally doesn’t stop working! I also admire what Elon Musk is doing to make a difference in the world and what Peter Thiel is doing in regards to his fellowship, I believe there’s a big problem with how the education system is currently. There’s too many amazing people out there to pick but the three above are big inspirations for me.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

James: I’m not sure if this is exciting for the rest of the world as it is for me, but right now, something I’m extremely excited about (And often keeps me up at night) is SMX.

It’s a digital marketing agency, focusing on social media marketing and website design and development. I work with businesses and personal brands to make their presence online much more powerful and to give value to their audiences.

I work with clients that are actors in movies that grossed over 25 million, professional athletes, self-made millionaire entrepreneurs and more. I focus on giving my clients as much value as possible, which is fun for me.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

James:

1. Thick skin: I’ve always had thick skin and being criticised is something I enjoy if it’s from an honest place, it allows me to grow as a person.

Although I was surprised by the amount of hate you get online, especially when you’re doing a good thing. I get why people do it though, either they just enjoy it, need to vent, or don’t think I’ll see it. It doesn’t bother me at all and actually never has. It’s just how society is (Not how it should be).

2. Start young: I wish I started even younger than I did, then I’d be a few my years ahead in my career. I see 11 year old entrepreneurs out there that are successful, which just blows my mind. Time is very limited and I’m extremely aware of that so I try to make the most out of everything.

3. Execute, execute, and execute: There’s only so many hours in the day and most people waste hours per day by not executing enough. Things like Facebook, YouTube, and TV are all great to relax but too much of them can really damage your productivity. I’m obsessed with getting the most I can out of every day, life is too short to not live it to its fullest potential.

4. Work smarter: Things like virtual assistants help, they can take a huge work load off so you can focus on more important things. You don’t need to spend hours on the minuscule tasks.

5. Learn while executing: I wish I knew this at an earlier age. Now I spend a lot of my time studying, so that the efforts I execute get better and better. “To cut down a tree in five minutes, spend 3 minutes sharpening your axe” is a metaphor that has stuck with me. Gaining more knowledge allows you to execute and progress faster and get better results.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.