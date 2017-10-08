5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Social Media Star: With Priscila, aka CΔJΔFRESCΔ

“There are going to be haters, so don’t waste time giving them attention.”

I had the pleasure to interview Priscila Alvarez, (CAJAFRESCA). Priscila was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. She is a passionate photographer since 2006; author of several solo exhibitions and participant of collective exhibitions at the MARCO museum, writer of free association, model, actress and vlogger. Since 2009 she has been dedicated to video blogs on YouTube focused on self-help, which has led her to be part of an important community in the modern development of communication and entertainment on the internet. In 2010 she moved to Mexico City to study film and communication. At the same time continued with her videos and collaborating with “IrreverenTV”, where she starred in a web-serie, boosting her career as an amateur actress. Months later she participated in a telenovela, signed with brands like L'Oreal, VICHY, Paramount Pictures, among others, such as giving conferences at universities about personal empowerment and motivation. She is currently still working on her social media, she even has a brand of natural, vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory"?

Thank you for inviting me, I am very glad. I was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. I have always liked arts, such as painting, music, photography... And just before I finished high school, I started to study photography by myself and I went to arts university; at this time I already had my YouTube channel, but without videos. In 2009, after my parents gave me a new laptop, I started recording myself with my laptop camera and editing in iMovie. My first videos were about my life in general; I liked giving advice to those who watched me, things I learned from my bad/good experiences in school, love, family… I guess it was a kind of therapy for me too, sharing and expressing how I felt. Months later, I lost a semester in school so I had a lot of time to share my perspective on life to the world. At first, of course, I didn’t expected people to watch me and having 100 views was really something because at that time there were no popular youtubers. Suddenly people started to comment, thanking me for the advice, or asking me what to do in certain situations, and that was when I realised the main purpose of my videos.

At the end of that year (2009) I was invited to a Youtubers meeting in Mexico City, so I flew to Mexico City for the first time to meet these people. It was very cool and many of them are very popular now. In 2010 I moved to Mexico city by myself. At that time I was going through a depression, I was creativity blocked about my life, what I wanted to do with it and my abilities. My family thought I was crazy of course, but my parents supported me no matter what, and I knew it was for the best.

I then went to film and communication school. After that, everything happened so fast that I can’t tell you exactly when it evolved into this. I kept making videoblogs about life advice, lifestyle, music, and suddenly I was invited to work on TV shows at TV Azteca, soap operas, to collaborate with musicians and artists of all kinds, and I was on a magazine cover too. This year, for example, I went to Cannes. I was on the red carpet and dinning with superstars that I never dreamed I could see that close. Experiences like that are the proof that I have done something right in pursuing my dreams.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest of most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

I have a few moments, but they're more embarrassing than funny. One time I traveled to Los Cabos to make a video and we went whale watching. You know, I am very emotional, I love animals and nature, I am one of those people who cry watching the stars so when we saw the whales, I started to cry so much! I was even thanking the whale (out loud, of course) for letting us be by her side and all the people were staring at me as if I was crazy. This happens often because I love talking to nature and most people just freak out when they are near me.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since the beginning, I have tried to talk about topics or problems that happen to all of us, especially to young people who have a lot of misconceptions and confusion about the world. I love sharing my experiences with my followers; like if I am heart broken I use that to analyse how I pull through and then I give advice to them, telling them what worked for me.

Of course it's not always only my experience. I love to listen. All of my friends and people I know have gone through some hard situations and I learn a lot from them, from my parents, and from the life happening around me. I always try to give a positive message to my followers, and being an influencer has given me the opportunity to be very close to them so I can do it, in conferences at schools, events or directly in my social media. I always tell them that they have the power to change their lives if they want to, that it is mental and you can choose the path of fear or love. All is energy, and if you believe it you can create it.

Yitzi: So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

I just launched my makeup line this year. I am very happy because I am working on this project with my sister. I am also very glad to be working with L’Oreal and American Eagle too, being ambassador of this brands, traveling the world spreading the message that if you are secure of yourself you can achieve anything. Very soon I will start a music project that I think my followers will totally love!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. There are going to be haters, so don’t waste time giving them attention.

Like I said, I was not expecting that many people to watch me, to connect with my way of seeing life, so I was not used to the attention from people and the hate from some of them. I received a lot of bullying in the comments of my videos, I was very insecure and my self-esteem was very low, so any negative comment really hurt me at that time. I closed my channel for months because of this, but of course I regretted it later.

2. Keep doing what YOU like

Sometimes you might think that you have to do what others do to succeed like them, but I learned that doing that just prevents from being authentic. In the end, on the internet people want to identify with you, with the real things you like, the real things you think. You can tell when someone is doing something that they don’t really love and just because it works for others doesn’t mean you have to do that exact formula to succeed.

3. Don’t be afraid of trying

Often there were times when I felt insecure about what I wanted to do in my videos. When I wanted to do music covers, for example, I didn't know how my followers were going to react since they were not used to me in that way; I was scared that they were going to tell me to stop making musical covers. It turned out that they loved it and asked me for more. So yeah, I just wish I could have beaten the fear before then.

4. Ask for help if you need it

I learned that collaborating with people helps a lot! Most of the time, because of pride, we feel bad for asking for help, but you can’t lose anything from trying and there are a lot of talented people who want to learn from you too.

5. Don’t forget what matters

Don’t forget about the people who helped you--in one way or another--get to where you are. Sometimes we get so used to the life of popularity, events, and photo shoots that we forget the times when we were struggling and the many people who came to our aid. Now I know it is important to be thankful everyday, to be humble and not to forget the purpose of your mission. Mine, for example, is to always promote a positive way of thinking, to give back the power of being conscious about who we are.

