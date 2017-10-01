5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Joined the NFL: Bart Scott of the Baltimore Ravens

“Once I was leaving a hardware store with my kids and a man who was working at the store came up to me and thanked me for saving his life. I was obviously very confused, but then he explained to me that Helping Up Mission helped him to beat his addiction and that now he is a full-time construction worker. I’ve heard multiple stories like this about the organization and its really the best feeling imaginable.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bart Scott. Bart is a former American football player who was a linebacker in NFL for eleven seasons. He was signed by the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2002. Scott was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006. After playing his first 7 years with Ravens, Scott signed with New York Jets in 2009. He would play his final 4 seasons for the Jets.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I played college football for Southern Illinois University and was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2002. I made the Pro Bowl in 2006 and finished my career with the New York Jets in 2012. Since retiring from the league I’ve served as a NFL analyst and broadcaster as well as a consultant to Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE). I live in New York with my wife Darnesha and two children Bartholomew and Gisele.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your NFL career?

This is not the funniest thing, but it was the most eye opening. When I was with the Ravens one of my teammates’ friends wanted to create a “Ravens hedge fund," and asked my teammates and me to invest $10 million dollars in his portfolio, promising a strong return for all of us. A bunch of us met with him to learn more and when we asked him if we could do a background check he said that he “isn’t interested in that.” Obviously, we did one anyway and found out that he had numerous social security numbers and a history of financial fraud. This is the first time I truly learned how vulnerable athletes can be to these types of schemes.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, the most exciting project I’m working on is helping Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment implement their Financial Education Program for pro and collegiate athletes. The financial challenges that athletes face are often overlooked because of the false impression that they are financially well off. The reality is that a career in professional sports is extremely short and unpredictable. Many athletes never make it to a second contract, and even those who become among the most elite players are often unequipped to deal with the pressures of sudden wealth. Through GSE’s Financial Education Program, I’ve had the opportunity to get in front of pro and college teams and speak to them authentically about the realities of pro sports and how to avoid financial trouble.

When I talk to these players, it’s obvious that this is a conversation they want to have, and it is an important first step to ultimately seeing fewer bad headlines. To me, the sports community is a fraternity, and this is my opportunity to give back.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is someone I value immensely because of his authenticity. He always told us to find your “golden goose” and that the business world is just as competitive as the football world. This is something I took to heart and Steven inspired me as a leader and taught me you get the best out of everyone when success is linked together.

Who do you aspire to be like on day?

My late uncle Walter Kapers, who was a robotics expert/engineer for Ford. He was addicted to knowledge and a huge science guy. His curiosity was inspiring to me and I wish he was still around because I feel he could’ve helped better carve my path.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Helping Up Mission is a charity in Baltimore I support that helps people with addiction get back on their feet and provides job training. Once I was leaving a hardware store with my kids and a man who was working at the store came up to me and thanked me for saving his life. I was obviously very confused, but then he explained to me that Helping Up Mission helped him to beat his addiction and that now he is a full-time construction worker. I’ve heard multiple stories like this about the organization and its really the best feeling imaginable.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1- Leverage Your Value: When you’re in the NFL there is an extremely short period of time you have where your personal value is at its peak. Obviously, football needs to be your main focus, but you should look to expand your brand and leverage your recognition for other business opportunities.

2- Be Involved: While I was lucky to avoid any major financial miscues, I certainly wasn’t immune to mistakes. I invested in the American Basketball Association and lost around $90,000 because I didn’t properly vet the opportunity or have a trusted team of experts to help guide me when making an important investment decision. It’s extremely important that you are actively involved in your finances and big decisions, because if you aren’t, someone else will be to benefit themselves.

3- Don’t get Complacent: There have been times in my life where I’ve enabled others to become overly dependent on me and not held them accountable for their own actions. It’s easy to get complacent about an issue but in the end, that just makes things worse.

4- Listen: This one sounds simple, but I wish I listened more to others when I was younger. I’ve always trusted my own instincts, but sometimes you need an outside perspective to know if you’re making the right decisions.

5- Take it in and plan ahead: I know I’ve driven this point home a lot, but life in the NFL is short. When you’re young you might think you’re invincible, but you’re not. It’s important to soak it in and enjoy your playing days, but also remember that they will expire sooner than you think. Start planning for life after sports, because the sooner you start the better prepared you will be to succeed.