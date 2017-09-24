5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Ran for Office: With Gary Davis Mayor of Elk Grove

“Serving in public office doesn’t take rocket science and just about anyone is qualified to do it. Don’t take my word for it. I challenge anyone who is considering a run for office to attend a meeting of the government body you are considering. However, I can almost guarantee that if you attend a meeting and watch the current leaders in action then you will walk away feeling more than qualified to serve. Sad to say, but true.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

Gary: Incumbent Slayer, Mayor, Dad, and Husband. In college, my life was transformed from a business major seeking to climb the corporate ladder to an advocate determined to change the world. Three times I ran for office and won - defeating sitting incumbents before I then became our city’s very first elected Mayor. For 15 years, I served the community as a school board member, city councilman, and Mayor. Now I help others achieve their elected dreams – having coached over 200 candidates for state and local office and running a blog, RunforLocalOffice.com, to help others learn how to run for local office and win.

Yitzi: Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

Gary: People say politics is about timing. Indeed, this is true. However, when veteran political insiders give you advice about timing, what they really mean is to wait your turn and let the more experienced political operatives run for office first. When I first ran for school board at the age of 26, with a slate of 3 candidates I had built, a local political consultant told me I should wait at least 4 years until it was my turn. I ignored him and all three of us defeated all three incumbents that year. On day one we had a board majority and made big changes.

A similar conversation occurred before I defeated the incumbent City Councilmember – a guy by the name of Dan Briggs whose father, John Briggs, served in the California State Senate and authored the highly controversial Briggs initiative in the 70’s. Despite his family pouring in $100,000, we beat him by 19 points. In politics, you can create your own timing by being aggressive, working hard, and knowing the needs of your community.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Gary: It’s amazing what you can accomplish with an elected title. When the Mayor sends a letter, people show up willing to help. As Mayor, I was able to bring groups of people together to tackle homelessness in our community. As a result, we built transitional homes, provided resources to help homeless people re-enter the workforce, and gave them the confidence to succeed. Prior to that, I brought people together to create a sports foundation that ensures every child in our city can play youth sports – regardless of their financial ability. In the 10 years the foundation has existed, not a single child has been denied a sports scholarship. In other words, every child in our city of over 170,000 people has the ability to play their sport of choice.

These initiatives change lives. As an elected official, you have tremendous power to bring people together, get them working collaboratively, and accomplish things that literally change people’s lives. It is mind blowing.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started.”

Gary: The five things that I wish someone would have told me when I first ran for office are:

1. Serving in public office doesn’t take rocket science and just about anyone is qualified to do it. Don’t take my word for it. I challenge anyone who is considering a run for office to attend a meeting of the government body you are considering. You may feel intimidated by the prospect of becoming a politician. However, I can almost guarantee that if you attend a meeting and watch the current leaders in action then you will walk away feeling more than qualified to serve. Sad to say, but true. Also, if you run your campaign the right way by knocking on doors, meeting community leaders, and building a coalition then by the end of the campaign you will be ready to hit the ground running.

2. You must learn to compartmentalize and have thick skin. In politics, there is always someone who thinks they can do it better. Most of the time, they aren’t willing to lead themselves. It’s much easier for them to criticize you without any real consequence or responsibility. These people are often mean spirited – particularly when they have the ability to comment anonymously on a blog. I have seen many politicians become infatuated with this negativity. Your job is to do your best to look past this negativity and focus on the great work you are doing for thousands of others in the community.

3. You are the boss. The people elect the politician and the politician hires government agency administrators. Don’t let your agency administrator run the show. Most of the time they are about preserving the bureaucracy and not rocking the boat. Your job is to ask questions, provide leadership, and push the envelope towards improvement. As simple as it seems, it isn’t. Know that you can lead and it is your job to do so.

4. You can have life balance in politics. Most of the time, serving in public office is a part-time job. I always called it my full-time hobby. You generally still must hold down a full-time paying job, be a spouse, and a parent. As a local elected official, you get invited to everything. You could be at a different event every night of the week – and you’ll likely want to be there. Setting boundaries, however, is the key to sustaining a high quality of life for yourself. Everyone is different, but set hard rules about what nights are off limits and don’t bend them.

5. Just do it. If you have it in you to serve your community, don’t sit around and wait to be drafted – that day will never come. I firmly believe that anyone can run for office and I love helping people achieve their dreams of serving their community – which is why I launched a free blog on how to run for local office.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the United States whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Gary: I have always admired James Carville, the lead strategist behind Bill Clinton’s presidential victory over President George H.W. Bush. Not only is Carville a brilliant strategist, but he has a track record of backing long-shot candidates. I always love a come from nowhere victory and Carville is among the best at guiding them. He is married to Mary Matalin who was President George H.W. Bush’s Campaign Director. I’ll bet they have had some interesting dinner conversations!