5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Erik Huberman CEO of Hawke Media

“If people seem irrational and tough to work with, it only gets worse, back out before they escalate things, because these type of people always do”

What is your "backstory"?

I was born in Los Angeles, but grew up in the small town of Ojai, California. I grew up always trying different small business ventures, from the typical lemonade stand to buying and selling beanie babies so that I could afford an electric guitar.

I went to college at the University of Arizona and studied business. During college I took jobs specifically to learn. The first one was working in a real estate office, the second one selling kitchen knives door to door for Cutco, and then the summer of my junior year I decided to co-found my first business, called Stormwater Maintenance Company. I ran the sales and marketing aspect and helped sign our first few clients, but learned the valuable lesson of working on a business I am passionate about and though the outcome of clean water was important to me, I hated actually jumping down in storm drains and the other things that came with the job, so I decided to go back and finish school.

Upon graduating in 2008, I decided to pursue a career as a commercial real estate agent. I got my license and began my first week on October 8th, 2008. Exactly 7 days later, Lehman Brothers collapsed and the entire banking industry with it.

I actually did not know what that meant at the time, nor did most, so I continued working with my head down.

Six months went by and I had over $35 Million in listings, but couldn’t draw in an offer on a single property, so I started to work on other ideas.

I made a total of $350 that year. That is not a typo.

To make a long story short, I ended up Co-founding an online music company called Fame Wizard, which I ran for two years and then hired my replacement to take over and run profitably for three more years (he is my current business partner).

After leaving Fame Wizard, I started a company called Swag of the Month, which was a t-shirt subscription company that we then sold 1.5 years later.

I then joined the incubator “Science” famous for launching Dollar Shave Club amongst other things. I helped them launch a women’s active wear brand called “Ellie” which they ended up selling to Bally Total Fitness, which then leads me into the story that brought Hawke Media…

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I admire a lot of people for different reasons. I admire guys like Richard Branson and Warren Buffet, but who have seen incredible success without stepping on people along the way to get there. I admire anyone who is able to drive themselves to any level of success by helping others, not stepping on them. A Greedless mentality.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As much as I admire people that are Greedless in nature, I try to hold these same practices. I strive to help the community around me, I am charitable to an almost irresponsible level at times, I have done basic things like created 100s of jobs directly and 1000s indirectly with Hawke Media. We curate what has been rated by many third parties as one of the top places to work in the country. We built a business around helping entrepreneurs see their dreams, products and services come to fruition, grow and make money. I think all of that and more really covers the "goodness" I bring.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started"