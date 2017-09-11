5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: S.A. Ibrahim, Former CEO of Radian Group

“I believe that whatever, skills, advantages, wealth or success one achieves, makes them a temporary custodian, not an owner.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing S.A. Ibrahim. S.A is the former CEO of Radian Group (NYSE: RDN), a credit enhancement company. In 2015, S.A. was named one of the “10 Best CEOs of Mid-Cap Companies” by ExecRank and TheStreet. Prior to Radian, S.A. served as CEO of GreenPoint Mortgage, taking the company from 500 to more than 5,000 employees and $6B to $60B in volume in only six years. He also held a range of marketing, sales, financial, risk-management and senior executive positions at major institutions such as General Electric, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan-Chase and American Express after receiving his MBA from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. Currently, S.A. works as an advisor and angel investor focused on socially-responsible technology startups. S.A is an advocate of diversity, inclusion and interfaith relations. He is active in several educational, religious and policy related non-profit organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, the Middle East Institute, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, the American-Jewish Committee, and the Muslim-Jewish Council. In 2004, he started the Nina and S.A. Ibrahim Foundation with his wife to promote interfaith relations and religious tolerance through student travel and exchange.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us, S.A. What is your "backstory"?

S.A.: I was born in Hyderabad, India in a family that owned and operated a successful small business. My mother had grown up in Bombay (now called Mumbai) and always pushed me to do well academically, enrolling me in demanding schools and motivating me by telling me that I had to do well in school so I could go on to engineering college and then on to the United States for my post-grad education. My father, who ran our family business along with my grandfather, was a terrific people person who pushed me to communicate well and win people over. I grew up being pulled in these two directions with increasing part-time involvement in the family business while my academic demands also increased.

I did go to engineering school but given my family business responsibility, stayed close to home at Osmania University. I will never know, because I never realized I had an option, if left to my own devices I would have pursued a more creative education and career. I had to find ways outside school to cater to my creative side and I did so by taking up acting. Upon graduation, I briefly attended the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (India’s leading business school), but quit upon winning a Rotary International Fellowship to the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where I pursued my MBA in Finance.

Having always focused on going to the United States someday from my earliest years, I took a keen interest in reading, learning and absorbing all that I could about the US. After moving here, I found myself instantly and completely at home - but I shall always remain indebted to India for the terrific educational foundation it gave me and the exposure to incredibly diverse population.

I grew up in a Sunni Muslim household, in Hyderabad – a city that then had a large Muslim majority and still retains a lot of Muslim culture – but also in a pragmatic business family that viewed everybody, regardless of religion, as equally valuable potential customers. Other values I grew up with were to excel in education and to compete successfully in business. Perhaps the values that shaped me most came from my extensive reading and interest in movies, heavily British and American.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

S.A.: There are so many to choose from, but the two business leaders that I admire most are Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos. I do so because both came from unconventional backgrounds and built unique businesses – driven by their imagination and vision, by seizing opportunities that they saw as they progressed and by recruiting and leveraging human capital in a manner that produced extraordinary results. Focusing on Bezos, because so much has been said about Jobs, Amazon today is such a force in retailing and distribution and I believe that it is going to continue to enter and succeed in other products and services including, I believe, becoming the leading provider of financial services.

With Michael Oren, former Ambassador from Israel to the US and Congressman Keith Ellison

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring “goodness” to the world?

S.A.: I believe that whatever, skills, advantages, wealth or success one achieves, makes them a temporary custodian, not an owner. They have to use their custodianship in helping to make this a better world. I have tried to make a positive contribution in bringing together people of different faiths. No matter how different we are from each other, we have to find a way to not only get along and share this small planet but to join together in making sure we bequeath a better world to those who follow us. Building on my childhood growing up in the diverse culture of India, I have chosen to see and share all that we have in common and to see the glass “half full”, trying to counter the so many religious leaders, politicians and biased that seem to see the glass as “half empty” and try to divide people.

I am also passionate about furthering the opportunities and benefits of education to young women across the globe so they can become role models for girls in societies where women are still not equal. My family has provided several scholarships for women to pursue MBA degrees at Wharton based on their own skills and hard work. We are also providing the opportunity for young Muslim girls in India to go to school so that they can grow up and become financially independent without living under the fear and mercy of their husbands and in-laws.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

S.A.:

The first, is indeed something, someone did tell me. My first job was in General Electric’s internal consulting group and I had the opportunity to work under a senior executive, who was spending his last few years at the company working on significant corporate projects. We were trying to analyze why the best engineers often failed as general managers. I was fresh from business school and full of analytic tools and techniques I had learned. I was told that I could learn more and be more effective if I relied less on analytics and more on spending time with people and learning by observing and listening to them. I wish someone had told me not to be afraid of taking risks and making mistakes – not to be reckless and careless but to thoughtfully push the envelope. It took me a while to start challenging status quo. Many years into my career, I had a real moment of truth - the institution I worked for had hired a senior executive from outside to grow a business, and he appeared to be succeeding. I was in a role where I had to make sure that this growth would not create future problems. Walking around, listening to and learning from his team I formed the opinion that we were headed for trouble. I had a choice - I could stay quiet and hope things would work out well or I could rain on everyone’s parade by being someone who questioned the “success story” that was being told. I took a risk, expecting to be fired of raising alarm and was positively surprised when many senior executives at the institution supported me. As a result, we were able to come away from this problem with a much smaller loss than our peer institutions. At business school, I was taught that a company’s most important asset was a strong balance sheet. In my previous role as the CEO of a company that entered the 2008 financial downturn with in excess of $150 billion of credit exposure, I soon found myself in a situation where my balance sheet was seriously weakened and I did not have access to the capital markets. Having no other choice, I focused on two other items as my most important assets: my employees and my customers. I was so right. Because we kept our customers through the downturn and created an environment where the employees rose to the challenge, we emerged successfully from the worst economic downturn of our lifetime, when many of our peers failed to survive. I wish someone had told me early on that employees and customers were such important assets – in some ways more than the balance sheet. In my career, all the businesses I dealt with experienced bumps in the road. Some of these bumps, including the economic downturn, had the potential to destroy the business and many so-called industry experts, tried to race each other in declaring us dead. However, I chose not to believe them and tried to remain positive (or always appear positive). Later on, I heard from others around me how my remaining so positive gave them hope and courage and that my enthusiasm in the face of terrible odds was infectious and made them think of ways to overcome the challenge instead of giving up. I had to learn this the hard way and I wish that someone had told me when I first started that it was important to lead by example and demonstrate positivity in the face of difficult circumstance. In my career, perhaps as a defense mechanism, I always tried to have fun. Sharing funny things about myself, bringing treats, seeing the absurd humor in serious problems. This gave me and those around me a lot of energy. Work can sometimes be boring and challenging and yes, even scary. Having fun is something that should not be viewed as trivializing work but rather a necessary requirement. I wish someone had told me early on not to be afraid of having fun or sharing a bit of myself. Being a boss or a colleague at work does not mean being impersonal or humorless.