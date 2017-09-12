5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Chuck Runyon, CEO and co-founder of Anytime Fitness

“We are committed to raising the self-esteem of the world through better health”

Yitzi: Hi Chuck. Thank you so much for your time. What is your “backstory?”

Chuck: I grew up in a lower middle-class family. We didn’t have much money (my mom and I worked together at the same McDonald’s when I was a teenager), but my parents had great values. So, I consider myself very fortunate.

My parents were campers and, thus, I grew up with an appreciation for nature and the outdoors. This has influenced my balanced, holistic philosophy on health.

My older brother was born with a congenital health defect and he couldn’t enjoy many of the things that most kids take for granted. This has given me a deep sense of gratitude for being born with a “silver spoon” in my genes (like the majority of Americans). Gratitude, to me, means not wasting opportunities while always striving to fully develop your potential.

I had no indications during high school, nor during a brief stint in college, that I would end up where I am now – Anytime Fitness has grown to be the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with more than 3,500 gyms serving nearly 3,000,000 members on five continents. I’m committed to being a lifelong learner. You don’t necessarily need schools to be a student. I’ve always been highly competitive, but not talented enough to excel in sports at a high level. However, my competitive mindset helps me coach, grow businesses, and makes me want to kick our competitors’ respective asses.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Chuck: Howard Schultz of Starbucks. I admire the fact that a critical component to Starbuck’s success is that the company invests in people and spends more on employee benefits than on coffee beans. He’s authentic and courageous enough to take on bigger problems outside of serving coffee, e.g., marital equality, environmental responsibility, civic engagement, diversity, customer wellness and promoting voter registration.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Chuck: We’re constantly investing time, money, and resources to enrich people globally via entrepreneurship – helping them realize their dreams of owning their own businesses. Our nearly 4,000 franchised units also provide jobs and growth opportunities for tens of thousands of additional employees in our Waxing The City studios, Anytime Fitness gyms, the corporate offices of Self Esteem Brands, our ancillary companies and our ever-expanding network of preferred vendors.

We know it’s an audacious goal, but we truly are committed to “raising the self-esteem of the world” through better health – and we do that every day, serving more than 3,000,000 gym members in nearly 30 countries worldwide.

Meanwhile, our charitable work assists military veterans and their families, students, economically challenged children, and children battling cancer, among others.

In recent years, we’ve also been heavily involved in public policy initiatives designed to address worldwide health problems like diabetes, heart disease, inactivity, depression, spiraling health care costs and other obesity-related issues.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Chuck:

Be more strategic and write down the plan. Stick to the plan, unless a radical problem or opportunity presents itself. You can’t manage what you can’t measure. Metrics, Metrics, Metrics. We grew fast without discipline in our early years. As a result, one of our biggest current challenges is convincing thousands of independent small business owners (franchisees) to adopt new tools, technology, and programming that we’ve developed to help them meet consumer demands. Change is never easy, but it’s essential. Build a board team that will keep you accountable. It’s natural to love something that you helped create. But you can lose objectivity when you’re too close to something. A good board team will help business owners avoid making mistakes based on emotional decisions and steer you wisely through challenging transitions. Focus on process. For several years now, we’ve built a culture centered on “The 4 P’s” – People, Purpose, Profits and Play. And we love it. But, in hindsight, we should have focused on a 5th “P” much more. That 5th P is Process – as in a repeatable, scalable process. Marketing is essential. Generally, franchisees need a lot of help with local marketing. Approximately 50% of new franchisees have never owned a business before and they often lack marketing experience. They’re so excited to get their first business up and running that they don’t spend as much time as they should networking and building up a customer base. The success of one local franchisee holds extreme value for the entire system. Lone Wolves. The primary reason to buy in to any successful franchise system is because the business model has been proven to work. But, unfortunately, there are always a few independent spirits who feel compelled to reinvent a wheel that’s already spinning quite smoothly. Fortunately, most of the “lone wolves” eventually won’t be able to help but notice that the most successful franchisees – the ones who are happiest and who tend to own multiple franchised units – are those who believe in the brand and trust in the plan.