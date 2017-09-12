5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Jerry Wilmink, CEO of WearWise

“When you do what you love, you never have to work a day in your life.”

It was a real pleasure to interview Jerry Wilmink, CEO of WiseWear. WiseWear is an award winning boutique engineering and design firm that develops innovative products from “end-to-end.” WiseWear specializes in the design, creation, and manufacturing of smart, connected, and beautiful internet of things (IoT) products for consumer, military, and medical applications.

What is your "backstory"?

The inspiration for WiseWear was my grandfather Dominic Cameratta. He suffered from a condition called Lewy Body Dementia, which is a cross between Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. His symptoms included memory issues and changes in gait and balance issues.

In October 2010, Jerry’s grandfather, Dominic Cameratta, fell in his home. He was unable to call for help and was left unheard for several hours. Tragically, he did not fully recover from this fall and passed away in December 2011.

Instead of accepting this occurrence as "just an accident," Jerry, a Vanderbilt-trained biomedical engineering PhD, sought to “right this wrong” and solve this problem. In 2013, Jerry began building what would become WiseWear from his San Antonio garage with the goal of developing a family of connected IoT safety devices that could predict, prevent and alert their loved ones in times of potential danger. www.wisewear.com

I have always wanted to create devices that help people, and that’s why I studied and pursued the field of biomedical engineering. However, in the basic research environment I felt that our work made an impact on advancing science, but I never felt like we were directly impacting and improving people’s lives. His death was the beginning of this whole idea. WiseWear’s first product was a AI-empowered biosensing hearing aid called WiseAid. WiseAid functioned like a conventional hearing aid that was fused with advanced biosensors for detecting a seniors gait, balance, dehydration and other critical vitals. Armed with convolutional neural networks the device could predict and prevent seniors for falling by whispering in their ear or transmitting information to their health care providers. It was the first preventive way to prevent older people’s falls. That product requires FDA approval, and it’s still under development.

During the course of development, our WiseWear team patented an antenna system that allows us to transmit wireless communication frequencies (Bluetooth, etc.) from the confines of a metal medical device. Previous wearables were made of plastic because it’s easy to transmit Bluetooth signals to a smart phone through plastic. We patented a system that allows us to transmit these signals through metal. This breakthrough was the foundation of our first connected jewelry line designed for women’s safety. Most women don’t want to wear plastic wearables; they want to wear real jewelry.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

My mom is my role model. After enduring a difficult divorce, my mother went to college at age 33. Going to college is not a big deal to many families, but to our family this was huge news. My mom was the first person in our family to go to college. After earning her undergraduate degree, my mother then actively pursued her next dream. She enrolled in law school for night classes. To this day, I still have vivid memories of watching my mother and her college classmates preparing for law school exams. After finishing law school she proceeded to work at a mid-size law firm for a short period. She then moved on to her next dream: opening up her own law firm. Many people discouraged her from doing so, but she had an entrepreneurial dream, and she went for it.

Watching her through the eyes of a child gave me the courage to follow my own passions and entrepreneurial dreams. At a very young age, my mother gave me the best career advice: “When you do what you love, you never have to work a day in your life.”

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

WiseWear’s mission is to develop a family of products and services that empower individuals to be happy, healthy, safe and productive. WiseWear brings goodness to the world in many ways.

First, we are developing solutions to solve real problems. Every human being has the need to be safe & secure. WiseWear’s solutions provide them with tools to have safety – anytime, anywhere. Second, WiseWear’s line of advanced medical solutions are intended to promote wellness rather than treat disease. This focus on wellness and prevention, rather than diagnosis & treatment we believe will significantly reduce the incidences of chronic diseases. Third, WiseWear partners with other firms to help women suffering from Breast Cancer. WiseWear partnered up with a breast cancer charity called Wings and made a custom jewelry line where for every sale of the Kingston Rose Gold design, 20% proceeds were donated to funding a women’s breast cancer treatment. Fourth, Jerry Wilmink strives to bring goodness to the world through the active mentoring of new entrepreneurs and young aspiring scientists via STEM programs. Jerry actively serves an advisor or on the Board of Directors at Life Recovery Systems, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, TechStars--#1 startup accelerator in the world, and a handful of innovative startups. Jerry also is an advisor for our country’s National Academy of Sciences NRC, SMART, and NDSEG. Jerry formerly served as a start-up business consultant for Venture Capital firms, and a program manager for the Department of Defense’s $3 Billion Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. Jerry earned a BS, MS, and PhD in Biomedical Engineering at Vanderbilt University, and an MBA from University of Texas at Austin. As a National Academy of Science's research associate he founded the 1st Terahertz biosensing laboratory in the DoD. He has penned several patents, published 55 manuscripts, book chapters, and review articles, and has delivered over 100 keynote or plenary presentations at conferences including CES, RISE, TEDMED, SXSW, and SPIE.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1. To be best prepared for the “roller coaster” of startup life, I strongly recommend starting a business where your passion, domain expertise, and ability to make meaning in the world all intersect. This intersection is the sweet spot. Operating in this zone makes the startup rollercoaster ride easier to enjoy & endure.

To quote a conversation between Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen, in startups “you only ever experience two emotions: euphoria and terror. And I find that lack of sleep enhances them both.” So I would also suggest that anyone launching a business try to get enough sleep!

2. Do not discard the 4P’s (Product, Price, Place, Promotion). Make sure you launch at the right time and do not show too much beforehand.

3. Don’t start a business to get rich. If you want to get rich become a hedge fund manager! My advice is, find the sweet spot … If you have a passion for something and you have the right skills, start the business because you can have a positive impact on the world. If you can get to the intersection of these three things, you’ll never work a day in your life. That’s my best advice for someone who wants to start a business.

4. Hire Slowly & Fire Quickly. In a startup environment employees work closely together for long hours. It requires good dance partners. I recommend testing potential employees as consultants prior to making a quick hire as an employee. On the flip side – fire quickly. I typically give people 2nd, 3rd, … chances. It is clear when an employee is not a good dance partner. It is better for all parties.

5. Hire people who fit the “SWAN” mold. SWANs are: