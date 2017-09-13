5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Michael Araten, CEO of K’NEX

“Be strategically lazy. The first question I ask myself is – Who knows more about the issue at hand than I do, and how do I get them involved?”

I had the great pleasure to interview Michael Araten, President & CEO of K’NEX Brands. K’mex is a Made in the USA toy company whose mission is to create a STEAMagination universe where engineering, art, and fun click! Founded in 1992, K’NEX has been connecting curiosity & creation for 25 years.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

Michael: I am a lawyer turned toy maker. My life and career are a series of very fortunate events. When I was in 8th grade, my school signed all of us up to take the SATs (as part of the Johns Hopkins Talent search), and I did well enough to be invited to take a class. Instead of doing that, I took classes at Rutgers University during the summer and loved them. I then asked the Dean if I could keep taking classes at night after school. He kindly agreed, and 3 years later I graduated from high school and entered Stanford as a junior. Two years after that, I started law school, graduating from University of Pennsylvania as a newly minted lawyer at the age of 21.

I entered law firm life and after a few years in the industry I answered a phone call from a recruiter, and became Toll Brothers first in house litigator. So, at 26, I was overseeing 100+ law firms in 20 states and helping to create over $6 billion in land value over the next decade. I discovered that I love business, and figuring out how to create and implement strategies for growth. So, I put politics on the back burner and figured I would become a real estate tycoon.

Along the way, I met the love of my life – my wife Ellen. She was general counsel at her family manufacturing and toy businesses, and, as it happens Ellen’s dad invented K'NEX. When Ellen’s Dad hit retirement age, he was considering selling the business. Over a family vacation together, we decided that I would join K'NEX and see if we could make some success happen. That was 12 years ago, and a little over a year ago, we sold a majority of K'NEX to a private equity firm. At K'NEX, we are known for our roller coasters and our expertise in STEM/STEAM. And I can tell you some of the last decade has felt like a roller coaster, but it has turned out very well, and the next chapter of this journey looks very exciting.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Michael: I most admire TESLA and Elon Musk. His vision for transforming industries, auto, energy and space is incredible. I think of him as a modern day blend of Thomas Edison and Leonardo Da Vinci. TESLA, like K'NEX is authentically STEAM. The combination of science, technology, engineering, arts and math to make TESLA and K'NEX work seamlessly is extraordinary. I also love that Elon makes the cars in the USA. Making products in the USA is a core value of K'NEX, and today we make over 90% of our toys and STEAM sets here. I also admire his focus on his consumers. He is always looking for ways to provide immense value to his consumers and to make their lives easier. That is how I view everything we produce at K'NEX. When we design a set for a classroom, we want it to be easy for the teachers to use to teach, easy for the kids to build, fun for everyone to use, and easy to store and put away afterwards (and we want the parts to last for years so cash strapped schools don’t have to buy new sets every year).

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Michael: By bringing back manufacturing to the USA from China in 2009, we have created and supported good paying jobs for many American families. I hope K'NEX has served as a beacon to the world that making products in the USA is not only possible, but preferable. If you can do it with toys, you can do it with anything. We also donate thousands of toys every year so that as many children as possible have something to open at the holidays.

On personal level, I am currently working with the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and the business and political leaders of our region to have Amazon build its next headquarters in Philadelphia. That would bring 50,000 high paying jobs to our region, which will be incredibly good for all of us. If anyone at Amazon is reading this, we would love, love, love to have you in the City of Brotherly Love.

I am also working as a Board member for the Philadelphia Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation to make their 50Th anniversary Gala the biggest ever. I have set a goal of having the event, which will take place on October 21, to raise over $500,000. If you want to help me, I am happy to hear from you!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Michael:

The more you expect, the better the results. Our team was looking to cut our product development timeline by 10-20%, and they were happy with that. I set the goal of 50% and we got to 40%. Everyone is just a person – no matter how famous or powerful they are. When I started at Toll Brothers, it was nerve wracking to meet with our CEO. Bob Toll had started the business and was known as being a force to be reckoned with. What I discovered in listening to him, was that he was thoughtfully trying to grow the business, solve problems and innovate to win. So, when later in my career, President Obama visited our factory or when both Hillary & Bill Clinton gave us 48 hours notice that they wanted to hold an event here after she was nominated, I knew it would be OK. Revenue is for vanity, profit is for sanity, and cash flow is everything!! You would rather have a $100 million dollar business that makes $20 million instead of a $1 billion dollar business that makes 10 million. Take all your vacation (and really vacation). I thought it was a sign of weakness to take a day off, much less a vacation when I started at my first law firm. I wanted to prove that I was committed to my employer, my clients and my career. My supervising partner finally made me take a weekend off (a big step for me), and I saw how I needed some balance to be better at work and at life. Today, I treasure the vacations and leisure time with my family and friends. It’s all about balance – and the more of it I achieve the happier I am. Be strategically lazy. When I was in my early career days, I thought I had to do and know everything. Today, the first question I ask myself is – Who knows more about the issue at hand than I do, and how do I get them involved? When you can put talented people on projects they care about, they are happy and the business thrives.