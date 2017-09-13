5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Kevin Haaland CEO of The Better Software Company

“Weekly if you can, but at least monthly, spend several hours learning something new. This includes areas that are close to your area of expertise as well as ones that may not appear to be related at first”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Haaland CEO of The Better Software Company Inc. The Better Software Company develops cloud-based integrated small business management software such as sales and marketing solutions, The company serves rental, catering/banquet, retail, service/mobile, E-commerce, and non-profit businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada with an additional office in New York, New York.

Yitzi: Thank you so much or your time Kevin. What is your “backstory?”

Kevin: In high school, I owned a Commodore 64 and immersed myself in figuring out how it worked. I learned how to use assembly language programming, and at the time the Commodore 64s were notorious for having very clumsy and unreliable floppy disk drives. I ended up taking the case off the floppy disk drive, and if it made the wrong sound, I would get out my Phillips head screwdriver and manually adjust it while it was running until it worked. From that point forward, I was immersed in trying to figure out how things worked, and I decided to take computer science in university which is where my tech career took off.

After university, I started to work at my first startup as one of the first employees at a company called Object Technology International, which was sold to IBM in 1996. The company did a lot of work in embedded computer systems. I was primarily focused on developing software tools to help improve our customers’ productivity. Then, at IBM, I lead teams of software professionals to develop tools for both Smalltalk and Java, and was a founding member of the Standard Widget Toolkit team which evolved to become a core technology of the Eclipse project. I later became the PMC lead and represented IBM on the Eclipse Architecture and Eclipse Planning councils. In 2008, I joined IBM Cognos where I lead multiple development teams including Cognos BI Platform and IBM Watson Analytics, a cloud-based solution combining predictive analytics and data discovery services.

Helping and providing the right tools seems to have been a constant in my career. One of the things that has driven my career advancement the most is recognizing when it’s time for a change. I have always enjoyed being challenged, but it can be difficult to see when things are too comfortable. When I’m not learning or developing as quickly as I would like to, I have learned to recognize that it may be time to reassess and move to a new opportunity.

Joining The Better Software Company in 2011 was one of several times I made the decision to come back into the startup world and apply my experience. The Better Software Company aims to provide small business owners and franchisees a SaaS solution that is simple to use, yet incorporates all the essential functions of running a business. By integrating the employer, employee and customer, the software helps small business owners build, maintain and grow successful companies. More than 450 customers trust our integrated features such as CRM, scheduling, billing & invoicing, reporting & analytics and inventory management. Our ultimate goal is to allow business owners to focus on running their business efficiently and not worry about becoming an IT expert.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Kevin: More than admiring one individual person, I most admire a company, and the teams behind it. Amazon is a source of constant innovation and market disruption. It is always at the cutting-edge of whatever the next big thing is. It’s clear it’s a company that allows employees and teams to be creative, and as a result it has grown into this admirable technology innovator. I also admire its approach to finding business insights from data. Amazon makes sure to analyze its data clearly and in a number of ways so it is able to evaluate its business success through the eyes of its customers and not just the financial markets. That’s what sets the company apart; its dedication to its customers and what their ongoing experience is.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Kevin: To me, one of the most gratifying things I have done in my life is mentoring. I enjoy mentoring people who are early in their career and sharing what I’ve learned. Helping someone else succeed is immensely satisfying.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

Kevin:

Spend more time talking to customers - I spent the first part of my career writing code all day and it wasn’t until I worked on the Eclipse Open Source project that I truly experienced the value of communicating directly with the people you are really working for. Learning what actually matters to them is extremely empowering, especially when you’re working exceptionally long hours. It gives you a concrete sense of purpose with your work. Most companies have a mission statement, so there is always some sort of reason behind your work, but when you hear from the people it effects on a daily basis, it brings things into perspective and makes you appreciate what you do. Read more / write less - People always say you should listen more and speak less, but I have realized it is also important to focus on nonverbal communication. Nobody likes novel length emails, so get to the point and make every sentence count. Fitness and Personal time - I’ve been fortunate to be able to work on many challenging and rewarding projects throughout my career. My personality is also one where I get so focused on the task at hand that I would sacrifice sleep, fitness and personal time. The only regrets I have are the times that I missed important family events in order to get a few more hours of work done on a project - I now realize it’s important to have more of a work/life balance. Time to explore new technologies - The pace of innovation is accelerating and there are no signs of it slowing down. Weekly if you can, but at least monthly, spend several hours learning something new. This includes areas that are close to your area of expertise as well as ones that may not appear to be related at first. Read: The Medici Effect: Breakthrough Insights at the Intersection of Ideas, Concepts, and Cultures. Personal retrospectives - Agile teams regularly do retrospectives where the team objectively evaluates what is going well and what needs improvement. A critical part of this process is to identify what actions are going to be performed as a result. This is a fantastic tool to make meaningful improvements and when done regular, result in ongoing improvements. This is a lesson I’ve learned from working with some great teams and have applied this same approach to perform personal retrospectives. Looking at my life and understanding which areas I need to work on, and taking responsibility for what I do.