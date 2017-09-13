5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Sandra Taylor Sandra Taylor, Former VP of Corporate Responsibility at Starbucks

“Reducing industrial emissions isn’t the biggest environmental priority. It is agriculture.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandra Taylor. Sandra Taylor is an internationally recognized expert on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, agricultural supply chains and public relations. As a corporate executive, she designed innovative codes of conduct for sustainable procurement of coffee, cocoa and tea. A Wine MBA graduate from the Bordeaux Business School and expert on the wine industry, she has written a book, The Business of Sustainable Wine, where she offers a new view of how the industry can get ahead of coming demands for a more responsible approach to our common future. Like fair trade cocoa and shade grown coffee, wine must, sooner or later, meet these powerful demands and, as a whole, it has a lot more work to do.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

Sandra: I grew up in Birmingham Alabama. My father worked in industry, admired business and always told me I could be anything I wanted to be. While that probably wasn’t true at the time, given that I was a black girl in the segregated south, I believed him and it gave me confidence to reach for any goal. My mother was a social worker and I grew up hearing stories about empathy for others who were less fortunate. I was an avid reader, spent hours in the local public library and dreamed of an international career. These experiences shaped my business career and attraction to corporate social responsibility. I majored in French in college and after law school I became a diplomat, which is also when I became a wine tourist and collector. My first corporate job was with a British chemical company where I learned first hand the impact of environmental pollution and concerns of communities surrounding our factories. In my most recent corporate role at Starbucks, I came to understand the impact of agriculture and farming on both the environment and on the lives of rural people and farm workers. Then as a wine hobbyist I wanted to know more about sustainable agrlculture and worker rights in the wine sector. I learned it wasn't a pretty picture -- that wine production is largely industrial with heavy use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides, and worker conditions can be unhealthy and appalling – not the image of the bucolic setting and a natural product most consumers imagine.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Sandra: I admire Unilever because it has figured out how to double the size of its business while reducing its environmental footprint and increasing its positive social impact—with a focus on deforestation and climate change; water, sanitation, and hygiene; and sustainable agriculture and smallholder farmers. The company approaches these issues as both a moral duty and a business opportunity. In 2012, the company reached 224 million people with programs to reduce diarrheal disease through hand washing with soap; provide safe drinking water; promote oral health, and improve young people’s self-esteem, simply by selling its brand Lifebuoy soap to 71 million people in 16 countries—five times as many as in 2010.

Of wine companies I admire Jackson Family Wines for its substantial investments in water conservation and energy reduction

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Sandra: As a corporate executive I have created programs to support communities while enhancing business results. One program trained illiterate “street photographers” in South Africa in professional skills, creating many new customers for Kodak products and equipment. Another example -- a business strategy that taught coffee farmers to adopt more environmentally responsible practices in growing and processing coffee, leading to better quality for which Starbucks paid them premium prices. In my book on sustainable wine I included a chapter on social responsibility, exposing the conditions of vineyard workers in the US and Europe, sharing best practices, and pointing out how the industry can do better.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Trust in business and its leaders is always very low and the general public expects failures in corporate governance and ethics. Scandals like Enron and more recent financial scandals in 2008 make it hard to believe that the private sector can be engines for good in society. It’s Ok to pursue your passion as your life’s work. You’ll succeed and be happier, even if it isn't as lucrative as the legal profession that I was trained for. If I had that advice I would have entered the wine world sooner! Reducing industrial emissions isn’t the biggest environmental priority. It is agriculture. Of all human activity, modern agriculture is the largest single contributor to global greenhouse gas production, to deforestation, and to water consumption. Issues like biodiversity, climate change, energy, soil degradation, and water scarcity are not only critical to the health of the planet, they are essential to feeding the planet’s burgeoning population. Focus on the consumer who holds the key to a better world. Educate the consumer and they will demand more responsibly made and ethical products. The private sector has a responsibility for its economic, social, and environmental impacts. Since business is the engine of economic growth and international development, it can and must play an indispensable role alongside work by government, civil society, and communities to solve complex challenges such as hunger, poverty, inequality, unemployment, and climate change.