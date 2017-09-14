5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Brent Hughes, Creator of M3

“Being an entrepreneur does allows me to be flexible with my work hours. This enables me to volunteer as a coach for my kids’ sports teams. I believe that kids playing sports creates an active and social environment which is beneficial to their well-being”

Brent Hughes is the Founding Partner and Managing Director of 3Foundations Technology Group, the creators of M3 (Monitor My Mortgage). Leveraging his consulting and operational skills, Brent has built two software platforms to provide consumer and industry efficiencies and speed-to-market capabilities.Brent has a background in domestic and international sales, operations and senior management with Capgemini Canada Inc., e-fill Pty Ltd (Shell Australia Ltd subsidiary), Tibbett & Britten Group (TBG) and Ryder Integrated Logistics (RIL).

Yitzi: Thank you for joining us Brent! What is your "backstory"?

Brent: My wife and I were up to 17 properties over our lifetime and were frustrated when the Bank of Canada made rate announcements which could affect us significantly. My lender and my broker didn’t provide the pro-active clarity I required so I needed to equip myself with a tool that provided me that information. This gave birth to M3 (Monitor My Mortgage) which does the research for users and allows them to explore the mortgage options that suit their financial needs and objectives, providing full transparency on rates and terms. Mortgages have a life cycle from beginning to end so they need to be proactively managed for opportunities that meet my daily financial goals, a service that lenders don’t provide now. We manage our investable assets this way, why shouldn’t we manage our liabilities with the same diligence and visibility.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Brent: More than people or companies in particular, I admire ‘self-made entrepreneurs’. They may not be the household names that we all know but they had an idea, took a risk and built a solution. Being handed your seed capital from a wealthy relative to me isn’t “self-made”. However, I consider using your funds, your sweat equity and taking on risk when no one else would take it as worthy of admiration. Creating a completely new industry or disrupting the landscape in an old industry all require the same qualities: vision, passion and risk tolerance. I live by the entrepreneurship philosophy of “living a few years of your life the way most people won’t, so that you can do things for the rest of your life that most people can’t.”

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Brent: While I wouldn’t claim to be bringing goodness to the world, being an entrepreneur does allows me to be flexible with my work hours. This enables me to volunteer as a coach for my kids’ sports teams; hockey, lacrosse, high school football and flag football teams. It seems self-serving as they are my kids but many of these leagues only survive because of the small but important contribution of volunteer coaches. I believe that kids playing sports creates an active and social environment which is beneficial to their well-being.

Additionally, my wife has actively supported the Oakville Hospital Foundation over three years in a fund-raising capacity for their new hospital.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Venture Capital: There is no venture in venture capital, they want a sure thing before they come on board. Business Partners: Investing doesn't always mean you have their attention. Skin in the game must be substantial to hold their attention. Potential Investors: Don't change your model substantially to accommodate an investor. Recognizing that new voices can add to your service or product is important, however; the core of what you do is what brought you to dance in the first place. Social Media: Don't be surprised how much you do know and don’t expect a Gen Z to understand your business and go-to-market plan. Impressions don’t equal clients, they are just a number. You need an Outlet: Find a way to turn your brain off for an hour or two - shockingly for me, Yoga turned out to be the place because of the focus required and exercise.