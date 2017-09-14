5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Kate Hancock, Founder of OC Facial Care

“I wish someone had told me to not settle for just any employee. I wanted to help them out but it’s not wise to hire an employee out of mercy. It cost me too much time, energy and money”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Hancock the founder of OC Facial Care Center. OC Facial Care Center is a full-service facial care boutique in Orange County specializing in treating a variety of skin conditions. They are based in 3 locations and were listed in INC Magazine's Top 5000 List of Fastest growing private businesses in America.

Yitzi: Hello Kate. Thank you so much for being with us. What is your "backstory"?

Kate: I grew up on a small island in the Philippines and came to the United States right after college. My first job I was making minimum wage at $7.50 an hour. I needed more money so I started working 3-4 jobs a day and would change uniforms in the parking lot. I would take any job available to me just to get the hours and gain the experience. Eventually this landed me in a position managing the national sales organization of a skincare company. I helped restructure their entire sales division and how they trained employees. I came to the realization that if I can make them millions why not do it on my own. The knowledge I learned here plus dealing with my own skin issues led me to the opening of a spa. In less than 5 years, we have grown to 3 locations while receiving no outside funding. This year we made INC Magazine's Top 5000 List of Fastest growing private businesses in America.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Kate: I most admire Richard Branson and his ability to take a risk no matter what others may think. I have done the same even though it may not seem like the best idea, risk taking has always paid off. He started his company from nothing and has branched off to do so many things. He doesn’t always need to be the expert but if it feels right he goes for it. This is the same outlook I take when going into new business ventures.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Kate: Every year we give back to the less fortunate in the Philippines. For every person who books a facial, the OC Facial Care Center will donate a pair of flip-flops to a child less fortunate in the Philippines! Many children cannot go to school on a daily basis as they have nothing to wear on their feet. Something this simple will help them and make a difference.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Kate:

I wish someone would’ve told me to spend more money on marketing. I should’ve paid much more attention to this side of the business. Being frugal is good but not on marketing. I was able to run a business with zero marketing the first two years. If I had invested in it awhile back, it would have been a different story today. I wish someone had told me to slow down and be kind to yourself. As an entrepreneur the lack of sleep and not eating healthy has taken a toll on my body. The first 2-3 years on the business, all I did was work 7 days a week with little sleep. Eventually it catches up to you and you realize the effects. Now I try to take a moment for myself and take a vacation to relax. I wish someone had told me to not settle for just any employee. I wanted to help them out but it’s not wise to hire an employee out of mercy. It cost me too much time, energy and money. The same goes for mixing business with friendship. I got burned several times- never a good idea. When you start coaching someone close to you they get upset and defensive. I have had relationships ruined and It won’t happen again. I wish someone had shown me all of the great entrepreneurial groups to join. Running a company with little experience and figuring things out as you go is much easier if you have the right peer support to lean on. Joining a few groups has helped me to substantially grow quicker. Being surrounded with like-minded people has given me more confidence and motivation as well. Delegating is critical in growth -- Being a control freak and having a “No one can do it better than myself” attitude has held me back at times. I have learned in order for me to focus on the most important tasks I need someone who can take certain jobs off my plate. I have noticed a feeling of relief as I learn to let go and trust other people. I probably could’ve saved myself a lot of stress.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Kate: I would love to meet Lebron James. His story is amazing and I would love to have a coffee with him and learn about his life-story. My favorite sport is basketball and I believe he is one of the greatest of all time.