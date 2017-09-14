5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Agatha Achindu, Founder of Yummy Spoonfuls

“From start to finish, the company’s mission has been about doing good. We provide a product that helps people. But there is more. I hope to be an inspiration to others, particularly mothers. Mothers can still fulfill their purpose as business leaders, innovators and creative people, while being strong, effective parents. We can have it all if we want it”

It was a great pleasure to interview Agatha Achindu the Founder of Yummy Spoonfuls. Yummy Spoonfuls is frozen baby food made from fresh, organic and wholesome fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and pastured meats. They gently cook their recipes with care and immediately flash freeze after cooking to ensure vital nutrients are kept intact and flavors remain vibrant. All of their food is packaged in BPA-free, microwave and oven safe, easy-to-use pouches and containers.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us Agatha! What is your "backstory"?

Agatha: I grew up on my mother’s farm in Cameroon, West Africa, eating organic food from our garden, or the local farmer’s market. My family used the refrigerator only for cold drinks and leftovers, and we never had convenience foods.

Later, when I moved to the United States, I experienced a culture shock. I could not find the fresh food I was accustomed to. Everything was packed in cans, designed to sit on shelves for two years or more. The bland color and texture, and the offensive smell, shocked me. Packaged food didn’t compare to the food from our backyard garden in Cameroon.

When I was 6 months pregnant with our youngest child, I remember realizing that the same over-cooked, processed foods were also made for babies. In my naïveté, I thought that baby food would be different -- and better -- since everyone knows babies need the best nutrition.

But no, peas were a dusty brown, not bright green like fresh peas. I picked up a jar of food, and saw that it had an expiration date of 2005 -- more than two years away. The food my unborn baby was going to eat was already cooked and waiting on the shelf! This was unacceptable. I knew I was going to have to make food for my youngest child, but the bigger question was: what about all the other parents out there?

I tell people that my company founded me. I was so frustrated with commercial baby food, I had to tell other parents. I worked full time as an IT Executive, so after work and on weekends, I hosted free workshops on child nutrition, which were picked up at local hospitals.

Through word of mouth, the following grew to 300 moms. One day, I realized that even after moms learned how to make their own food, they really wanted convenience -- someone to make the same high-quality, made-from-scratch homemade food they would make themselves, if they had the time. That was my light bulb moment.

About two years into my free workshops, Yummy Spoonfuls Organic Baby Food was born in September 2006. The company launched as the first fresh-frozen organic baby food in the Southeastern United States.

Yummy Spoonfuls caught the attention of celebrity clients, and affluent parents at both Whole Foods and Dean and DeLuca snapped up the product. But this wasn’t what I had envisioned. I wanted my brand to be accessible to all. I believed with all my heart that every child deserves access to homemade baby food, regardless of financial status. Good-tasting, nutritious food should be a birthright, not a privilege; so I started my search for growth capital.

My husband Georges and I knew that we needed a partner who would truly share our mission and vision. Finally in 2015, I met Camila Alves. For three hours, we talked about our childhood experiences, playing in the garden, eating freshly-harvested food and helping to cook big family meals.

Camila understood, because we share the same vision: all babies deserve nutritious, made-from-scratch food, with nothing else added, fresh, nutritious, convenient and affordable.

Camila and I at our very first meeting was ready to take the baby food industry by storm. The rest, as they say, is history. From small workshops – to Target stores nationwide –what a journey this has been. Never underestimate the power of doing good.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Agatha: I have a deep sense of admiration for organic farmers. As a farmer’s daughter, I know the back-breaking work involved in caring for the soil day in and day out, without the use of harmful toxins to kill weeds and pests. I know how hard it is to do the right thing, when conventional, chemical-intensive farming is the norm. I don’t think people realize that it costs more to be an organic farmer. Can you believe you pay extra to grow food responsibly and protect the earth from toxic chemicals? Next time you see a farmer give them a hug -- they work so hard for us.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Agatha: Yummy Spoonfuls Organic Baby Food provides goodness – pure, fresh healthy baby food is now readily available to busy parents all across the country. So, from start to finish, the company’s mission has been about doing good. We provide a product that helps people.

But there is more. I hope to be an inspiration to others, particularly mothers. Mothers can still fulfill their purpose as business leaders, innovators and creative people, while being strong, effective parents. We can have it all if we want it.

So, if there is someone thinking about starting a business and bringing life-changing benefit into the marketplace, I hope they can look at my story and be inspired to try.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Learn to say NO. Back when I was just starting out, I was very anxious to gain exposure for my new business. I was afraid to say no to speaking invitations, demos and product donations, because I thought my business would suffer. Then, one morning when I had a day of back-to-back events scheduled - I woke up with laryngitis! I literally could not speak. My body was saying: No! No more crazy schedule. I would rather say no first, than to over-commit. You can always revisit an opportunity. Focus on your purpose. I learned to look critically at the things that I was doing on a daily basis, and how I was using my time. I decided to take the things that were not helping me toward my purpose, and drop them. Eliminate distractions, and focus on the important tasks that you do best. Secure your capital first. Get your financing before you leave your job if at all possible. That’s when you’re in the best position. It doesn’t take long to run through all of your own resources, and then you won’t be credit worthy. Forget the competition. Two years into my startup, a competitor came on the scene. The principals were gossiping about me to some of our mutual contacts and vendors. I worried that this would damage my reputation. Then, I made a conscious decision: forget about it. My company would always project a relentlessly positive attitude; we would maintain the high road and stay laser-focused on our vision. Positivity would be our position of strength. As it turned out, that competitor went out of business. Get used to constant change. Adaptability is key. I thought that developing my product was a one-time thing -- hire a packaging designer, create a design, then the product would be retail ready. However, it turned out that every retailer had different requirements, so I found myself in a continuous cycle of development and re-development. Eventually, I accepted constant change by embracing the creative process. I learned that evolution is required in business – so it might as well be fun.