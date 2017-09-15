5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Jerry Flanagan, CEO and Founder of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

“My company only sells franchise territories to Military Veterans and Veteran Families. We are the only franchise in the world that operates this way. I have created this model to give Veterans an opportunity to own their own business and put other Veterans to work in their local communities”

I had the great pleasure of interviewing Jerry “J-Dog” Flanagan. Jerry is the CEO and Founder of JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a company the only sells its franchises to veterans or military families.

Yitzi: Hello Jerry. Welcome to our “inclusive” interview. “What is your “back story?”

Jerry: I grew up a low-income household outside of Philadelphia. When it came time for college, I didn’t have the support or finances, so I joined the Army and succeeded there. After my service, I tried college on the GI Bill, but quickly dropped out after running out of money. That’s when I started on the minimum wage cycle – bouncing at a nightclub, working as a dish washer at a restaurant, and a cashier at a gas station. At one point, I was hired to load trucks in a warehouse for $5.50 an hour. With my military work ethic, I clocked in 90 hours a week and realized hard work did pay off financially. After moving up the ranks there, I went on to other retail ventures, including opening my own stores, designing a kid-related business and even starting up a small franchise. But in 2008, my dreams were shattered by the economy and I filed for bankruptcy.

Forced to start over, I thought junk removal was a solid recession-proof business idea, so in 2011, I bought a cheap Jeep and started hauling junk from homes in my neighborhood. I called the business JDog (my nickname) and figured that even though there were larger chains out there, I could outwork and outhustle everyone. I was right and realized that I was getting business because I was a military veteran and people trusted me in their homes.

Today, I run JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, the only franchise in the nation exclusively offered to veterans and military families. Since starting to franchise in 2012, we have awarded more than 250 territories in 35 states. Each week, a new franchise is opening. In 2017, JDog will hire at least 300 veterans, and our 10-year plan is have 10,000 veterans working within the JDog system.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Jerry: Elon Musk. He is a risk-taker who built and invested in several companies. He had many challenges and failures, but always seemed to move forward. I respect that and have had a similar path from which I was ousted as CEO from an investment company I created in the past. Persistence and the unwillingness to give up is something Elon and I have in common.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Jerry: My company only sells franchise territories to Military Veterans and Veteran Families. We are the only franchise in the world that operates this way. I have created this model to give Veterans an opportunity to own their own business and put other Veterans to work in their local communities. The unemployment rate for Veterans in this country is unacceptable and all business leaders need to do their part in reducing veteran unemployment. I have been able to bring opportunity to our Veterans, create an ETHOS OF BROTHERHOOD, and really create a culture that supports the notion that when given a choice, the American public will choose a Veteran-owned business over a national competitor.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

When building a new company and concept, it will take 5 times the capital you thought you would need to be successful. My wife and I went through all of our savings, almost running out, until we raised capital to build our franchise nationally. You must always stay positive and never give up- no matter what happens to you. There were days I could barely walk after lifting junk all day – often seven days a week. The pain was unbearable and I relied on injections and medicine to get through my days. I continued to fight through and it’s what has made JDog into the company it is today. People will want to see you fail - most people are jealous of successful entrepreneurs. I have seen family members and friends not be as supportive as you would hope. Misery likes company and I am extremely positive and have tons of energy, which tends to turn some people off. Employees and vendors will come and go. In the beginning when you are hiring your employees and vendors, everyone thinks you’ll be together forever, which is not true. People get complacent and comfortable. JDog has a mission with no end in sight – veteran business ownership and employment opportunities. This takes endless work and effort. Improvement on a daily basis is required and expected because our job is more than a job. It’s a responsibility we have to all Veterans. · Don't get distracted! It's easy to add things to your concept that doesn't work. In the first five years, discipline and focus are non-negotiable. Keep on task until you hit your target. Be careful of outside influence and advice.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Jerry: Breakfast with Jeff Bezos would be my pick. Starting Amazon in his garage is the way JDog started six years ago is inspirational. I would be fascinated to hear how Amazon became what is today through his eyes. He had failed at business, left good paying jobs to start his own business and has built arguably the most powerful retailer in the world. That would be one long breakfast!