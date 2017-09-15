5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Susan McPherson, Founder and CEO of McPherson Strategies

“Everyone in the room feels awkward and many are terrified. I’ve realized over the years that everyone has a little social anxiety in networking settings, and there’s a great comfort in that. People will be grateful for you when you go up and strike up a conversation with them - we’re all in the same boat!”

Susan McPherson is the founder and CEO of McPherson Strategies, a communications consultancy focusing on the intersection of brands and social good. A corporate social responsibility expert, Susan is the founder of #CSRchat on Twitter; a regular contributor to Harvard Business Review, Triple Pundit and Forbes; and has spoken at Net Impact, Center for Corporate Citizenship's Annual Summit, DLD Women, TOA Berlin, and Committee to Encourage Corporate Philanthropy's Summit.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us, Susan. What is your "backstory"?I

Susan: I grew up with social good in my DNA. My dad was a history professor and my mom worked at PBS. My career started off in journalism - I worked at USA Today and then moved onto PR Newswire, but was always involved with nonprofit work on the side (volunteering, joining boards). After many years at PR Newswire, to build the corporate social responsibility (CSR) practice at Fenton, a social impact communications firm. This was when I truly realized my sweet spot: helping forward-thinking companies make the world a better place. In 2013, I left Fenton to start McPherson Strategies, a communications consultancy focused on the intersection of brands and social impact. I never thought I’d start my own company, but I couldn’t be happier with where we are today, four years later.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Susan: It’s hard to pick just one, but I continue to be blown away by the Saleforce’s commitment to social progress. Salesforce has been vocal in supporting climate action and social justice in the face of threats from the Trump Administration, and its CEO Marc Benioff has also been an important advocate for closing the gender pay gap. Additionally, Salesforce.org is doing incredible work to equip nonprofit organizations with game-changing technology and services. The company is a shining example of strategic corporate philanthropy at its best.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Susan: One of my greatest professional skills - and what I’m most passionate about - is networking. I love meeting people and talking to people wherever I go. I’ve always believed that you have two ears and one mouth for a reason, and my ability to be a good listener has helped me cultivate a pretty incredible professional and social network over the years. Because of this, I’m able to make connections that spur “goodness” in the world. Whether it’s connecting a nonprofit founder to a funder, a social entrepreneur to a conference organizer, or a CSR executive to a new hire, I am passionate about bringing like-minded people together to form mutually beneficial partnerships that make the world a better place.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Everyone in the room feels awkward and many are terrified. While networking is second nature for me now, I wasn’t always comfortable walking into a room and striking up conversations with strangers. But I’ve realized over the years that everyone has a little social anxiety in networking settings, and there’s a great comfort in that. People will be grateful for you when you go up and strike up a conversation with them - we’re all in the same boat! And if someone gives you the cold shoulder or doesn’t seem into talking to you? Their loss. Yes, you can start your own company. It took me decades to believe that I could be an entrepreneur. Even though I’d always been “entrepreneurial” in my roles, I never thought I had the chops to start my own business. It wasn’t until clients literally asked me if they could hire me that I started to think, “Hmmm, maybe I can do this.” And even then, I didn’t intend to start a firm - I was more thinking it would just be freelance work. But the demand was there, and I realized: why not me? I wish I’d found the confidence to do it earlier, but at the same time am grateful for all the experiences that prepared me for the CEO role. Nice isn’t a curse. When I was in high school, other girls used to call me fake. It stung, and I started to see my niceness as a weakness. Even entering into the professional world, we’re taught that being overly nice is a disadvantage for women in the workplace. A lot of the successful women I know are also extremely tough and edgy, and I admire them greatly, but I realized over the years that it’s just not my style. At the end of the day, I believe that leaning into my niceness has been key to my success - by helping me cultivate my network and by creating a company culture focused on warmth and support. Don’t let other people make you feel small. Like many others, I spent time in my career catering to people who made me feel small and didn’t see my value. Working in these environments made me feel isolated and sometimes made me question my worth. But you have to remember: people who make you feel this way - and need to put you down in order to bring themselves up - are the ones who have the problem. Not you. As a CEO today, I make it a point to make sure my employees know how much I care about them and how important they are to our company. Every single day. It will all be OK. When I was 21, my mom was killed in a hotel fire while on vacation in Puerto Rico. It was the most terrible time of my life, and I still feel her loss deeply, 30 years later. But the thing about going through the worst type of tragedy is that you realize you can survive it. You can carry on, because you must. And eventually, it gets easier. This was the one silver lining. Her death gave me a sense of fearlessness, because I realized I could handle anything. There was no need to fear change, because whatever was waiting on the other end - a new city, a new company, starting over again - was something that I could handle. And eventually, I would be OK.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or we might be able to introduce you.

Susan: Either Melinda Gates or Angela Merkel. Both women are not only brilliant and powerful, but they stand up for what they believe in and have been incredible humanitarians.