5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Roy LaManna, CEO of Vydia

“Live Modestly. Before I started my own company, I had a car payment, a boat to maintain, and other material items that I got rid of in order to bootstrap my business. Keeping my expenses low allowed me to be fearless and take calculated risks when launching. Even after successfully growing two companies, I still maintain this mantra. Extravagant spending only distracts and dilutes your focus from what’s important.”

Vydia Roy LaManna

I had the pleasure of interviewing Roy LaManna. Roy is the Founder & CEO of video technology startup, Vydia, and video marketing company, Trendsetter. He has recently been named by Inc Magazine as a 2017 Inc 500 Top Entrepreneur as well as highlighted as a 2017 TEDx Speaker, honored on NJBIZ's 40 Under 40, and featured in publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, NPR, and The Wall Street Journal. First launched in 2008, Trendsetter secures premium placement for the visual content of music’s biggest artists including Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Disney, Def Jam, Republic and Atlantic Records. In 2017, Trendsetter represented 30+ gold and platinum singles and worked projects earning nominations for Billboard Awards, Grammy’s, VMAs, and more. In 2013, LaManna launched Vydia to help artists manage their digital rights and centralize the fragmented process of protecting, publishing, monetizing and distributing content. Today, the Vydia team has scaled to 50 employees and serves over 150,000 artists in 150 countries. In the last year, Vydia has been named a Top Innovator by the Asbury Park Press and one of the Best Places to Work by NJBIZ. LaManna is an active leader in his community, partnering Vydia with local high schools and universities to cultivate the music tech leaders of tomorrow.

Yitzi: Roy, it is a real delight to have you with us for this “inclusive interview”. So tell us, what is your "backstory"?

Roy: I decided college was not for me and jumped right onto the ground floor of the music industry. I didn’t know what I was doing at first, but learned on the job and quickly became known as a guy that could get things done. This opened a lot of doors, including one that led to a freelance gig working as a video commissioner for Island Def Jam Music Group. This gave me the chance meet industry executives and get offers to work on videos for artists like Justin Bieber, The Killers, and Chrisette Michele. I hustled for years for little pay doing video production and marketing and eventually built up enough contacts and credibility to start my first company, Trendsetter Media and Marketing in 2008. Unlike traditional PR firms, Trendsetter’s focus is to secure maximum exposure specifically for artist’s video content. Trendsetter has become a trusted partner in the music industry and has acquired an elite roster of clients including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Maroon 5. Growing Trendsetter gave me the insight to identify how fragmented the digital space had become for artists of all levels to navigate. I believed this problem could be solved with a centralized platform that worked as a command center for content, built and operated by a team of industry experts, so I launched Vydia in late 2013. Vydia currently serves over 160,000 content creators worldwide, and was just named to Inc 500’s list of Fasting Growing Companies in America, so I guess I was onto something.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Roy: The work ethic and drive of Elon Musk has always inspired me. He’s done incredible things with his career and it seems like he’s just getting started. As the active CEO of two major companies, and now co-founding a third, it is clear he has a passion for solving modern problems across several industries. Wealth has clearly never been his end goal as he continues to re-invest in new initiatives and constantly strives to accomplish more. Most people when achieving a certain amount of wealth would retire and sit on a beach, but he stays hungry and the entire world benefits from his constant need to innovate.

Vydia Roy with his team at SXSW

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Roy: Giving back to the community is an important part of company culture at Vydia. In an effort to cultivate the growing tech industry in NJ, we partner with local highs schools and universities to provide internship and mentor programs that grant students access to real-life industry experience. When it comes to team building outside the office, we select activities that bring us together but also benefit a good cause like a Surfrider Beach Sweep or rallying for a 5k in support of a local special needs school. I also serve on the volunteer board for TJ Martell’s “Music for a Cure” Foundation. This year the Vydia team was a sponsor of the Rock N’ Bowl event and was recognized for our efforts in raising money for cancer research. I’m a big believer in getting involved with people that are passionate about making a difference.

Yitzi: What are 5 things you wish someone told you when you first started and why?

Roy:

1. Don’t Hire People Like You

There is this universal misconception that in order to be a successful entrepreneur, you have to be an expert at everything and lead every initiative. The truth is that you’ll never be able to scale if you operate this way and your insights will always be limited to your own. Early in my career, I would employ talent that I could mentor to operate exactly how I would. Now, my approach is to recruit those whose talents lie outside of my specialities. With a team that possesses an array of skillsets, there is a rich environment created where we’re all able to learn from each other’s strengths. Every one of us comes equipt with our own experiences and unique perspective which strengthens the team as a whole and allows for innovation beyond a single person’s outlook.

2. Find a Mentor Immediately

A mentor that can offers insights from years of real life experiences is a crucial component to your early success as an entrepreneur. It wasn’t until my 30’s that I started seeking out people like me who had built businesses and faced similar obstacles that I was up against. These are the people that help navigate your roadmap faster and smarter. Mentors can offer more than just advice as well. Their support could help with your credibility and possibly open up access to important business connections. One strategic introduction from someone who believes in what you’re doing could be a gamechanger.

3. Live Modestly

Before I started my own company, I had a car payment, a boat to maintain, and other material items that I got rid of in order to bootstrap my business. Keeping my expenses low allowed me to be fearless and take calculated risks when launching. Even after successfully growing two companies, I still maintain this mantra. Extravagant spending only distracts and dilutes your focus from what’s important. Set your goals and stick to them.

4. Be Patient and Present:

At the start of my career, I always felt this constant sense of urgency to move up the ladder quickly and always thought that I should be further along than I was. The problem with being in your twenties is that you have a twenty year old’s perspective. At that point, being in the workforce for three years can feel like you’ve done so much. These days, three years go by with the blink of an eye, making it crucial to focus on each day as it comes. Today, I make decisions based on the big picture and only focus on the smalls steps that need to be taken for us to arrive there. Overnight success takes a lot longer than you think. My company, Vydia, has spent everyday of the past four years developing and scaling our platform. At times it felt like we weren’t growing fast enough, but just being named as one of America’s fastest growing companies proved our focus was in the right place and we’re moving at the right pace.

5. Don’t Follow the Competition

I love the quote by Jimmy Lovine in the Defiant Ones on HBO where he’s explaining that the reason why horses have blinders on is because the only thing they need to worry about is moving forward. The moment they look at the horses next to them, they lose. You can’t be an innovator if your focus is on what everyone else is doing and building. Be confident in your path, look forward and move in that direction. I don’t get mad when people copy me because copying me means the competition is always one step behind. At the end of the day, you need to rely on your instinct and your path because that is what will set you apart from the herd.