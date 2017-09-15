5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Lane Campbell, Co-Founder & CTO at Humble Advisors

“Try and keep your humanity intact no matter what comes your way. No one can control what tomorrow may bring but it is almost entirely under our control how we react”

I had the great pleasure to interview Lane Campbell co-Founder of Humble Advisors. Humble Advisors is a highly selective wealth management firm advising high net worth individuals and corporations in both public and private investments.

Yitzi: Lane, it is a delight to have you with us. What is your "backstory"?

Lane: I’ve been an entrepreneur since 17 years of age. My Father is my inspiration for starting out on this path. While he spent most of his career working in senior roles for big companies he very early on instilled in me the belief that to be truly successful in business you needed to work for yourself.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Lane: I don’t like admiring a company or person. I like admiring ideas and ideals. I admire the notion that anyone can change the world if they work hard.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Lane: I try and help people every day. To me, one of the greatest joys in business is getting a thank you email.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Lane:

I like the motto of hire slow and fire fast. What I wish someone had told me is how important it is to hire people slow and by committee but to trust your gut as well. I started a company and brought in a group of advisors who had significantly more experience than me in a specific technology. I asked these advisors to do secondary interviews for me on candidates for an officer position within the company. After speaking with interested candidates they all agreed we should move forward with the one that they all felt was the most technical. My gut told me something was amiss with this candidate. Nevertheless I listened to these advisors and less than six months after that the company had a product launch that didn’t go well and half the company quit on me over the course of a week. Turns out the new hire played a significant part in the breakup of our core team. It took me over a year to get the business back on track. It’s never going to get easier but you do get stronger. Business is really facing challenge after challenge and working through them. When I started my first company out of college I lived on a friends couch and ate peanut butter and bread for nearly every meal. The most important thing for me was finding a way to cope with the challenges by realizing much of it is out of my control. Try and keep your humanity intact no matter what comes your way. No one can control what tomorrow may bring but it is almost entirely under our control how we react. Customers may act unreasonable, your business partners may quit on you, your employees may conspire against you and your organization, your largest customer may try and blame you for something beyond your control, or maybe you’ll get lucky and nothing bad will happen and you’ll build a profitable business without issue. Just remember that money doesn’t last forever, and the way you treat people does. The wealthiest people I know tend to also be some of the nicest people I know. Building a business is not a solo task. Departments like sales, marketing, PR, HR, Legal and Finance are really important and they often get overlooked by most growth stage startups. There has been some recent discussion about companies that hit around 50 employees and start to decline. I speculate that this is due to the leader of that organization being unable to hire competent people and delegate to them. The most successful companies out in the world have very early on defined their mission, core values, and done an incredible job building a brand alongside their products. None of this is possible without a focus on hiring great people early on. These other departments will unfold as incredibly important as you grow. Just be ready to become “the man” as you build yet another “corporation” to get your idea out there. Don’t try and cut corners on these departments or you shoot yourself in the foot. You will make mistakes. Some are going to look at your title and forget that you are a human being. They will assume that the title makes you different from them, they will show you the worst of humanity. When people look at you this way, you may try harder but you are human and you are still going to mess up. That’s okay. The people who work for you are going to mess up. That’s okay. As a leader your focus should always be on finding a solution to move forward, long before you start worrying about who to blame. When the pressures of leading a company are upon you the criticism tends to be from people who don’t understand how hard the job can be. These people will be horrible to you. Don’t fret, just remember that karma is real, society treats pariahs as they are and rewards those who keep their head high during terrible situations. People always think I’m exaggerating how awful others will be to them in business unless they have experienced it themselves. It’s no wonder that so many in business are terrible to one another when it’s been reported that many CEO’s are Psychopaths.