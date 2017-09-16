5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Colin McGuire Co-founder and CEO of Boomn

“I get my energy to wake up every day from working with good people to achieve a challenging goal or dream. I love taking situations apart and creating a unique, non-traditional approach to achieving a goal.”

I had the great pleasure to interview Colin McGuire co-founder and CEO of Boomn. Boomn is a full service digital marketing agency executing marketing strategy and customer acquisition for top consumer brands and influencers.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being with us Colin! What is your “backstory”?

Colin: Growing up, neither of my parents were college educated and we weren’t exactly the most financially stable household on the block, but my parents provided for me everything I ever needed. I was a wild man growing up, always seeing how far I could push the rules before there was a reaction. Most kids grow up mowing lawns or shoveling snow in their neighborhood for spare cash from local families. I distributed flyers and went door-to-door selling. I teamed up with, or hired, my friends to help me mow the lawns I was being hired to cut. At age 19, while I was a full time student at Illinois State University, I owned and operated a branch of College Works Painting which was my first true experience in entrepreneurship, traditional sales, and managing a large team. My first year I sold and produced $70k in residential exterior painting jobs. The next year I grew the business to revenues over $290k and oversaw the production of all jobs. I hired, trained and managed over 80 employees. I was still a full time college student when I started my first ecommerce brand without any technical or design skills. I found a website called Elance on google, which allowed me to hire overseas freelancers to make my vision into a reality (on a college budget). That business did over $230k in revenue and I ended up selling it for a small (unfair) amount a little over a year after I started it.

My first job after graduation was in sales, but I quickly changed to the risk management consulting and commercial insurance world. I realized I wasn’t “built” the same way as the other guys at the firm. I knew I needed to get back into the business of selling products on the internet and decided to jump ship.

From my first ecommerce company, I knew I lacked being able to take my business to scale from an operations standpoint - but I excelled in developing brand and achieving early traction with revenue. Most entrepreneurs find it most challenging to develop a brand and gain early traction, but this is where I thrived. I’m scrappy. I find resourceful ways to drive targeted traffic and create motivation to purchase. This led to a long string of building and selling 12 small ecommerce brands. People began calling me a growth hacker and I started meeting other entrepreneurs. I started getting introduced to other ecommerce entrepreneurs and people started asking for help developing digital marketing strategy and building marketing funnels. Within a couple years, I caught the attention of my now business partners who had strong marketing agency backgrounds and we built of our agency, Boomn. Now, our agency works with top consumer brands, TV personalities, and influencers.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Colin: I’ve never met or spoken with him but Ezra Firestone is someone I really look up to as a digital marketer and entrepreneur. He owns a kick-ass educational media company for digital marketers, an ecommerce software company, and a few massive ecommerce brands. His mantra “Serve the world unselfishly and profit” is something that resonates with me big time. I consider him one of the most intelligent digital marketers in the world.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Colin: I get my energy to wake up every day by working with good people to achieve a challenging goal or dream. I love taking situation apart and creating a unique, non-traditional approach to achieving a goal. I’ve found that the more I give, the more I get in return.

That’s the core of my marketing agency. We like to take the visions and hopes of our clients and turn them into tangible goals and reach those goals using highly resourceful approaches. I’m also working on a passion project that will launch soon. At its core, it’s a community of people who understand that we rise by lifting others. It will be built around original content that inspires and educates people. It’ll also be an ecommerce brand where the majority of our profits go to a variety of charities that help children & underserved people in world. It should be live in December.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started?”

Colin:

“You’re never going to feel ready” If you wait for the right time, it’ll never come. You’re never going to feel prepared. You’ll always feel scared. Just wake up and do it. Done is better than perfect. I leave notes for myself in various places that say “JFDI.” “Just f***ing do it.” It’s my reminder that life is too short to wait for the feeling to be ready. A Steve Jobs quote. He once said - “Everything around you that you call life, was made up by people no smarter than you.” I would see these incredible legacies, inventions and creations and be intimidated. The more I meet highly successful people, I learn the truth is that the difference between them and others is that they just woke up every day and did it. They just did it. JFDI. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson had a big impact on me. In it I read, “The desire for more positive experiences is in itself a negative experience.” If you’re always focusing on self improvement, growing your business, wanting to produce higher quality work, wanting a bigger house, wanting to improve your financial situation - those are inherently thoughts of discontent. People who are built like me see the room for improvement, not the achievement. I wish someone told me to regularly practice self reflection and thoughts of gratitude. It’s easy to lead a miserable day to day life when you’re focused on self improvement. Funny what a paradox that is. The law of attraction is real. Whatever you set your intentions on and act towards in your everyday routine - it will manifest itself in your life. I think what people don’t realize is that there’s a difference between wanting and thinking about something and setting an intention to actually have that something. Many of the world's most successful people admit to using affirmations and practicing the law of attraction. If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got. If what you’re doing isn’t working - change what you’re doing. If someone tells you something is impossible, it’s because they have taken the same approach as everyone else. If you want radically different outcomes, you must take a radically different approaches. There’s always a way.