5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Cristian Rennella, Angel Investor

I had the pleasure of meeting with Cristian Rennella CEO & CoFounder of oMelhorTrato.com. OMelhorTrato has 34 employees and more than 21.500.000 users internationally in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

Cristian: When I finished college as a Computer Engineer and started working for Hewlett-Packard, I realized that I was not happy as an employee of a large organization.

It was there that I decided to start my own venture from what I learned when reading Paul Graham's articles:

Thanks to the programming knowledge we started elMejorTrato.com, taking business ideas that already worked in other places of the world like UK and Spain.

After 9 years, we are the largest comparison site for services in Latin America with more than 21.5 million users in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Cristian: Definitely Paul Graham because the clarity of his thoughts and knowledge on how to create a company are very useful for who is starting.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Cristian: Several years ago I use my income and my experience to help other entrepreneurs as an Angel Investor, mainly so that they do not make the same mistakes as me and may have more chances to succeed.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Cristian:

1) Solve a real problem: When we first started, we simply liked the idea of ​​programming and creating new things, but it was not until our first attempt failed that we realized that in order to do something of value, we had to first solve a problem someone.

2) Relationships are more important than investment: the first months we looked for investment for our startup, but the truth is that we should have sought to generate relationships with other programmers and designers to join the project and grow faster. The most important thing is the co-founders.

3) Keep Costs Low: A startup is a trial and error game. The longer you can play this game, the greater your chances of winning. Then keep your expenses to a minimum so that this time can be greater.

4) Spend more time with your customers than in front of the computer. It is more important to listen to your future clients, which is what they need to be all the time on the computer programming something that later nobody will use.

5) Focus: do not try to do several things at the same time. Focus on your goal and walk in one direction. It's very easy to get distracted and end up nowhere. Focusing on your idea is the key.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

Yes, with Daniel Kahneman won the Nobel in economic science who created my favorite book: Thinking, Fast and Slow.