5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Stefan Lewinger, CEO of Sock Fancy

I had the pleasure of interviewing Stefan Lewinger, CEO of Sock Fancy. Sock Fancy provides stylish folks with a monthly sock subscription to a selection of unique, eye-catching socks. For just 11 bucks a month you not only get a pair of awesome socks delivered to your door, but all the comfort and cool that fresh socks can bring. Our sock subscription supplies enough fresh-footed swag to last a lifetime.

What is your "backstory"?

My partner Futhum Tewolde and I met when we were seven-years-old. We later became roommates when we both found ourselves in Atlanta around 2011. Futhum always showed off his socks around the house, but lamented the fact that he often had to settle for poorly made socks from big box stores or pay an arm and a leg for a decent pair from the small selections at specialty shops (if you could find one). With my background in ecommerce and digital marketing, we saw a big opportunity to team up and create something really exciting and in 2013, we launched Sock Fancy. I built the first website within a few weeks. Shortly after, we placed the first sock order and started shipping from a Ping Pong table at our house. Today, Sock Fancy has relocated into a 5,000-sq. ft. warehouse and office space. We have shipped over 300,000 pairs of socks, and most importantly, helped fellow socks addicts in 80+ countries around the world to step up their ‘sock game.’

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

There are so many entrepreneurs and companies I have drawn inspiration from over the years. If I had to pick one person that sticks out the most, I’d have to say Elon Musk. He’s an innovator with a relentless motor, an admirable thought leader, and a true embodiment of the American dream. Aside from his obvious business success (Tesla, Space X, PayPal..etc.), I admire him the most for his communication skills. When asked questions or giving talks, he doesn’t just throw around generic buzzwords or industry catchphrases. He takes the opportunity to enlighten everyone around him with a thoughtful answer. As a leader of sorts myself, engaging in thoughtful communication is something I strive to do in both life and in business with everyone around me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As they say, with great success comes great responsibility and at Sock Fancy we really believe that to be true. Luckily, we’re in a unique position to really help and make a difference. It turns out that socks are the single most requested item at homeless shelters throughout the country, so we make a big effort to donate socks every year to our local charities and missions in Atlanta. In fact, we are in the early stages of securing charity alignments with a handful of major charity organizations throughout many large metropolitan areas across United States to continue to find new ways to contribute to a great cause.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

Learn to love logistics. We started Sock Fancy to make the coolest, most comfortable socks easier to find and simpler to buy. This lead us immediately to the subscription model. Little did we know this would turn us into more of a logistics company than a sock company. We ship out tens of thousands of packages every month to customers across the globe so we had to learn very quickly to take shipping and logistics very seriously, or we’d fall flat quickly. After a few mishaps with a 3rd party fulfillment center, we decided to move fulfillment in-house. We hired a great team, took a few crash courses in logistics and became as passionate about shipping socks and we were about making them.

Surround yourself with people who are smarter than you. During the early stages of a small startup, everyone wears a lot of harts. Futhum and I did everything on our own for the first 2 years. When we focused on customer support, fulfillment suffered. When we dedicated more time to marketing, the financials took a back seat. It became impossible to run the business effectively. We finally decided (probably a year too late) that we needed help. We went from 2 to 10 employees within a few months, focusing on putting people who were smarter than us in roles that allowed both them to succeed and our business to flourish.

Just Do It. When people always ask me how to get started, I always tell them those 3 bold words on the side of that shoe box: Just Do It. Mostly because I wish someone would have told me that sooner. You’ve got a great idea, something your passionate about, something that’s going to be the “next big thing.” But you don’t know where to start. I was in the same boat until I decided to take the leap and go all in. I quit a promising career in marketing to peruse a passion and with a little luck and a lot of hard work, Sock Fancy was born. My only regret is not doing it sooner. Stop wondering, stop researching, start doing.

The beauty about entrepreneurship is there are no rules. Though thousands of books are written every year on the subject, no one has written THE book. It’s not a bad thing to learn from people who have been there before, like I always try to do, but that doesn’t mean you need to follow that same path – make your own.